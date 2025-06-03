NMDC Reports 4.34 MT Iron Ore Sales in May 2025

NMDC Ltd. shares rose on Monday, June 2, 2025, after the company recorded a robust year-on-year increase in iron ore sales for May. Shares initially rose, but later retreated from earlier intraday highs.

Iron Ore Sales Surge in May 2025

NMDC’s total iron ore sales in May 2025 were at 4.34 MT, against 2.82 MT in May 2024. In the Karnataka region, sales went up to 1.34 MT from 0.91 MT last year. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh too, sales rose to 3 MT, in sharp contrast to 1.34 MT in May 2024.

Year-to-Date Sales Performance

In the April-May period of 2020-21 fiscal, NMDC had posted a total sales of 7.94 MT as compared to 6.35 MT in the preceding fiscal.

Production

Iron ore production in May 2025 at 4.43 MT increased compared to 2.34 MT in May 2024. Production in Chhattisgarh reached 3.06 MT, up from 1.27 MT last year. Output in Karnataka went up to 1.37 MT from 1.07 MT in the year-ago month.

April–May 2025 Production Update

Cumulative production for April–May 2025 was reported at 8.43 MT, higher than 5.82 MT in the same period of the previous year indicating a solid operational momentum.

About NMDC

NMDC Limited (formerly National Mineral Development Corporation) is one of the largest iron ore producers in India and has ~23 mines, including 12 operational mines, six in Karnataka and five in Chhattisgarh. Shares of NMDC have dipped 20% in the last year, gained 7.31% in the period of YTD, and gained 7.13% in the last month.

