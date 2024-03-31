Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 66th Annual Report on the performance of your Company, together with the Audit Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024 and the Report thereon by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

1.0 STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS & PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

During the year under review, the Company has recorded turnover of ? 21,294 crores, achieved Profit Before Tax (PBT) of ? 8,012 crores and achieved Profit After Tax (PAT) of ? 5,632 crores.

The major performance highlights are summarized as under:-

• The company achieved production of 45.02 MT as compared to 40.82 MT during the previous year thereby recording an increase of 10.29%. Further, the company recorded sales of 44.48 MT as compared to 38.22 MT during the previous year.

• Turnover for the year under review was ? 21,294 crores as against ? 17,667 crores in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• Profit Before Tax (PBT) from continuing operations (before exceptional item) was ? 8,295 crores compared to ? 6,400 crores in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• Profit Before Tax (PBT) from after exceptional item was ? 8,012 crores compared to ? 7,637 crores in the previous financial year 2022-23.

• Profit After Tax (PAT) was ? 5,632 crores compared to ? 5,529 crores in the previous financial year 2022-23.

2.0 PHYSICAL PERFORMANCE

2.1 Production

• Net worth of the Company stood at ? 25,406 crores as on 31.03.2024 i.e. an increase of 13.77 % as compared to for the previous financial year 2022-23.

• The Company declared an Interim Dividend of ? 5.75 per share in February 2024 and the same was paid to the shareholders within the prescribed timelines. Further, the company has also recommended Final Dividend of ? 1.50 per share for financial year 2023-24 subject to approval of the shareholders in the Annual General Meeting.

• Capital expenditure of ? 2,066 crore (including ? 187 crore incurred towards doubling of KK Line from Kirandul to Jagdalpur) was incurred during the year under review.

Achievement Product 2022-2023 2023-2024 Percentage of change Iron Ore (Million tonnes) 40.82 45.02 (+) 10 %

3.0 SALES OF IRON ORE

Physical (in Million Tones) Value (? in crore) Achievement Achievement Particulars 2022-2023 2023-2024 % of change 2022-2023 2023-2024 % of change Domestic Sales 38.22 44.48 (+) 16.38 % 17,447.39 21,049.47 (+) 20.65%

3.1 Other Sales

Achievement Products 2022-23 2023-24 a) Diamond Sales (carats) - - Value (? in crore) - - b) Sponge Iron Sales (tonnes) - - Value (? in crore) - - c) Wind Power Sales (lakh units) 178.38 178.42 Value (? in crore) 6.08 6.25 d) Pellet (In WMT) Sales (In WMT) 1,88,988 2,40,125 Value (? in crore) 165.50 232.40

4.0 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

4.1 Operating Results

Achievement Parameter 2022-23 2023-24 Percentage of change Profit Before Tax (PBT) (? in crore) 7,637 8,012 4.91% Profit After Tax (PAT) (? in crore) 5,529 5,632 1.86% Net Worth (? in crore) 22,332 25,406 13.77% Book value per share (?) 76.20 86.69 13.77% Earnings per Share (?) 18.86 19.22 1.91%

There has been no change in the nature of business for the year under review.

4.2 Profit & Dividend

During the year under review, your Company has earned profit before tax of ? 8,012 crores on a turnover of ? 21,294 crores in comparison with previous years achievement of ? 7,637 crores and ? 17,667 crores respectively.

The Company has declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ ? 5.75 per share in the month of February 2024 and the same was paid to the shareholders within the prescribed timelines.

The total amount of payment towards 1st Interim Dividend was ? 1685.10 crores out of which ? 1024.44 crores was paid to the Government of India in respect of its shareholding of 60.79% in the company.

Further, the Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 @ ? 1.50 per share in the month of May 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM.

4.3 TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The company proposed to transfer ? 3,000 crore from net profit to General Reserve.

4.4 MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT: NIL

4.5 DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any deposits covered under Chapter-V of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

4.6 OTHER DISCLOSURES

During the year, no application was made and no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Further, there was no requirement for getting valuation done and therefore, reporting for the same is not applicable.

5.0 INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS W.R.T. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Necessary disclosure in respect of Internal Control Systems and their adequacy has been made in Annexure-C to the Independent Auditors Report dated 27.05.2024 which forms part of the Annual Report.

6.0 (a) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

Necessary details in this regard have been disclosed in the financial statements.

(b) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES DISCLOSURES

Disclosure on related party transactions forms part of the Notes to the Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the financial year 2023-24. Further, the requisite disclosure in Form AoC-2 is also annexed herewith.

(c) MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 specifies the provisions of maintenance of Cost Records of the company. The company is maintaining such records as per Rule 4(2) of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules 2014 under both regulatory and non-regulatory services.

7.0 (a) STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT

The Audit Report for both Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2023-24 is unmodified and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

(b) Comments of C&AG on financial statements

Comptroller & Auditor General of India (C&AG) vide letter dated 14.08.2024 have given their comments on the standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 under Section 143(6)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Managements replies thereon, are respectively at Annexure-IX(a) and IX(b) to this Report.

(c) SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 as done by M/s B.R. Agrawal & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries. The Secretarial Audit Report is enclosed to this report and it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

8.0 NEW PROJECTS & BUSINESS DIVERSIFICATIONS:

In line with the Vision plan of augmenting its Production & Evacuation capacity, technology upgradation, diversification & value-added products, NMDC has taken up many ambitious projects. Action for new projects have been initiated. During the financial year 2023-24, the details of Projects undertaken by NMDC are summarized as under:

A. Ongoing Projects:

1. Screening Plant III - Kirandul Complex

2. Slurry Pipeline Project which includes facilities like 15 MTPA Slurry Pipeline from Bacheli to Nagarnar along with 2.0 MTPA Ore Processing Plant at Bacheli and 2.0 MTPA Pellet Plant at Nagarnar

3. Doubling of KK line between Kirandul & Jagdalpur

4. Additional Screening Line & up gradation of existing downhill conveyor at Dep-5, Bacheli.

5. Township Project at Kirandul

B. Projects in pipeline:

1. Screening Plant II- Donimalai Complex

2. New crushing Plant and Downhill Conveyor system at Dep-14 &11C

3. Township project at Donimalai

Projects / Schemes for capacity expansion

To augment the production and to improve the quality of product mix from Bailadila Sector, the schemes like SP-III Kirandul, New Crushing Plant of Dep.14 & 11/C and Downhill conveyor, additional screening lines in Bacheli, Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) at Kirandul etc. are envisaged. Increasing the evacuation capacity being a major area of focus for enhancing the life of mines, the schemes like beneficiation plant at Bacheli & Kirandul and Slurry pipeline from Bacheli to Nagarnar has been taken up.

In Screening Plant-III project at Kirandul the site work in packages like MRSS package, Dry Circuit (major technological package), Wet Circuit and Rapid Wagon

Loading System (RWLS) and Miscellaneous Building packages are in progress. The overall progress of the project is 55% as on 31.03.2024.

The upcoming scheme in Donimalai Complex includes a Second Screening Plant of 7.0 MTPA capacity for handling the ROM from both Donimalai & Kumaraswamy mines in addition to the existing Screening Plant. NMDC has obtained all the necessary statutory clearances like Environment Clearance (EC), Forest Clearance (FC), Consent to Establish etc. for the project. Tender for the Main Technological Package is under finalization for award of work.

The upcoming scheme in Kirandul is the Construction of New Crushing Plant & Downhill Conveyor System for Dep-14 & 11C, Kirandul- Environment Clearance is in progress. Tender for the project has been floated and is in evaluation stage.

Projects / Schemes to enhance evacuation capacity

To augment the evacuation capacity from Bailadila sector, many projects & schemes are taken up like doubling of KK line.

Doubling of KK line between Kirandul & Jagdalpur (150.462 km) is being executed by Railways as a Deposit work and overall progress for this work is 86.20%. Doubling of 106 km rail line is already completed and is in operation. Works are in progress in other reaches and are expected to be completed progressively by FY

2024-2025. The completion of this project will augment the evacuation capacity of Bailadila sector through railway line from 28 to 60 MTPA.

NMDC has taken up an ambitious project of laying Slurry pipeline from Bailadila to Nagarnar and further up to Visakhapatnam. The capacity of the line is 15 MTPA and this will be associated with facilities like beneficiation plants at Kirandul & Bacheli, pellet plant at Nagarnar. Laying of slurry pipeline between Bacheli and Nagarnar,

2.0 MTPA Ore Processing plant at Bacheli and 2.0 MTPA Pellet Plant at Nagarnar is taken up in Phase-1 for implementation.

Site development works of Ore Processing Plant (OPP) at Bacheli and Pellet Plant at Nagarnar are completed along with soil investigation studies. Work Orders are already been issued for all packages like Slurry Pipeline Laying, Slurry Pumping System, Technological Package of Pellet Plant at Nagarnar and for Ore Processing Plant at Bacheli, Main Receiving Substation and Enabling works of Ore Processing Plant & Pellet Plant. Construction activities are in progress at site. Around 58 km of pipeline line laying is completed. The overall progress of the project is 57% as on 31.03.2024.

Township Facilities

In order to provide better facilities to the employees, NMDC is in the process of constructing a residential township of 365 units at Kirandul, Chhattisgarh. The construction work is in progress. The overall progress of the project is 20% as on 31.03.2024.

NMDC is also constructing a residential township of 677 units at Donimalai, Karnataka. Approval form Vijayanagar Area Development Authority (VADA) awaited for awarding the package.

Solar Power Projects

NMDC has concrete plans of production of 100 MTPA Iron Ore by the year 2030 as a part of the National Steel Policy.

As a part of the thrust to tap renewable energy sources, NMDC installed wind energy of about 10.5 MW at Chitradurga, Karnataka State and a 1.5 MW rooftop solar power plants in various production units.

Further as a step forward, Pre-Feasibility Studies are being taken up for installation of the solar power projects on vacant land available at SIU, Paloncha and at DBM, Panthal. Based on the Pre-Feasibility Study Reports, NMDC will take appropriate action to install Suitable capacity Solar Power Plants.

Initiatives for Technological upgradation

1. Fleet Management System for BIOM Bacheli & Kirandul Complex

As part of digital transformation to set the legacy in mining sector and increase efficiency, productivity and safety, State of the Art

Technology driven Fleet Management System (FMS) is being implemented at BIOM Bacheli Complex and BIOM Kirandul Complex.

Fleet Management System includes complete software and hardware structure which is designed for online live monitoring and control of tracking devices, installed on the vehicle being used for carrying out production activity in the mine. The effective outputs from the system are available to the user(s) online live for quick monitoring and decision making. Long-Term statistical reports can also be extracted for longterm management, planning and integration with ERP (SAP).

The different modules of FMS are as follows:

1) High & Low Precision FMS Guidance System

2) Proximity Awareness System

3) Fuel Management System

4) Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System

5) Fatigue Monitoring System

6) Crusher Utility Management

7) Health Monitoring System

NMDC had issued Letter of Intent (LoI) to M/s. Amnex Infotechnologies Private Limited Ahmedabad for the work of "Implementation of Fleet Management System at BIOM-Bacheli Complex and BIOM-Kirandul Complex of NMDC Limited" at a total contract price of ? 47.08 Cr, on 27.09.2021.

Letter of award of Contract has been issued on 04.10.2021. The time line for completion of all modules of FMS including Health Monitoring System has been extended (4th Time Interim Extension) up to 03.05.2024.

Physical Progress of work at BIOM Kirandul Complex:

Overall physical Progress of work at Kirandul Complex is 97.10%. With the temporary Wi-Fi provided at Dep-11B Service Centre area, Dumper Platform area, equipment live data is fetching in to FMS servers and module wise reports are updating automatically without any manual intervention.

Physical Progress of work at BIOM Bacheli Complex:

Overall physical Progress of work at Bacheli Complex is 94.30%. With the temporary Wi-Fi provided at Dep-5 and Dep.10&11A Service Centre area, Dumper Platform area and Dep.5 Mines (limited area), equipment live data is fetching in to FMS servers and module wise reports are updating automatically without any manual intervention.

The Subject Work requires permanent Wi-Fi mesh network in the proposed area of Implementation, for which ERP Department of NMDC is taking necessary action.

2. Automated Capturing of Production & Dispatch data on real time basis from OCSI Plant Belt Scales of Kirandul, Bacheli & Donimalai Complex

In order to reduce human interference, increase productivity, utilize manpower efficiently, storage of historic data in easily retrievable format, improve reliability of operation, having diagnostics, centralized control and integration with ERP (SAP HANA) the proposal was taken up as part of first phase of digital ERP initiative in each OCSL Plant of Kirandul, Bacheli & Donimalai Complex. Integration of all the real time relevant belt scales Production data with a centralized web based SCADA server on real time basis has been completed on 23rd Oct23 in all control rooms of OCSL plants and integration with ERP dashboard done at Donimalai, Bacheli and Kirandul complexes.

The work for integration of all the real time relevant belt scales Dispatch data with on real time basis has been is under testing at Bacheli and Kirandul Complex and likely to be completed by July24.

3. Replacement of existing Relay Logic Circuit (RLC) with Automation System (DCS) in Crushing Plant & Downhill D-14 of BIOM Kirandul Complex

Crushing Plant & DH-14 of Kirandul Complex was commissioned in the year 1966 and the existing electrical control system for process is based on Relay Logic Circuit (RLC). The system was initially supplied by M/s YASKAWA, Japan and is in operation till date and has become obsolete.

In view of the digital transformation drive, in mining sector and to increase the efficiency, productivity, storage of historic data in easily retrievable format, improve reliability of operation, having diagnostics, centralized control and integration with other plants & ERP (SAP HANA) work has been taken up to upgrade the system from RLC to latest DCS automation system.

LAC No. HO (Contracts)/ DSICT/PLC/CP14 & DH14/ KDL/ 2022/ 895/252 dated 20.09.2023 on M/s Ardee Engg Pvt Ltd, Hyderabad. The shutdown related work will be taken up in lean period during monsoon. The work will be completed by September 2024.

4. Replacement of existing Relay Logic Circuit (RLC) with Automation Distributed Control System (DCS) and upgradation of LTMCC to IMCC of SP-1 of BIOM, Kirandul Complex.

The existing electrical control system for process in Screening Plant-1 of Kirandul Complex is based on Relay Logic Circuit (RLC). The system was commissioned in the year 1966 and which is vital part of process plant to supply processed and sized Iron ore to final dispatch yard of Loading Plant.

Complete refurbishment of all Switchgears, different types of cables, LTMCC, up gradation of RLC with latest automation has been taken up in two phases.

(a) Regarding replacement of LTMCC to IMCC panels, A/T No. HQMM/1018-21/1100000342/ 1582 dtd 25.01.2023 issued to M/s Nocle Systems, Panels have reached and installed. SCADA installation and IMCC panels items testing & commissioning are under progress. The shutdown related work will be taken up in lean period during monsoon. The work will be completed by August 2024.

(b) The second phase of work is regarding DCS (Distributed Control System) PLC automation in place of existing RLC (Relay Logic Control) system at SP-1. For DCS automation of SP-1.

LAC No. HO (Contracts)/Automation/ SP-I/ KDL/RT/2022/883/243 dated 29.05.2023 on M/s Adarsha Control & Automation, Bangalore. All items of DCS & Drive Panels installation has been completed. Connection and testing under progress. The shutdown related work will be taken up in lean period during monsoon. The work will also be completed by August 2024.

9.0 OVERSEAS PROJECTS / NMDC GLOBAL

Australia

Legacy Iron Ore, Perth, Australia

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (Legacy) is an ASX-listed mineral resources company based in Perth, Western Australia, focusing on gold, iron ore and base metals. NMDC has 91.38% equity in the company. Legacy holds 24 prospective tenements across its Mount Bevan, South Laverton, and East Kimberley project areas in Western Australia. The tenements are in various stages of exploration for a host of commodities, including iron (1), gold (20), base metals and tungsten (3).

The Mount Bevan Project in Western Australia is of strategic importance to Legacy. It endows a significant magnetite Mineral Resource of 1.17 billion tonnes at 34.9% Fe (JORC Inferred & Indicated). The project has been the focus of considerable investment, with approximately 21.000 meters of reverse circulation (RC) and 3.000 meters of core drilling for iron ore (haematite and magnetite) and nickel exploration.

Legacy signed a Joint Venture (JV) Magnetite Agreement with Hancock Magnetite Prospecting Ltd (Hancock) to complete a pre-feasibility study (PFS). Under this arrangement, Hancock will invest and undertake the developmental works in Mount Bevan Project. Currently, Legacy has a 42% interest in the asset. After completing the pre-feasibility studies, Legacy will retain a 29.4% interest in Mount Bevan JV.

Additionally, to further underpin the future potential and strategic importance of the Mount Bevan tenement, Legacy signed a joint venture agreement for lithium and other minerals with Hancock in June 2023. Currently, Legacy has a 55.5% interest in the asset. The Agreement formalizes terms for Hancock to earn-in to all non-iron minerals, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium and other critical minerals.

The South Laverton Project includes Mount Celia, Yilgangi, Yerilla and Patricia North gold assets. Mining Lease for Mount Celia Gold Project has been granted by the Western Australian Department of Mining Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) in the first half of 2023. Mount Celia has a declared JORC-compliant Mineral Resource of 312,600 ounces at 1.39g/t Au supported by 30,173 meters of RC drilling and 1,150 meters of core drilling.

Legacy has commenced Gold mining operations in Mt. Celia Gold Project on 5th November, 2023 and first sale of ore has been done in March 2024. Legacy has entered into an Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd. The ore is being hauled to the Paddington processing, with payment initiated on the first delivery of each ore parcel. The average grade and recovery is being determined from Grade Determination Activities (GDA) undertaken by independent drilling contractors and analytical laboratories. The life of a mine for the first phase of mining is approximately 14 months. Resource definition drilling is planned to increase confidence in the Inferred mineral resource and extend the life of the Mt. Celia Gold Operation mine.

The Yilgangi and Patricia North tenements are in the early to mid-stage of exploration maturity. Yilgangi has a Mineral Resource of 10,000 ounces but can potentially develop as a satellite gold deposit for Mount Celias operation.

The East Kimberley Project is 350 kms south of Kunnunura, Western Australia. It includes Koongie Park, Sophie Downs, Ruby Plains and Taylor Lookout tenements, known to host prospective geology for base metals, gold, rare earth elements (REE) and tungsten mineralisation. The East Kimberley tenements are in the early stages of exploration, with first- pass drilling for base metal exploration completed.

International Coal Ventures Pvt. Ltd. (ICVL)

ICVL, a joint venture company of SAIL, RINL & NMDC, acquired a coking/thermal coal mine in Mozambique in 2014 and operation of the same was taken over by ICVL. NMDC holds 26% stake in ICVL. Benga mine, one of the operational asset of ICVL, has produced about 1.24 Milion tons in FY24 (Both low ash &high ash) and exported 1.31 Million Tons.

10.0 LEASES FOR MINERALS

10.1 Iron Ore

Iron Ore Mining Leases:

Your Company is having Five Iron Ore Leases in Chhattisgarh and two Iron Ore Leases in Karnataka. The present status is as under :-

In Chhattisgarh

Sl. No. Name of Mining Lease Area in Ha ML Validity 1 Bailadila Deposit-11 (A,B & C) 874.924 10/09/2037 2 Bailadila Deposit-14 322.368 11/09/2035 3 Bailadila Deposit-14NMZ 506.742 06/12/2035 4 Bailadila Deposit-5 540.05 10/09/2035 5 Bailadila Deposit-10 309.34 10/09/2035

In Karnataka

Sl. No. Name of Mining Lease Area in Ha ML Validity 1 Donimalai Iron Ore Mines 597.54 03/11/2038 2 Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mines 639.80 17/10/2042

10.2 Diamond Mining Leases:

Your Company is having Two Leases at Panna Diamond Mining Project Madhya Pradesh. The details of leases are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of Mining Lease Area in Ha ML Validity 1 MML (Main Mining Lease) 113.332 14.07.2025 2 SML (Supplementary Mining Lease) 162.631 30.06.2040

Your Company has recommenced mining operations from 11.03.2024 after obtaining favorable judgement from Honble Supreme Court of India and Environmental Clearance from MoEFCC.

10.3 Coal Mines

The status of coal mines allotted to NMDC Ltd. is as under:

a) Tokisud North Coal mine (non-coking coal mine):

The coal mine was allotted on 17.08.2020, with project area of 585Ha. NMDC has obtained transfer of Environment Clearance (EC), Stage II Forest Clearance (FC), permission for Railway siding, & obtained NoC for ground water abstraction and has appointed Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) to undertake mining operation.

NMDC has made payment to the State Government for transfer of Govt. land from previous allottee (~48Ha) & out of the Ministry of Coal vested freehold land in 102 deeds due to procedural issues on purchase of land by previous allottee under Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act, 1908, 825 Ha has been explored & 420 Ha is yet to be explored.

b) Rohne coal mine (Coking coal mine):

The coal mine was allotted on 18.06.2021. The mine comprises of 1,245 Ha area, out of which 95 deeds has been cancelled. Hence, NMDC initiated land acquisition under Coal Bearing Area (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957 & Notification under Section 4 has been issued on 21.02.2024. NMDC plans to start mining operations by the last quarter of FY 2025-26.

In the area to be explored (420 Ha), NMDC has issued LoI to MECL for exploration, obtained transfer of Stage I FC, compliance to Stage I FC submitted & paid NPV charges. Exploration activity would start after issuance of Stage II FC, which has been delayed due to linking of the FC Stage I compliance to mining area condition and recently MOEF&CC has delinked Stage I FC conditions.

In the explored area, NMDC has obtained transfer of EC, Stage I FC. Out of ~97 Ha of land vested by Ministry of Coal, the State Tribunal has restored most part of the land & the same has been challenged in Honble High Court of Ranchi. For acquisition of entire land (including restored land), NMDC has initiated land acquisition under Coal Bearing Area (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957 & Notification under Section 4 has been issued on 12.12.2023. On Stage II FC in Mining area, compliance of Stage I FC has been submitted and NPV charges of 95.6 crore has been paid & compliance of additional query is in progress.

The request for modification of Compensatory Afforestation land related condition in Stage I FC to special provisos of PSU has been rejected by MoEF&CC. NMDC has applied for Govt. land for Compensatory Afforestation land & the same is in progress and NMDC plans to start operation by first quarter of FY 2026-27.

10.4 Your Company has applied for various minerals in different State for Prospecting and Mining Operations, which are as follows:

1. Odisha

Malangtoli Iron Ore Deposit

Your Company has carried out detailed exploration of Malangtoli Iron ore deposit, Odisha during 1972-77 and established mineable reserve of 340 Million tonnes.

Your Company is putting efforts and pursuing the matter with Ministry of Mines, Govt of India through MoS, GoI for reservation of Malangtoli Iron Ore Block in favour of NMDC where detailed exploration was carried out by NMDC. Due to continuous persuasion by your Company, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India sent a letter to Govt of Odisha on 04-01-2022 regarding their comments on the instant proposal and observation made by IBM, Nagpur.

Director (Mines), Govt. of Odisha vide letter dated 6.10.2022 requested NMDC to provide the information for reservation of Malangtoli Iron Ore block (B, F & G Blocks) over an area of 39.03 sq. kms under section 17 A (1A) for grant of Mining Lease. Against the above communication of DMG, Odisha, NMDC vide letter dated 25.10.2022 has submitted the information as sought and requested DMG, Odisha and Ministry of Mines to reserve the said Malangtoli Iron Ore block under Section 17A (1A) of MMDR Act, 1957 for grant of mining lease as the applied area was already explored by NMDC.

NMDC vide letter dated 12/12/2023, requested Chief Secretary Govt. of Odisha (with a copy to MoM & MoS, GoI) to send a positive response to Ministry of Mines, GoI letter dated 04/01/2022, so that prior approval to Malangtoli Iron Ore Block can be provided by MoM, GoI.

A meeting was held on 02/02/2024 at MoM, GoI, under the Chairmanship of Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI related to the reservation blocks under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957. Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI gave his consent to discuss the matter with GoO regarding reservation of Malangtoli Iron Ore Block in favour of NMDC Limited.

CMD, NMDC vide letter dated 27/02/2024 requested MoM, GoI (with a copy to Mos, GoI) to take up the matter with GoO for reservation of Malangtoli Block.

As discussed in the meeting held on 02/02/2024 regarding Section 17A, MoM, GoI sent 4th reminder letter to GoO on 27/02/2024 for requisite information/comments from GoO.

Rakma Iron Ore Deposit

Your company has applied for Rakma Iron Ore deposit vide letter dated 14/11/2023 to MoS, GoI has submitted the Rakma Iron Ore Composite Licence Blocks Reservation Proposal located in Keonjhar and Sundergarh District, Odisha applied under Section 17A of MM(D&R) Act, 1957.

On 14.03.2024, MoS, GoI asked NMDC to submit reply on various queries related to the NMDC applied Rakma Iron Ore Block. NMDC submitted the reply to MoS, GoI on 16.03.2024.

Your Company is putting efforts and pursuing the matter with MoS, GoI for reservation of Rakma Iron Ore Block in favour of NMDC. Matter is under consideration with MoS, GoI.

2. Maharashtra

Karampalli Iron Ore and Damkodi-Metta Iron Ore Blocks

Your company vide letter dated 30/09/2023 has applied two Iron Ore Blocks Karampalli (21.81) Sq.Km and Damkodi-Metta (24.68) Sq.Km. in Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra to MoS, GoI for reservation under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957.

MoS, GoI vide Office Memorandum dated 20/11/2023 sent the NMDC reservation proposal to Ministry of Mines, Govt of India.

Your Company is putting efforts and pursuing the matter with Ministry of Mines, Govt of India through MoS, GoI for reservation of above two Iron Ore Blocks. A meeting was held on 02/02/2024 at MoM, GoI, under the Chairmanship of Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI related to the reservation blocks under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957. Secretary, MoM, GoI remarked in the meeting to examine the proposals of Damkodi_Metta Iron Ore Block & Karampalli Iron Ore Block in light of the legal provisions.

Based upon the queries raised by MoM, GoI, NMDC submitted the reply to MoS, GoI on 28/02/2024 for onward submission to MoM, GoI.

MoS, GoI forwarded the reply of NMDC to MoM, GoI on dated 18/03/2024. Matter is under consideration with MoM, GoI.

3. Chhattisgarh

Iron Ore Mining Lease Area Enhancement

Your Company vide letter dated 13/12/2023 requested the Secretary, MRD, Govt. of Chhattisgarh to take up the matter with Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India regarding enhancement of the maximum area limit for Iron Ore Mining Lease from 50 Km2 to 100 Km2 in the State of Chhattisgarh under first proviso of section 6 (1) (b) of MMDR Act, 1957.

On 18/01/2024 MRD, Govt. of Chhattisgarh forwarded the proposal to DMG, GoCG.

Jheriya Diamond Block

Your Company submitted a proposal to NMET on 06/07/2022 for G4 level Diamond Exploration at Jheriya Block, Janjgir-Champa Districts, Chhattisgarh.

NMET, MoM, Govt. of India vide letter dated 20.09.2022 sent the final allocation order of Jheriya Block for carrying out regional diamond exploration with a time line of 18 months at an estimated cost of ? 2.46 Crores.

In the 23rd SGPB meeting dated 22/09/2023 at Raipur, the work progress details related to Jheriya block was also discussed.

EPMA study of 22 samples completed and Discriminant plot for various minerals are generated which show negative results. Geological report prepared and submitted for external peer review as suggested by NMET, MoM, GoI. Work progress of the Jheriya block was reviewed in the 63rd TCC meeting of NMET on 22/03/2024.

As asked, NMDC vide letter dated 28/03/2024 submitted the utilization certificate of Jheriya Block to NMET.

4. Karnataka

Ramandurg Iron ore Block

During the SGPB meeting of Karnataka held on 04/10/2023, discussed regarding reservation of Ramandurg Iron Ore Block under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957. Further, on 5th October, 2023 NMDC Officials met Director (Department of Mines and Geology) and discussed regarding the reservation of Ramandurg Iron Ore Block. Director, DMG assured to take decision in this regard.

Our company has submitted a proposal on 28.05.2024 to MoS, GoI, for reservation of Ramandurg Iron Ore Block under section 17A of MMDR Act. 1957 for an area of 4.79 sq.kms for grant of mining lease in favour of NMDC Ltd for non-captive purpose. Queries of MoS in this regard were clarified by NMDC. MoS, GOI forwarded the proposal to MoM, GOI on 18.06.2024.

Lithium

Your company has submitted a proposal to the Director, DMG, Govt of Karnataka to reserve 24.95 Sq.km area for Lithium and other associated elements in Raichur District, Karnataka under Section 17 (A) of MM (D&R) Act, 1957 for grant of prospecting and mining operation. Director, DMG, GoK vide letter dated 22/07/2022 favourably recommended to the Sectretary, Government (MSME & Mines), Commerce & Industries Dept., GoK for consideration and obtaining prior approval of Govt.of India to reserve in favour of NMDC for grant of prospecting & Mining operation.

Director, DMG, GoK has conducted a meeting with AMD, GSI & NMDC on 28/08/2023 to discuss on exploration of Lithium bearing pegmatites in Raichur District, accordingly GoK reserved this area in favour of GSI by notifying in the State Gazette as per Rule 67(1) of Minerals (other than Atomic and Hydro Carbons Energy Minerals) Concession Rules, 2016. Once the exploration is completed, the State Govt will further proceed for allotment of block for Mining Lease.

5. Andhra Pradesh

Gold and Associated Elements

Your Company has applied for Peravali - Betapalli in Kurnool & Ananthapur Districts: Rajagollapalli in Chittoor District and Konetirajupalem -Kundam block in Nellore District for Gold and associated elements. NMDC has requested State Govt. to reserve these blocks in favour of NMDC under 17A of MM (D&R) Act, 1957 for Prospecting & Mining. The matter is being pursued with Govt. of A.P.

Jerella Bauxite Block

Your Company has applied for Korukonda (Jerella) Bauxite block over an area of 9.90 Sq.km in Alluri Sitharama Raju district (Earstwhile Vishakhapatnam District) to Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India for reservation under Section 17 (A) of MM (D&R) Act, 1957 vide letter dated 27/10/2023. Vide letter dated 04/01/2024, MOM, Gol has enquired some information from MOS related to reservation of the applied block. On, 12/01/2024, NMDC Ltd. has submitted the information/relevant documents to MoS, Gol. On 16/01/2024, the same was forwarded by MoS, Gol to MoM, Gol for further course of action.

Chigargunta-Bisanatham gold block

Your Company had secured the Letter of Intent (LOI) on 07.10.2022 for Chigargunta-Bisanatham Gold block through the Mineral Auction of Andhra Pradesh held in July, 2018.

NMDC had progressed with the project after making the upfront payments as per the Auction Guidelines. On completion of Joint DGPS Survey of the Gold Block and the revised Pre-feasibility report with the actual land types, it was noted that there is major variation in the land types vis-a-vis the auction tender Document.

Additionally, the project had several uncertainties impacting capex and thus making the gold Project marginal with significant downsides. The company decided to surrender the LOI to DMG of Andhra Pradesh and has communicated the same in December 2023.

6. Madhya Pradesh

Your Company signed Tripartite MoU with GoMP (MRD through DGM) & Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited (MPSMCL) on 27.10.2016 for "Geological & Geophysical Exploration in various districts of M.P." for a period of five years.

GoMP vide Gazette Notification granted 12 Nos. of blocks covering an area of 7292 Sq.Kms in Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Katni, Jabalpur, Sidhi, Singrauli, Sagar and Tikamgarh districts in July- 2017 for a period of four years.

GoMP vide Gazette Notification granted an additional 12 Nos. of blocks for Diamond Exploration covering an area of 408.68 Sq. Kms in Panna, Chhatarpur, Damoh districts in September-2018 for a period of five years. GoMP extended the validity of MoU with NMDC for a period of three years upto 26/10/2024.

NMDC submitted the GRs of 12 initially allotted blocks to GoMP in August,2022. A total of 9 blocks (7 Diamond and 2 Iron Ore) were relinquished and surrendered to GoMP. NMDC retained one Diamond block (Damoh), one iron ore block (Sidhi- Singrauli block) and one block for various minerals (Jabalpur-Katni block).The retained blocks will also be surrendered to GoMP as discussed in APM held in May-2023.The Geological Reports are prepared and are ready to be submitted to GoMP. All the 12 additional Diamond blocks will be relinquished and surrendered to GoMP.

10.5 NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL)

NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) is a Joint venture Company of NMDC Limited and CMDC Limited with a share capital ratio of 51% and 49% respectively. The present status of all the projects of the Company is as follows

Iron Ore

Bailadila Deposit-4

Ministry of Mines, GOI has reserved Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-4 an area of 646.596 Ha in favour of NMDC-CMDC limited (NCL) under section 17A (1A) of MMDR Act, 1957 vide their Gazette notification no. 697(E) dated 30/09/2019 for a period of 05 years for prospecting and mining operation. MRD, GoCG has issued LOI for grant of ML vide letter dated 26/06/2021 in favour of NCL for five years. The Mining Plan of Dep-4 has been approved by IBM, Raipur on 24/09/2021. NCL has applied for obtaining environment clearance under Environment Protection Act, 1986 and Forest Clearance under Forest Conservation act, 1980.

Terms of Reference (ToR) for Industry-1 sector (ancillary activities outside ML area) issued on 21/02/2022 and for Mining sector (mining activities inside ML area) issued on 11/03/2022 for obtaining environment clearance. Ecological studies, flora & fauna studies completed on 31/05/2022. Draft EIA/EMP report submitted to CECB, Govt. of Chhattisgarh for public hearing on 31/03/2023.

Gram Sabha for acquisition of private revenue land held on 25/04/2023. Land acquisition application for village Bhansi and Porokameli along with requisite fee towards service charge of Land Acquisition, Administrative cost of Rehabilitation and Resettlement and cost for social impact assessment study submitted on 25/05/2023. District Collector, Dantewada has issued notification under section 4 of LARR Act, 2013 for SIA studies on 26/05/2023. Preliminary notification in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 11 of LARR Act, 2013 issued by District Collector, Dantewada on 24.08.2023. Details of the affected families, assessment for resettlement etc. for the Villages Bhansi and Porokameli is provided by the Land Acquisition officer, Bade Bacheli on 28.02.2024 for preparation of Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R & R) plan.

Forest application for forest diversion proposal is registered vide Registration no. FP/CG/ MIN//146694/2021 dated 16/06/2022. Forest Department has made available required degraded forest land for Compensatory Afforestation in the Forest ranges of Marwahi and Janjgir-Champa. DGPS Survey report of 846.296 Ha degraded forest land in Janjgir-Champa Forest division submitted to DFO, Janjgir-Champa on 19.04.2023, CA scheme prepared and submitted. DGPS survey report for 530.302 Ha degraded forest land for Compensatory Afforestation at Marwahi forest division was submitted to DFO, Marwahi on 08.05.2023. Revised forest diversion proposal for a revised area of 682.2722 Ha (570.100 Ha inside ML area + 100.077 Ha outside ML area + 12.0952 Ha Bade Jhad ke jungle) along with 44-point check list submitted to DFO, Dantewada and updated in PARIVESH Portal on 29.04.2023. Biodiversity Conservation Plan and Soil Water & Moisture Conservation Plan for Tree Fern area approved by PCCF and Member Secretary, Chhattisgarh State Biodiversity board on 21/08/2023. Wildlife Conservation Plan approved by PCCF (Wildlife and Biodiversity Conservation) cum Chief Wildlife Warden on 25.09.2023. Forest diversion proposal forwarded to MoEFCC, New Delhi online through Parivesh Portal by State Government on 02/02/2024 & hard copies submitted to MoEFCC, New Delhi on 06/02/2024.

MRD, GoCG, Raipur has reserved Dep-4 in favour of nCl for 50 years under section 8A(2) & 17A(2A) of MMDR Act 1957 (as amended) and Rule 73(1) of MCR, 2021 on 05.05.2022.

Bailadila Deposit -13

Mining Lease was granted for Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 over an area of 413.745 Ha in favour of NMDC Limited for 50 years order no. by State Govt. of Chhattisgarh vide no. F3-84/05/12 dated 07.01.2017 lease deed for the same was executed on 10/01/2017 over an area of 315.813 Ha.

As per JV agreement dated 27 March 2007 by and between CMDC and NMDC Ltd., mining lease of Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 has to be transferred in the name of NMdC-CMDC Limited (NCL) and then NCL will undertake all the required steps for development and operation of the Mine. Further, mining lease grant order no. F3-84/95/12 dated 07.01.2017 in respect of Deposit-13 issued by State Govt. of Chhattisgarh, stipulate that after the execution of lease deed, NMDC will transfer the mining lease to the JV Company NMDC-CMDC Limited.

Mineral Resources Department, Govt. of Chhattisgarh, has issued an order no. F3-84/95/12 dated 06/11/2017 for transferring the mining lease of Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 in favour of NMDC- CMDC Limited. Mining Lease of Deposit-13 has been transferred in favour of NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) on 04/12/2017. On 02/07/2018 M/s. Adani Enterprises Limited has been appointed as MDO for Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13.

MoEFCC, GOI, has accorded transfer of Environmental Clearance in name of NMDC-CMDC Limited from NMDC on 12/12/2019. Final FC under Section 2(ii) of Forest Conservation Act 1980 was granted over an area of 315.813 Ha. in favour of NMDC Limited by MoEF&CC on 09/01/2017. Action has been initiated for transfer of existing FC in favour of NCL. CECB granted approval to NCL for consent to Operate 2 MTPA on 27/04/2019.

The Revised Mine Plan of NCL was approved by IBM, Raipur on 06/03/2019 for a capacity of 10 MTPA. The validity of the Mining Plan of Deposit-13 was up to March 2021. Hence, Revised Mining Plan for the period 2021-26 has been prepared by NMDC and the same was approved by IBM Raipur on 12/01/2021.

District Administrator, Dantewada issued orders to stop all project activities of Dep-13 on 11/06/2019 due to protest by local villagers against MDO and demanding enquiry against FRA certificate issued by Gram Sabha. Forest Department, GOCG, Raipur has issued show cause notice to NMDC for cancelling the Stage-II Forest clearance of Deposit-13 on 06/03/2020 considering the report of District Administrator, Dantewada to nullify the Gram Sabha proceedings. NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) has submitted the reply to the Forest Department, Govt. of Chhattisgarh against the show cause notice issued for cancelling the Stage- II Forest clearance of Deposit-13.

MRD, Govt. of Chhattisgarh has issued a notice to NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) for lapsing the Mining Lease of Deposit-13 for non-commencement of mining operation within 2 years from grant of mining lease under Rule 20(3) of MCR 2016 on 05/03/2020. NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) has submitted the reply to the MRD, GOCG against the notice issued for lapsing the Mining Lease of Deposit-13 for non-commencement of mining operation within 2 years from grant of mining lease under Rule 20(3) of MCR 2016.

NCL vide letter no. NCL/HO/Dep-13/ ML/2020/833/01 dated 25/03/2021 has submitted ? 1,00,000/- (? One Lakh) towards revival of mining lease of Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit-13 under Rule 20(5) of MCR (other than atomic and hydro carbons energy minerals) 2016.

NCL vide letter no. NCL/HO/Dep-13/ML/2022/1014 dated 14/02/2022 has again requested Under Secretary, MRD, GoCG for providing suitable decision in the matter of lapsing of mining lease, so as to start the development and operation of Deposit-13. Also, NCL vide letter no. NCL/HO/Dep- 13/ML/2022/1015 dated 14/02/2022 has requested Dy. Secretary (Forest), GoCG for providing suitable decision in the matter of cancelling the Stage-II forest clearance of Deposit-13, so as to start the development and operation of Deposit-13.

Performance security has been renewed by another five years as per Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA) on 05/11/2022.

The Board of NCL in its 48th meeting held on 27/07/2021 has decided to constitute a High- Level Sub Committee to assess the possible ways and means to commence the mining operations from Bailadila Iron Ore Deposit No-13 and make its recommendation to the Board for its consideration. In the 49th board meeting of NCL held on 28/10/2021, after detailed deliberation on the recommendations of the Board level subcommittee has instructed to get the views of Legal Department / Advocate General, Govt. of Chhattisgarh on the matter.

A legal opinion is sought from the Advocate General, Govt. of Chhattisgarh on 09/02/2022 in which it is suggested to terminate the MDO contract. Further, on 07/06/2023 a legal opinion was sought from the Attorney General of India by which it is suggested to terminate the MDO contract.

The Board of NCL in its 51st meeting held on 03.06.2023, after detailed deliberation on the legal opinion of Attorney General of India has decided to issue show cause notice of termination of IMSA to M/s Adani Enterprises Limited. Accordingly, a show cause notice of termination, legally vetted by the Attorney General of India, issued to M/s Adani Enterprises Limited on 11/07/2023 and notice of termination of IMSA, legally vetted by the Attorney General of India, issued to M/s Adani Enterprises Limited on 28/08/2023.

M/s Adani Enterprises Limited has issued notice for invocation of Arbitration against the termination notice on 10/01/2024.

Baloda - Belmundi Diamond Block

Ministry of Mines, GOI vide G.S.R.744(E) dt 14.10.2021 granted reservation of Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block for PL or ML in favour of NMDC- CMDC limited under section 17A(1A) of MMDR Act, 1957. NCL vide letter dated 13.01.2022, submitted application to Secretary, MRD, GoCG for grant of Prospecting License for Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block.

MRD, GoCG, Raipur vide letter dated 28.04.2022 has issued LOI for grant of Prospecting License for Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block (156.80 sq. km) under Rule 17A(1A) of MMDR Act 2015 (as amended) in favour of NMDC-CMDC Limited for three (3) years.

The Company has submitted permission letter from forest department for carrying out prospecting work in 33.23 sq.km forest area of Baloda- Belmundi Diamond block and affidavit to work in revenue land with due consent of land owner and asked MRD, GoCG to issue final grant order for Prospecting Licence of Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block on 20.05.2022.

MRD, GoCG, Raipur vide letter dated 02.01.2023 has issued final grant order for Prospecting Licence of Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block.

The Company has submitted Scheme of prospecting for Diamond Exploration in Baloda- Belmundi Diamond Block to IBM, Raipur and Mining Officer, Mahasamund, GoCG on 06.01.2023. PL deed of Baloda-Belmundi Diamond Block with GoCG on dated 28.02.2023 and the same is registered on dated 01.03.2023.

District Collector, Mahasamund vide letter dated 26.05.2023 has given permission to NMDC-CMDC Limited to start the prospecting work. First phase of exploration (Stream Sediments Sampling) completed in the allotted block from 08.05.2023 to 09.05.2023.

The following exploration works have been completed:

• 31 Stream Sediments Samples Collected.

• Geritz Jigs units established at Saraipalli Camp, where all 31 Stream Sediments Samples were processed. Further, Heavy Minerals Separation from process samples through Tetra Bromo Ethane (TBE) completed at our R & D, Hyderabad. Microscopic sorting work completed at Panna Exploration Camp. Mounting and Polishing work of the sorted microscopic grains competed and slides will be sent to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for EPMA studies.

• 69 Soil Samples collected and will be analysed.

• 58 ground magnetic survey work completed and suspected Kimberlite pipe noticed based upon the survey. Drilling will be carried out in the suspected Kimberlitic zone.

Bailadila Deposit No.1

The Company has submitted proposal to the Secretary, MRD, GoCG NMDC vide letter dated 16/06/2021 requested Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh for reservation of Bailadila Deposit No. 1 in favour of NMDC under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957.

Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India vide D.O No: S-28016/26/2020-NMDC, dated 03/08/2021 requested Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh for reservation of Bailadila Deposit No. 1. Further, after a meeting held between the State Govt. of Chhattisgarh and NMDC, Govt. of Chhattisgarh decided to reserve the said block in favour of NMDC-CMDC Ltd. (NCL).

NMDC-CMDC Ltd. (NCL) vide letter dated 06/10/2021 submitted the proposal to Secretary, MRD, GoCG. MRD, GoCG with recommendation forwarded the proposal to MoM, GoI vide letter dated 24/11/2021.

MoM, GoI rejected the proposal on 04/07/2022 by mentioning that both NMDC as well as CMDC jointly or individually has exceed area limit prescribed for ML that is 10 Sq.Km. NMDC vide letter dated 08/09/2023 requested GoCG (with a copy to MoM & MoS, GoI) to take up the matter with MoM, GoI for resolving and reservation of Bailadila Deposit No. 1 in favour of NMDC-CMDC Ltd. (NCL).

A meeting was held on 02/02/2024 related to reservation of Mineral Blocks under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957, under the Chairmanship of Honble Secretary, Mines, GoI, where NMDC on behalf of NCL raised the rejection issue related to Bailadila Deposit No. 1 and mentioned that at present the PL Limit in the State of Chhattisgarh is 100 Sq. Km and ML limit is 50 Sq. Km and requested MoM, GoI to kindly consider the proposal of NCL. Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI gave his consent to review the Bailadila Deposit No.1 proposal in the meeting.

NMDC vide letter dated 03/02/2024, submitted a representation letter to the Secretary, MoM, GoI to consider and revive the Bailadila Deposit No.1 proposal for reservation under Section 17A for undertaking prospecting operations followed by mining operations. Matter is under consideration with MoM, GoI.

Bailadila Deposit No. 3 & 8

The Company has submitted proposal to the Secretary, MRD, GoCG NMDC vide letter dated 16/06/2021 requested Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh for reservation of Bailadila Deposit No. 3 & 8 in favour of NMDC under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957.

Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India vide D.O No: S-28016/26/2020-NMDC, dated 03/08/2021 requested Chief Secretary, Govt. of Chhattisgarh for reservation of Bailadila Deposit No. 3 & 8. Further, after a meeting held between the State Govt. of Chhattisgarh and NMDC, Govt. of Chhattisgarh decided to reserve the said block in favour of NMDC-CMDC Ltd. (NCL).

NMDC-CMDC Ltd. (NCL) vide letter dated 25/10/2021 submitted the proposal to Secretary, MRD, GoCG. MRD, GoCG, vide letter dated 19/04/2022 forwarded the proposal with recommendation to MoM, GoI.

MoM, GoI vide Office memorandum dated 18/05/2022 sought information from MoS, GoI related to Bailadila Deposit No.3 & 8 (18.15) Sq.Km. NMDC vide letter dated 07.06.2022 sent its reply to MoS, GoI.

A meeting was held on 02/02/2024 at MoM, GoI, under the Chairmanship of Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI related to the reservation blocks under Section 17A of MMDR Act, 1957. Honble Secretary, MoM, GoI gave his consent to examine the proposal of Bailadila Deposit No. 3 & 8.

NMDC Ltd. vide letter dated 29/02/2024 requested MoM, GoI (with a copy to MoS, GoI & MRD, GoCG) to consider the reservation proposal of the said block under Section 17A of MM(D&R) Act, 1957. Matter is under consideration with MoM, GoI.

10.6 NMDC spearheads Drone Based Mineral Exploration:

As per the Digital Initiatives of Government of India and with a view to be an enabler and flag bearer of technological prowess in mineral exploration, it was envisaged to introduce Unmanned Aerial System(UAS) with Magnetic Survey and Hyperspectral Remote Sensing for the first time in India for Mineral Exploration.

NMDC is a Nodal Exploration Agency like Geological Survey of India. Nowadays with the depletion of surfacial deposits, the use of Geophysical tools / surveys have become a necessity. Hyperspectral Remote Sensing is a powerful exploration and mapping technique in areas where geological units and mineral compositions can be estimated from spectral features of the electromagnetic spectrum in the visual and infrared range.

NMDC has been using softwares like Mission Planner, Geometrics, Geosoft Oasis Montage, Hyperspec-III and ENVI softwares for Drone based Mineral Exploration. Recently, NMDC team of Geoscientists have flown over part of Sidhan Manganese-Fe Block in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh for Drone based Magnetic data acquisition. With this, NMDC has also become the first Mining Company in the world to collect Drone based magnetic data over a mechanised Diamond Mine. This distinction was possible over Majhgawan Diamond Mine in Panna District, Madhya Pradesh. The findings based on the Hi-tech surveys / algorithms / models generated by the Unmanned

Aerial System (UAS) Hyperspectral and Magnetics would be helpful in generating various "synthetic models"/ locating promising mineralized areas and / or mineral findings. These findings would be useful to the Mineral Industry / State Governments.

10.7 Joint Fast Track Translatory project of NMDC and National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI- CSIR) on Game Changing Ore Beneath Ore:

Multi-parametric approach for delineating concealed high-grade iron ore beneath the Bailadila Block, Chhattisgarh and Donimalai Block, Karnataka: implications on future game-changing exploration in India using Ore-beneath-Ore Concept.

This type of innovative studies has been used in some of the giant iron ore deposits of the world like Mount Tomprice in Hamersley, Western Australia; Tabazimbi in South Africa; Carajas & Iron Quadrangle in Brazil. This type of study would be attempted for the first time in India.

The ore bodies of hypogene hydrothermal origin may continue at great depths and may occur as Hidden Iron Ore Bodies beneath unmineralized Banded Iron Formation - BHQ (BIF) cover and the grade of ore may increase down depth. The hypogene processes of the ore genesis model may predict possible Hidden Iron Ore beneath the BIF as patches and extensions of ore bodies at greater depth and help in resource augmentation. The project would be fully funded by NGRI- CSIR. Further, the team has already collected characteristic samples from Donimalai Iron Ore Mine in Karnataka.

11.0 SUBSIDIARY / ASSOCIATE / JOINT VENTURE (JV) COMPANIES MONITORING FRAMEWORK

a) NMDC has 5(five) subsidiaries and stake in 4(four) Associate and 4(four) JV Companies. The names of these Companies and percentage of NMDC stake in these companies are as follows:

* Under closure.

The subsidiaries of NMDC are Board managed with the primary interest to manage such Companies in the best interest of the shareholders. The framework for Subsidiary / Associate / JV Companies are as under:-

i) All investments in these Companies are approved / authorized by the Board of Directors.

ii) The Company nominates its representatives on the Board of these Companies.

iii) The minutes of the Board meeting of these Companies are placed before the Board of NMDC Limited. Notes:

Subsidiary / Associate / Joint Venture Companies have been categorized in line with disclosures as made in the financial statements.

12.0 Environment Management

1. Environmental clearances

Your company has obtained following Environmental Clearances from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi.

a) Green field project i.e 10.00 MTPA standalone Screening cum Beneficiation Plant -II at Donimalai from MoEFCC on 13/09/2023.

b) Capacity expansion of Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine from 7.00 to 10.00 MTPA and waste excavation from 1.6 to 6.25 MTPA from MOEFCC on 10/7/2023.

c) Diamond Mining Project, Panna has obtained favorable judgement from Honble Supreme Court of India on 10/1/2024 for continuation of mining operations at Diamond Mining Project which is located inside Gangau wildlife sanctuary of Panna Tiger Reserve.

d) Main Mining Lease of Diamond Mining Project, Panna for total excavation of 13.90 LTPA (ROM kimberlite ore @ 8 LTPA and Overburden removal @ 5.90) obtained from MOEFCC on 22.2.2024.

e) Supplementary Mining Lease of Diamond Mining Project, Panna for 0.72 LTPA Over burden removal and processing of Kimberlite ore @ 8 LTPA for production of 1.00 lakh carats of Diamonds per annum obtained from MOEF&CC on 22.2.2024.

2. Consent to Establish & Consent to Operate

a) Your company has obtained following consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) from respective State Pollution Control Boards Chhattisgarh / Karnataka.

b) Extension of validity of Consent to Establish for Iron Ore Mine - 12 million Tonnes /Year to 19 million Tonnes/Year obtained for SP-III, Kirandul from Chhattisgarh Environmental Conservation Board on 13.4.2023.

c) Consent to Establish for SP-II, Donimalai for 10 MTPA capacity obtained from Karnataka Pollution Control Board on 19.10.2023.

d) Consent to Establish for Kumaraswamy Iron Ore Mine for 10 MTPA capacity obtained from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board on 10.1.2024.

e) Consent to operate for Railway Siding Cum Dispatch Facilities at Kumar Marenga for Capacity 10 LTPA obtained from Chhattisgarh Environmental Conservation Board on 9.10.2023.

f) Consent to operate obtained from Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board on 2.1.2024 for Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS) for the capacity of 4,000 Tones/Hour.

3. Forest clearances

Your company has obtained following Forest Clearances from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, New Delhi.

a) Diversion of 53.67 Ha forest land for construction of Screening Plant-II at Donimalai Iron Ore Mine final forest clearance obtained from MoEFCC on 10.07.2023.

b) Diversion of 96.868 Ha forest land outside mining lease aera of DIOM (ML No.2396) Stage-I Forest Clearance obtained from MoEFCC on 21.11.2023.

4. Certified Compliance Report (CCR)

Your company has obtained following certified compliance report (CCR) for the following project a) Certified compliance report obtained from Ministry of Environment and Forests Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Sub-Office, Raipur on 28.11.2023 for the expansion project of Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Deposit-5 for the conditions stipulated in environmental Clearance letter no. J-11015/261/2007-IA.

II(M) dated 23.7.2007.

5. Environmental Initiatives for the year 2023-24.

Donimalai:

1. Commissioning and installation of 02 nos of CAAQMS in the Kumaraswamy Iron Ore mine for round the clock monitoring of air quality.

2. Organic waste converter of 1000kg/capacity per day for scientific conversion of domestic/ kitchen waste to organic manure.

3. Distributed jute bags on the occasion of World Environment Day-2023 for discouraging the single use plastic in the township.

4. RO rejection water is being used in boating pond which is the best alternative use of rejected water by RO.

5. Contributed ?17.53 Crore to Karnataka Forest Department for de-silting of local water bodies of Donimalai Complex.

Bacheli Complex:

1. Renovation of 02 installed CAAQMs in the Deposit-5 and Deposit-10 Mines for round the clock monitoring of air quality.

2. Regular operation and maintenance of SLRM Centre at CWS for scientific conversion of domestic/kitchen waste to organic manure.

3. Installation of CEMS in NMDC-Apollo Central Hospital for regular monitoring of air quality from Incinerator.

4. Disposal of legacy recyclable Bio Medical Wastes (glass bottles & IV fluids etc) through SMS Water grace Enviroprotect Pvt Ltd, Raipur-Chhattisgarh.

5. Contributed ? 2.05 crores to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department for the construction Engineering structures for waste dump management and Engineering structures for surface water management in and around Bacheli Complex.

6. Contributed ? 56.76 lakh to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department for installation of Krishna Kunjas at Geedam, Barsur and Dantewada.

7. Contributed ? 9,85,120 to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department for implementation of Green Skill Development Scheme in Dantewada District.

8. Contributed ? 21,02,400 to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department for distribution of 125000 saplings of fruit bearing species in villages of Dantewada district.

9. Contributed ? 18.9 lakh to Chhattisgarh State Forest Department for protection of forests from fires.

Kirandul Complex:

1. Procurement of 09 nos. of CAAQMS for BIOM, Kirandul Complex is under progress.

2. Organic waste converter of 50 kg/day for composting of kitchen waste to manure.

3. Distributed jute bags among employees, housewives and school students on the occasion of World Environment Day-2023 to care about the environment and committed to sustainability.

4. Installed ETPs (10 KLD) in HEM, 11B Workshop, 11C Workshop, 14 Workshop and Hospital ETP (35 KLD).

5. 03 MLD capacity STP commissioned in Township.

6. Discharge water of ETPs and STPs are being used for gardening and horticulture purpose.

13.0 Public Disclosure of Site Closure & Rehabilitation related activities

1) Measure to address or avoid significant environmental or landscape impacts:

The environmental attributes, which are likely to be affected in the region, are land use, topography, water resources, soil, air quality, socio-economic status, ecology, and public health.

Measures to address some of the environmental aspects are as follows:

(i) Land use: Land reclamation and rehabilitation along with the plantation will be done during the closure of the mine.

(ii) Topography: The mining would marginally affect the overall view of the area, but will grossly modify the local topography of the mined area at the end of mining. The course of the present natural drainage system will not be affected due to the present and future mining operations. Several environmental protective measure like buttress wall, garland drain, check dams, settling ponds etc. are being constructed in and around the mining area to arrest the foreign material for further restricting the natural water to be polluted.

(iii) Air Quality: The control measures adopted at all of our mines to ensure the ambient Air Quality Standards are as follows:

• Proper maintenance of the heavy earth moving machinery and vehicles.

• Regular water sprinkling over the haul road as well as over mine benches is being carried out by water sprinklers of higher capacities.

• Haul roads are graded regularly to clear accumulation of loose materials & kept wet with water sprinkling.

• Wet drilling during primary & secondary drilling.

• Use of sharp drill bits for drilling holes.

• Blasting is carried out with optimum charge.

• Avoiding blasting during high windy periods.

• Avoiding excess filling of dumper & consequent spillage on the road.

• Dust suppression has been installed in crushing plant, downhill conveyor, stockpiles, loading plant areas etc. Dust suppression by atomized spray in primary crusher.

• The dry fog dust suppression system shall be continued at different transfer points during the non-monsoon season.

• Covering of conveyors & using under chutes at all the transfer points.

• The screening plant is housed in a huge GI sheet enclosure, which acts as a good shield for the prevention of dust particles escaping out of the plant building.

• Fog canons provided at Loading plant for suppression of dust.

• Fixed water sprinklers in the loading plant areas are provided and maintained.

• Covering of all stock piles.

• Creating green belt around the perimeter of all the plants.

• Ensuring good housekeeping within plant premises.

• Barrier plantation is being done at various places in the townships areas such as along roadsides, parks and colonies etc.

(iv) Water Quality: The following control measures to arrest water pollution :

• Every year before onset of the monsoon de- silting of Check dam & Check bunds is being done to arrest the overflow of the silt into the Nallah. Regular water sampling is being done every year during winter period, premonsoon period, monsoon period and post monsoon period.

• Rain water run-off from the waste dumps in the mine is well treated using check dams and buttress walls to arrest the silt load and thereby reducing the impact on the water quality.

• In order to mitigate the impact on local water bodies, Buttress walls and garland drains constructed around the dumps to prevent the flow of slime into the natural water course.

• Effluents generate from the service centre and auto workshop are being treated in Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP). The outflow/ treated water being used for green belt generation.

(v) Noise Levels: Higher noise levels may be generated due to mining operations such as drilling, blasting, and excavation. The following are some protective measures:

• Workers working in highly noise-prone areas are provided with ear muffs or ear plugs as a safety precaution, and workers are not allowed to enter into noise-prone areas without the use of ear masks.

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) like ear muffs and ear plugs are provided to all the employees and workers operating in mines and plant areas.

• Noise-proof & dust-proof cabins are provided for all HEME with air-conditioners.

• To isolate employees from noise and dust, sound proof cabins are installed in crushing and screening plants.

• Proper and periodical maintenance of HEM machinery.

• Noise levels are controlled by using optimum explosive charge, proper delay detonators, use of shock tubes and proper stemming to prevent "blow-out".

• The speed of dumpers is limited to a moderate speed of 25 Kmph.

• In order to mitigate the noise source, rubber linings are provided to the vibrating screens, chutes, and feeders at raw material transfer points.

• The transfer points all along the downhill/ uphill conveyor are provided with proper rubber lining to reduce the noise generation.

(vi) Energy Efficiency Measures:

The following measures are being adopted:

• Solar Cell Sensor Switches and Solar Lights are provided.

• Solar heaters/solar devices are in use at hospitals, canteens, buildings, and parks.

• Energy-efficient motors have been installed in the Screening Plant.

• Power generation through a downhill conveyor.

• Leakages of oil, fuel, or lubricants are plugged. Used oil, batteries, and cotton waste are collected and sold through authorised agencies.

• Solar panels will be installed on the roof of field offices, stores, OCSL plant structures and conveyors depending on feasibility and advancement of technology.

(vii) Ground Vibration:

The following measures are undertaken to contain the Peak Particle Velocity (PPV) due to blasting within the permissible limits.

• Proper blast design;

• Avoiding excess confinement of charges;

• Number of blast holes per delay shall be kept one;

• Proper stemming of holes shall always be carried out;

• Blasting is avoided during foggy whether and when wind velocity is more than 25 km/hour;

• Shorter stemming lengths of less than 2/3rd of burden distance is avoided to reduce overloading of holes and also to control fly rock;

• Blasting operations are carried out only during day time as per statutory requirement;

• A safe distance of about 500-m from centre of blasting is maintained; and During blasting, other activities in the immediate vicinity are temporarily suspended.

• Further, the existing afforestation also helps in reducing the noise and vibration level to some extent.

2) Commitment to rehabilitate land to minimize negative impacts and maximize benefits:

NMDC has an Environmental Policy with a commitment to protect the environment. NMDC makes genuine efforts to control pollution and meet statutory requirements. Further, all the Iron Ore Mining Complexes have got separate Integrated Management System (IMS) Policy (comprising of ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and SA 8000:2014). The certifications to NMDC Ltd have been accorded by the external agency "Bureau Veritas" for the scope of "Mining and Processing of Iron Ore".

All the operating Mining Leases are submitting the Mining Plan along with Progressive Mine Closure Plan (PMCP) reviewed and updated in every five years period to Indian Bureau of Mines for obtaining approval. In accordance with the approved Progressive Mine Closure Plan, all the Mines are operated with a close view to ensure all the protective measures are taking care.

Before closing of any of the Mines, we are abiding to submit the Final Mine Closure Plan (FMCP) in well advance (Two years prior to the closure of mines) as per the extant provisions of Mineral Conservation and Development Rules-2017 to carry out all the reclamation and rehabilitation programme. By complying the FMCP, NMDC will undertake all the reclamation and rehabilitation activities to return the degraded land into its original surface.

Further, as per Mineral Conservation and Development Rules -2017, we are submitting Financial Assurance in the form of Bank Guarantee for due and proper implementation of the Progressive Mine Closure Plan contained in the Mining Plan or Final Mine Closure Plan as the case may be @ ? 5.00 Lakh per Hectare of the mining lease area put to use for mining and allied activities.

We are always work to emerge as a Global Environment Friendly Mining Organization committed to rehabilitate land to minimize negative impacts and maximize benefits.

3) Reporting on closure plan implementation and site rehabilitation

All the operating Mining Leases are submitting the Mining Plan along with Progressive Mine Closure Plan (PMCP), reviewed and updated in every five years period to Indian Bureau of Mines for obtaining approval. In accordance with the approved Progressive Mine Closure Plan, all the Mines are operated with a close view to ensure all the protective measures are taking care.

Two years prior to closure of any of the Mines, we are abide to submit the Final Mine Closure Plan (FMCP) in well advance as per the extant provisions of Mineral Conservation and Development Rules-2017 to carry out all the reclamation and rehabilitation programme. By complying the FMCP, NMDC will undertake all the reclamation and rehabilitation activities to return the degraded land into its original surface.

Before starting the Final Mine Closure activities, we will also inform to MoEF&CC as a prior information.

We are also submitting the half yearly compliance report to MoEF&CC and Environment Statement to Pollution control board annually.

We are reporting to Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) via Annual Return along with the Drone Survey Data (Mining Lease along with the periphery of 100 metre outside the Mining Lease) which includes the details of Reclamation and Rehabilitation during the previous year.

4) Closure Plans regularly updated

All the Progressive Mine Closure Plans are reviewed and updated in every five-year period along with the Mining Plan for further obtaining approval from Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

5) Community involvement in closure planning

As the project commences and the closure planning process continues, stakeholder consultation and participation will be required. Consultation will enable stakeholders, including Government Departments , Non-Government Organizations, surrounding land owners, local communities, company management and employees an opportunity to provide input into the Mine Closure Planning Processes.

Our Environment policy is supported by ISO 14001 implemented at Bacheli, Kirandul and Donimalai mines. The environment management system available at different projects is audited by a third-party auditor in every three years. We have a specialised environmental management team on all our project sites with environmental domain experts. It reaffirms our commitment to resource conservation, fugitive emission reduction, minimising operational environmental impacts, and raising environmental management knowledge among staff members and the local community.

We are always in close collaboration with institutes of repute such as Indian Council for Forestry Research and Environment (ICFRE), IIT-ISM Dhanbad, NIT- Raipur and VNIT-Nagpur.

These institutions are engaged to seek consultation and enhance our capabilities in Environment protection. Our approach to Environmental Stewardship outlines our commitment to sustainable mining. We are aware of the impact our business operations have on the environment and the stakeholders involved in the process. This framework of interlinked environmental focus areas guides us in effectively managing our environmental impacts. For each focus point, we have a dedicated internal management protocol. These pillars were identified through the means of rigorous peer assessment and present disclosure requirements. This charter is intricately linked to our environmental policy, linking our growth model with sustainability.

6) Commitment to set aside sufficient funds to cover closure and rehabilitation

The "Mine Closure Obligation Scheme" was voluntarily launched by NMDC in the 2009-10 fiscal year. Currently, NMDC is paying INR 21.00 per tonne of ore excavated and depositing the money with LIC to be used for carrying out the Mine Closure Plans related tasks, such as reclaiming damaged lands, stabilising waste rock dumps, demolishing and reforestation of built-up areas, etc. The total fund with LIC as on 31.03.2024 is INR 1310.98 Cr.

7) Managerial responsibility for land closure and rehabilitation

The responsibility for the implementation of the Conceptual Mine Closure, Reclamation & Rehabilitation Management Plan of all the Mines rests with the Management Team at different

During the Final Closure of all the mines also, we will take the help of various institutions, multiple stakeholder engagement, effective monitoring and evaluation to execute environmentally and socially responsible mine closures in a time bound and strategic manner.

Project of NMDC. Internal reporting requirements are being outlined by the Management at different projects and are delegated to the relevant staff.

All the closure activities, reclamation & Rehabilitation plan are being executed as per the approved Progressive Mine Closure Plan.

Further, during the Final Mine Closure , all the closure activities will be taken care as per the approved Final Mine Closure Plan.

14.0 SAFETY

Mine Safety - Activities

NMDC has its training centers in all its projects. They are equipped with infrastructure as required under Mines Vocational Training Rules. These centers cater to the needs of basic training, refresher training and training for skilled workers and also for those injured on duty.

Health & Safety continue to be our priority with employees & contractual workmen at our Projects adhering to the SOPs & Safety norms. NMDC appreciate that safety is a journey & is committed to continually improve its performance and set high standards.

In each mining project of NMDC sufficient number of Workmen Inspectors are nominated/appointed for Mining operations, Mechanical and Electrical installations as per statutory requirements for carrying safety inspections.

Mine Level Tripartite Safety Committee Meetings (MLTSCM) are being conducted once in a year at Project Level with Senior Officials, Union Representatives and DGMS Officials in which Safety Performance and its appraisal are made and the recommendations are implemented.

Corporate Level Tripartite Safety Committee Meeting is being held regularly once in a year at Head Office and the recommendations are implemented.

Safety Committees have been constituted in every operating mine and Pit Safety meetings are held every month for discussing the safety matters and corrective actions related to work atmosphere.

In order to ensure that safety systems are up to date & also comply with the latest safety regulations, a cross-project Internal Safety Audit has been started in NMDC.

Safety Management System has been implemented in all our Mines. Risk Assessment studies are being conducted regularly.

NMDC provides extensive safety training programmes to inculcate safety habits & mindset at work to its employees. Behavioral based safety training is also given to the employees.

The Severity Rate for the year 2023-24 is 11.15.

(Severity Rate = Mandays lost per 100000 Mandays worked).

OHS Activities:

Occupational Health Services have been provided with adequate manpower and infrastructure and are functioning in full-fledged manner at all the Projects, headed by Qualified Doctors trained in OHS at Central Labour Institute, Mumbai.

Periodical Medical Examination under statute is carried out regularly in all the projects.

NMDC strives to ensure that workers are not exposed to occupational hazards that negatively affect their health. NMDC also has well equipped hospitals with capable medical teams available 24/7 to support the health & well being of the workers & the surrounding community.

Integrated Management System (IMS) Comprising of Quality Management System (QMS) - ISO 9001:2015; Environmental Management System (EMS) - ISO 14001:2015; Occupational Health & Safety Management System (OHSMS) - ISO 45001:2018 & Social Accountability - SA 8000:2014 Certification Standards.

All the NMDC Production Projects viz. Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Kirandul Complex (BIOM, KC); Bailadila Iron Ore Mine, Bacheli Complex (BIOM, BC); Donimalai Iron Ore Mine & Kumarswamy Iron Ore Mine, Donimalai Complex (DIOM & KIOM) are accredited with Integrated Management System (IMS).

15.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF INTEGRITY PACT:

With the objective of improving transparency in procurement, NMDC had entered into MOU with Transparency International India for implementation of Integrity Pact Programme during September 2007. NMDC is the first Mining Navratna Company which entered into Integrity Pact Programme in the year 2007.

Initially, the threshold value for procurement & contracts for entering into the Integrity Pact have been fixed as follows: -

Contracts : ? 50.00 crores Procurements : ? 15.00 crores

To widen the coverage of procurements / contracts under Integrity Pact, the threshold limits have been revised during 2009 as under:

Contracts : ? 20.00 crores Procurements : ? 10.00 crores

Subsequently, to cover majority of cases under Integrity Pact, the threshold limits have been reduced to ?1.00 crore for procurements / contracts w.e.f September 2018. During 2023-24, 141 tenders valuing ?3509 crores were covered under this category.

15.1 Transparency in procurements handled

In order to enhance transparency in procurements & increasing competitiveness, our company adopted the following modes of tendering:

> e-Procurement:

All procurement tenders are processed through e-Procurement mode at HO & Projects. Reverse e-auctions are conducted for high value Equipments, spares & consumables, wherever possible, by declaring upfront in the tender document.

> Mode of Tendering:

Efforts are continuously taken to minimize proprietary & single tender purchases, details of Single Tender / Proprietary cases for the last 05 are ?271.85 lakhs (26 cases) during 201920, ?3975.96 Lakhs (33 cases) during 2020-21, ?13939.95 Lakhs (56 cases) during 2021-22, ?17689.98 Lakhs (93 cases) during 2022-23, ?19275.01 Lakhs (53 cases) during 2023-24.

The Increase during FY 2023-24 is due to implementation of MII-Make In India Policy in NMDC.

Instead, open/global tenders are resorted to by giving generalized specifications & drawings, wherever possible or with OEM Part Numbers.

> Pre-qualifying conditions:

PQC for HEM equipments tenders have been reviewed and a structured PQCs have been made keeping in view wider participation.

> GeM Portal:

Procurement through GeM portal as per the guidelines of GOI, is being done for the Materials which are available in the GeM Portal. Total 2058 orders valuing ?535 crores were placed during the year 2023-24.

> CPP Portal:

Materials management (MM) Dept. is posting tenders in the CPP portal except Single tender and proprietary items. All the bidders approaching through CPP portal for entering in NMDC are invited for registration with NMDC or conducting trial with NMDC for ensuring their quality product.

> File Lifecycle Management (FLM):

MM dept has taken initiation for the implementation of FLM - Digital file moment instead of paper file movement at Head Office & Projects.

> NMDC e-Procurement portal (SRM):

MM dept is utilizing the NMDC e-Procurement portal to carry out procurement activities in e-Procurement mode. The tenders which are processed outside GeM will be done through SRM portal.

> Trade Receivable Discounting System (TReDS):

NMDC has registered on both RXIL and A. TReDS Ltd (Invoicemart) platforms to release the payments of all MSE firms against their acceptance and confirmation.

NMDC has conducted various vendor meets with MSE firms in association with MSME, Hyderabad and instructed all MSE firms to register any one of TReDS portal to process their payment through TReDS platform and NMDC has released payment through TReDS to some MSEs.

16.0 NMDCS R&D CENTRE AT HYDERABAD

NMDC R&D centre is dedicated to undertake product and technology development projects related to ores, minerals and steel making to maintain its excellence in process performance. R&D centre has made significant contribution not only to NMDC operating projects but also to Indian industries and is recognized by Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

R&D centre undertakes works related to mineral processing, flow sheet development, mineralogical studies, material handling & storage, metallurgical studies of iron ore and coal, chemical analysis etc. It is a pioneer in the field of beneficiation and continuously working for development of dry beneficiation technology for different ores and minerals. It is endowed with state of art laboratory equipment to analyze different minerals, coals, metals and non-metals. For further details reference may be made to Annexure-II attached to the Directors Report.

16.1 GLOBAL EXPLORATION CENTRE, RAIPUR

NMDCs Global Exploration Centre at Raipur is continuously doing exploration in the mines of NMDC and adding new reserves every year. NMDC has offered to State Governments to undertake free exploration to quantify mineral resources in the State.

17.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF OFFICIAL LANGUAGE POLICY

NMDC effectively continued the implementation of Official Language Policy of Government of India at its Headquarters, Projects and Units.

Hindi Parangat training to personnel was continued this year also in NMDC. So far, 179 personnel from Head Office have successfully completed their Hindi Parangat training. Hindi workshops were organized every quarter at Head Office and in all the projects. Similarly, meetings of the Official Language Implementation Committee were also held every quarter.

All India Seminar of Official Language Officers was organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel at Head Office on 19 March 2024, in which the officials of the Ministry of Steel, the Official Language Officers of TOLIC (Undertakings), Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Rajbhasha Officers of all the Production Projects and the personnel associated with Rajbhasha in Regional Offices of NMDC participated. Rajbhasha Technical Seminars were organized at Bailadila Iron Ore Mines, Kirandul Complex and Bailadila Iron Ore Mines, Bacheli Complex.

National Hindi Kavi Sammelan was Organised in which poets of repute recited poems. The event was attended by officials of Ministry of Steel and members of NMDC family.

Head Office organized an Inter-PSU Hindi speech competition on August 4, 2023 for the personnel of all CPSUs located in Hyderabad. A Hindi workshop for all CPSUs was organized on January 23, 2024 under the aegis of Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertaking), Hyderabad-Secunderabad.

Hindi fortnight was organized in all projects and units along with Head office. On the occasion messages of CMD were published in Hindi newspapers and were also posted on social media platforms. Various competitions were also organized and prizes were distributed. In order to maintain continuity in the use of official language Hindi in official work, monthly Hindi competitions were organized in addition to Hindi fortnight and prizes were distributed as encouragement.

Rajbhasha Officers of NMDC headquarters and all the projects attended Hindi Day and Third All India Rajbhasha Conference organized by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs in Pune on 14 and 15 September, 2023.

On this occasion, the Deputy General Manager (Official Language) of the Corporation was awarded the first prize in the Vetter category as well as in the Translator category (PSUs) in the All India Kanthasth 2.0 Competition.

Official Language Officers from NMDC HO and Donimalai Project participated in the South Regional Official Language Conference held at Bengaluru.

Half yearly Hindi magazine "Khanij Bharati" was published from the Head Office. In addition, projects also published Hindi/bilingual/trilingual magazines such as Baila Samachar, Bacheli Samachar, Doni Samachar, Heera Samachar etc. Apart from this, magazines like Technical Kshitij and Sarjana were published in Hindi from Kirandul.

Diamond Mining Project, Panna also held the responsibility of Convenor of Town Official Language Implementation Committee, Panna. The project conducted half yearly meetings of the Committee and various programmes for member offices.

NMDC received the "Ispat Rajbhasha Sammaan (Second)" among steel PSUs at the meeting of the Hindi Advisory Committee held by the Ministry of Steel on April 25, 2023 at Srinagar.

NMDC Limited, Head Office received the Rajbhasha Shield-First Award for the year 202223 in the category of Mid-Sized PSUs from Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertakings), Hyderabad-Secunderabad.

Official Language House Magazine "Khanij Bharati" of Head Office also won first prize in the e-magazine category of Town Official Language Implementation Committee (Undertakings), Hyderabad-Secunderbad.

NMDC was awarded the Rajbhasha Award by Honorable Governor of Sikkim, Shri Laxman Arya, for best implementation in the field of Official Language Hindi at the International Hindi Conference organized by the Vishwa Hindi Parishad, New Delhi on September 20-21, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan.

18.0 DETAILS REQUIRED TO BE FURNISHED IN TERMS OF MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES DEVELOPMENT ACT, 2006 (MSMED).

The company has taken the following steps to procure goods and services from MSE firms, MSE SC/ST & Women entrepreneurs. NMDC has conducted exclusive MSE SC / ST vendor meets at its projects in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka and also at Hyderabad to understand the tender process and our requirement. NMDC has participated in the various vendor meets organised by Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises in association with FICCI/DICCI. Besides NMDC has organised 12 Nos. Vendor Meets / programmes at various places in total during 2023-24. NMDC interacted with prospective MSE entrepreneurs encouraging them for supply of goods for various plants at Bailadila, Donimalai & Panna.

For encouraging MSE SC/ST firms, exclusive trials are being conducted and after successful trials the firms are given tender enquiry in Limited Tender.

Moreover, against the qualification criteria in tenders we have not received any complaint / request with regard to relaxing tender terms & conditions. For the last 4 years NMDC is achieving the targets as per Public Procurement Policy. The results of 2023-24 are given below:-

Category of MSE Firm 1 Norms Achievement Procurement from MSE firms 25% 59.05 % Procurement from SC / ST MSE firms 4% 5.35 % Procurement from Women Entrepreneurs MSE firms 3% 5.20 %

NMDC also received the Certificate of Appreciation from Ministry of MSME for highest procurement amongst Navratna CPSEs during 2021-22 and The Best Performer under the Navratna Category during the year 2021 & 2023 and for our exemplary work towards promotion of SC/ST entrepreneurs based on the performance parameters namely (i) procurement from SC/ST entrepreneurs, (ii) No. of Vendor Development Programs for SC/ST and (iii) Number of SC/ST entrepreneurs benefitted as per the data uploaded on Sambandh Portal.

19.0 MANPOWER

19.1 Employee-Employer relations

The overall industrial relations situation was peaceful and cordial during the year. There was no strike/lockout against the Companys policies affecting production and productivity.

19.2 Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes

20 candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and 62 candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes were appointed against 207 posts filled by direct recruitment.

19.3 Strength of SCs & STs as on 31st March 2024

1. Total number of employees 5630 2. Scheduled Castes amongst them 814 3. Scheduled Tribes amongst them 1469 4. Other Backward Class 1186 5. Physically challenged employees 108

19.4 Particulars of employees drawing remuneration of ?8.5 lakhs per month or ?1.02 crores per annum under Section 197 of the Companies Act,

2013 read with Companies (Appointment and remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules,

2014 as amended.

Not applicable

19.5 Staff Welfare activities

Adequate facilities for education, health, accommodation and recreation were in place. Various Bipartite Fora have been functioning satisfactorily.

19.6 Promotion of Sports

Sport tournaments were arranged for the employees, the wards of employees and also for the local youth.

19.7 Disclosure under Section 22 of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013

No complaint has been received and no case has been filed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013 during the financial year 2023-2024.

20.0 Corporate Social Responsibility

20.1 Flagship programmes under CSR during FY 2023-24:

The CSR flagship programmes and initiatives undertaken/continued by the Company during 2023-24 are as follows:

A) Education

> Operation of Residential School for tribals at Nagarnar, Bastar District, Chhattisgarh. Established in the year 2010-11, at present the school has around 600 students in Class I to XII.

> Operation of Industrial Training Institute (ITI)s at Nagarnar, and Bhansi in Bastar and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh. Annual intake in Bastar ITI-36 and 128 in Bhansi ITI.

> Support to nutritious & wholesome Mid-Day Meal Scheme around Donimalai mines, with coverage of 8000 Govt. school children in 38 Govt. schools of Sandur Taluk in Bellary district in a radius of 25 Km from NMDC operations.

> NMDC Balika Shiksha Sahayog Yojana, providing scholarship to girl students from Bastar Division, (Chhattisgarh) and Donimalai (Karnataka) to encourage education beyond 8th standard.

> Operation of Polytechnic College at Dantewada with an intake of 126 students per year in Mechanical and Electrical trades.

> Balika Shiksha Yojana- sponsoring 40 students from Bastar Division, Chhattisgarh to Nursing Courses at Apollo School & College of Nursing, Hyderabad. Since, 201112, 498 students have been sponsored under this scheme resulting in improvement in healthcare delivery in Bastar Division.

B) Healthcare, Nutrition, Water & Sanitation

> Free Treatment at Project Hospitals, Hospital on Wheels (mobile medical vans), Medical Camps, Visits of Project Hospital Doctors and Para medical staff to the Villages.

C) Infrastructure/Rural development

> Various infrastructural development works viz., Construction of CC Roads, drains, Culverts, boundary walls of Community centers etc. in nearby villages.

20.2 CSR Activities initiated during FY 2023-24:

> 58 development works across the five districts of Chhattisgarh.

> Procurement of 1.5 T Philips MR 5300 MRI Machine for use at the District Hospital Bellary.

> Procurement of 16 Slice CT Scanner to be installed at Community Health Centre at Shahpura, Dindori.

> Providing assistance for construction of 13.6 KMs boundary wall for Madhav National Park, Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh.

> Extending financial assistance to Ramkrishna Mission Ashrama, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

> Providing 1 no. Air-Conditioned Ambulance and 1 no. Hearse vehicle with freezer to the NGO-Opportunities for All, Kolakta.

20.3 Reasons for not spending the entire CSR amount during FY 2023-24:

Despite the collective efforts of Management and Employees across the departments, divisions and projects of NMDC, there was a shortfall in CSR expenditure as against the statutorily prescribed target of 2% of the average PBT of previous three years i.e., ? 197.07 Crore in the year 2023-24.

The major reason for the same was lack of adequate progress/delay in completion of previously approved works by partner State Authorities.

21.0 HUMAN RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT

During the FY 2023-24, Corporate HRD organized the following programmes :-

EXTERNAL TRAINING

External Training Programmes were conducted by various external organisations, institutes and professional bodies on different subjects, relevant to work.

IN-COMPANY TRAINING

Tailor made programmes were conducted by engaging reputed organisations, institutes and professional bodies on following subjects:

• Data Analytics and BI

• Health

• Happiness & wellbeing

• Mine planning

• Surveillance Audit & Internal Auditor

• Several programmes on subjects viz., Procurement, Contracts, GeM, preventive

Vigilance IO/PO were successfully conducted in connection with vigilance awareness.

FOREIGN VISITS

In terms of Government of India - DPE directives, no foreign training was undertaken. However,

following visits were facilitated.

• Global Health, Safety and Environment for Mining at Singapore.

• Digitalization in Mining at Stockholm.

• Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) at Astana.

• Mining Indaba at Cape town.

• IMARC Australia.

• METEC, Germany

• World Mining Congress, Australia

• AMP, Europe

• Enduring Leadership & Happiness Summit, Dubai.

• PDAC, Canada.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

• Online programmes on Medical, Vigilance, GST, Contracts & Procurement were conducted.

• Training classes were held for promotion of employees from workmen to Junior Officers in disciplines of Personnel, Finance and Electrical.

• New membership was taken from professional bodies like Rail Enthusiasts Society, Delhi and Public Relation Society of India, Hyderabad.

• Ikigai - Happy work force programmes were conducted for around 538 Executives.

• Body, Mind & Heart workshop for the employees were organized at Kirandul,

Bacheli & Donimalai projects by M/S Jayaganga Life Coaching Academy.

• Induction Training Programme conducted for Executive Trainee (Technical) 2023 batch and Executive Trainee (Personnel) 2023 batch in ASCI, Hyderabad and ISB Hyderabad.

• Induction Training Programme conducted for Executive Trainee (Finance) 2023 batch in ASCI, Hyderabad.

• Revised Executive Trainee Induction Training Scheme has been formulated by reducing the training period from one year to six months.

• MoU signed with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for Skill Development Programme and RPL certification for 1600 employees. Additionally, Job Role identification and selection of training partner has been completed.

• Quality Circle movement strengthening continued. For the purpose, training at projects was organized by QCFI, Hyderabad for preparing and upgrading Skills for participation in CCQC & NCQC.

22.0 VIGILANCE

The Vigilance Department has undertaken several initiatives during the fiscal year 2023-24, with a particular focus on enhancing "Preventive Vigilance." This emphasis included conducting Preventive Checks in key areas, addressing complaints with appropriate corrective measures, and implementing system improvements. Additionally, regular training sessions on vigilance matters were organized for employees by the Vigilance functionaries at both the Corporate Office and various projects.

Various sensitizing programmes were conducted for awareness on vigilance matters for the employees of the Corporation like:

• GeM Contracts and Management focus on customized bids" by Shri. Prakash Mirani, JS & Addl. CEO, Government e-Market Place (GeM), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi on 24.02.2023

• "Knowledge-sharing Session with Vigilance Officers" by Shri. Rakesh Shrivastava, CVO, Mumbai Port Trust on 20.03.2023

• An interactive session on "Preventive vigilance - a Pragmatic approach" by Dr. Praveen Kumari Singh, Addl. Secretary, CVC on 17.05.2023

• "Preventive Vigilance: Ethics and Governances" by Shri. Himanshu Vishnoi, Corporate Coach on 07.09.2023

• "Personal Finance Management" by Shri. P Sarat Kumar, CA and Fraud Examiners on 07.09.2023

• "Cyber Hygiene and Security" by Shri. Krishna Sastry Pendyala, ED, Cyber Security Services on 08.09.2023

• "Arbitrate and Alternate Dispute Resolution" by Shri. C M Basha, Senior Law Officer (Retd.) on 08.09.2023

• Training program on IOs/POs by Shri. Upender Vennam, CVO, BDL on 25.09.2023

• "Training Session on Preventive Vigilance- Pragmatic approach" by Ms. Anita Barik, Dy. CVO, Traffic, South Central Railways on 25.09.2023

• Training Session on "Recent trends in Public Procurement" by Shri. Kanwlpreet, Director, DoE, MoF on 26.09.2023

• Training Session on "Arbitration and Contract Management" by Shri. Susshil Daga, Managing Partner, M/s. Amicus Legal on 26.09.2023

• Interactive session on Vigilance Awareness by Shri P. Daniel, Secretary, CVC on 18.10.2023.

In the similar lines, Chief Vigilance Officer, NMDC has taken steps and initiatives by taking interactive sessions on knowledge sharing and capacity building on Procurement & other related topics at various Projects/ROs benefitting a large volume of employees by creating awareness on the subject.

The systems and procedures including the document handling, maintenance of records is maintained to ensure that the Vigilance Department is conforming to the Quality Management Systems as per ISO 9001:2015 Standards. Vigilance Department in NMDC has been upgraded to ISO 9001:2015 standards of Quality Management System (QMS) for which M/s RINA India Private Ltd. was engaged for routine surveillance audits and Quality Certification until June 30, 2025.

Throughout the fiscal year 2023-24, the Vigilance Department conducted a total of 326 Preventive Checks, comprising 101 surprise checks, 94 regular inspections, 109 file studies, 14 audit para inspections, and 8 CTE type inspections across all projects and the Head Office.

Complaints received were taken up for investigation and necessary suggestions for system improvement/ disciplinary action wherever required were recommended.

A total of 160 complaints were received during the period and handled according to CVC guidelines. The Complaint Handling Policy of NMDC, effective from January 1, 2022, was made available on the companys website for wider dissemination.

E-Platform: Efforts were made to ensure transparency in transactions through the companys website, including details of contracts and bill payments. Vigilance also promoted E-Procurement platforms for tendering processes.

NMDC has adopted the Integrity Pact since November 2007. As per the suggestions given by Vigilance Department, the threshold value has been decreased to 1.0 Crore w.e.f. 07.09.2018.

The Integrity Pact has been entered into in 196 contracts with a value of ?11002 Crores for the period April 2023-March 2024.

As part of systemic improvement, a circular vide circular no. HQMM/Integrity Pact/ IEM/4th QTR MEETING dated 10.04.2023 was issued to maintain uniformity in the Integrity pact within the organization and Signing of Integrity Pact by both buyer and seller in line with the CVC guidelines.

To ensure transparency in vigilance works, necessary action has been taken for rotation / repatriation of vigilance officers, and for inducting of new officers in Vigilance Department for compliance of CVC guidelines. 4 new Officers have been inducted in June-2023 and 2 officers in Feb- 2024. Also 3 officers have been repatriated to their parent department and 1 officer is retired in Feb- 2024. Identification of Sensitive Posts has been carried out on 01.10.2022. The rotational transfer of officers of other departments was also effected in compliance of CVC guidelines and a total of 102 officers were rotated / transferred during 2023-24.

The Quarterly Review-cum-Coordination meeting of the Vigilance Department with CVO was held in May-2023, September-2023, February 2024 & December 2023. The said meeting was attended by all the Vigilance Officers posted at Head Office and Projects like Kirandul, Bacheli, Donimalai, Panna & NISP. Project-wise presentations were made and matters pertaining to vigilance inspections and system improvements recommended/implemented etc. were discussed. Few common matters were also discussed in open-house wherein all VOS exchanged their views and gave valuable suggestions.

In pursuance of CVC directions / guidelines received during the month of August / September 2020, a 02 days module and Road map for imparting training on preventive vigilance separately for Induction level (new entrants) and Mid-career level Executives were drawn up and was integrated with our HRDs regular training plan. The said training programs on Preventive Vigilance is being arranged every month at NMDC in compliance of CVC guidelines, covering Induction level and Mid-career level executives of HO, ROs and all Projects. During the FY 2023-24, 11 Nos. of training modules were arranged for Induction level and Mid-career level employees covering 402 employees from all the Production Projects, Regional Offices and Head Office under Preventive Vigilance module.

Quarterly Structured Meetings of the Vigilance Department, chaired by the CMD, NMDC, were held on 23.05.2023, 06.09.2023 & 01.02.2024 to discuss vigilance activities and address pending issues for compliance. Review of Vigilance work was also done by the Board on 11.08.2023.

Ethical and transparent practices in any organization are as essential as generating revenue, and neither of these can be sacrificed for the other. Hence, it is imperative to ensure that the decisions taken are not only fair, but also appear to be fair. To accomplish this, it is vital to have written down procedures and also to ensure that they are being followed. For the purpose, NMDC Vigilance Manual has been released on 2nd June 2022. This first edition of the NMDC Vigilance Manual attempts to provide information on essential guidelines and procedures established by the Central Vigilance Commission and other organizations involved in anti-corruption activities.

With the purpose of enhancing transparency and accountability among the employees, to stress on the importance of the monitoring system and the prevalence of the noteworthy practices in our organization, 3rd Edition of Subodh have been released on 28th November 2023. The release of in-house bulletins included Vigilance- related articles, CVC circulars, and guidelines for procurement awareness.

Vigilance Portal: NMDCs vigilance department has taken the initiative to implement an Online Vigilance Portal in an effort to digitalize existing processes, in order to adhere to NMDCs digital mission and to address existing flaws. In view of this, An Online Vigilance Portal was developed and launched, enhancing transparency, accountability, and data integrity in vigilance-related activities.

NMDC Vigilance portal is an end-to end digital platform for all Vigilance functions from lodging of a complaint to till its logical conclusion. This have provisions for recording various preventive, punitive and administrative matters of vigilance department. This portal is a digital repository for all vigilance activities and provide data analytics like age-wise pendency and status of complaints; department wise, area wise complaint/preventive check undertaken; frequency of complaint from same person or against same officials etc. This will help in preparation of proactive vigilance action plan and thrust areas on quarterly/annual basis.

System improvements suggested for Implementation during 2023-24:

Seventy-one system improvement suggestions were proposed during the fiscal year, with several already implemented and the rest in progress.

The major initiatives /system improvements / suggestions/ recommendations which were implemented during the period are briefed as below:-

i. Display of the SOP for weighment, weight adjustment and sampling at the weighbridge and sampling site at Bacheli Complex of NMDC. Action taken report received vide Project letter BC/ GEO/2022-23/3047 dt. 24.02.2023.

ii. In line with the CVC guidelines, a circular regarding uniformity in the Integrity pact within the organization and Signing of Integrity Pact by both buyer and seller issued vide circular no. HQMM/Integrity Pact/ IEM/4th QTR MEETING dated 10.04.2023.

iii. A circular vide No. HQMM/ Study & Observations on Procurement dated 19.06.2023 has been issued from the Material Management, where

a consolidated list of Deliberation & Action on Vigilance observations suggested in various preventive checks have been compiled. In the circular various point raised by Vigilance Department, such as discourage of Splitting of Indent for approval of sanction of funds, Guidelines regarding time lines for bid security and bid validity as per manuals, physical verification of stocks, sensitization of executives on MM manual, Signing of Integrity Pact, Record of Price justification in TSC minutes, regarding issues in rate Contract/ Extension of Rate Contracts etc. have been deliberated.

iv. The Delegation of Powers (DoP) has been revised pertains to Section B (Purchase of Materials, Plant Equipment etc). & Section-C (Works) vide Office Order No. CS/DoP/2014, dtd. 17.03.2023, pertains to Section- D (Sales & Commercial Section) vide OO no. CS/DoP/2023 dated 31.07.2023, pertains to Section-E (Miscellaneous & General Matters) vide OO no. CS/DoP/2024 dated 19.03.2024.

v. In line with the Government Guidelines, a circular to maximize Procurement of Goods & Services through GEM Portal is issued on 05.07.2023 vide circular No. NMDC/DC/23-24/1.

vi. As a part of SI suggested on inspection of New Electronic Truck Weighbridge near HEM center by Vigilance department, Integration of the "New Electronic Truck Weighbridge near HEM service center at Kirandul Complex" with ERP SAP Module of NMDC has been done.

vii. With reference to Re-conciliation of deposited amount through Electronic mode like SBI collect, YONO app in Hospital of BIOM Kirandul Complex so as to ensure Transparency, all payments in hospitals are done with YONO app or in accounts of NMDC bank account. YONO app & bank account details for payment is displayed in payment counter of Hospital. The same has been issued vide HOP letter no.HoP/Sectt./2023/13V/1, dt. 27.10.2023.

viii. In view of the suggestions recommended as the outcome of the study from Vigilance department, a circular has been issued to all Package Incharges and their MECON O&M counterparts at Nagarnar Steel Limited (NSL), Nagarnar to be more vigilant in terms of storage and usages of expired materials at NSL vide letter No. NSL/ Vigilance/2023/10/01, dtd.27.10.2023.

ix. SOP has been developed and made available in Control Room at BIOM Kirandul complex for CLO Dispatches through truck weighbridge vide HOP letter no.HoP/Sectt./2023/13V/1, dtd. 27.10.2023.

x. In line with the guidelines from Procurement Manual released by Department of expenditure (DoE) an Office Order vide OO No. NMDC/ DoP/2023, dtd.21.11.2023 has been issued for Constitution of Tender Opening Committee(TOC) with approval of Competent Authority as per DoP & on the basis of value of the contract.

xi. A revised SOP for the diesel bowsers in respect of receipts, issues, storage and consumption of diesel is prepared at Donimalai for better supervision. Reference: HoP vide letter No. DNM/Cgm/DM(S)/ Vig./20, dt. 06.11.2023.

xii. Further, Input in line with the applicable instructions of Government as per manual of Procurement for Goods, Services & Works released by DoE and GFR-2017 have been recommended to concerned department for incorporating the same in Updation of Manuals.

xiii. Contract Management Manual has been updated with incorporation of guidelines of DoE manuals and released on 18.10.2023 in the organization.

xiv. A circular vide No. HO(Works)/ Contracts/ Vig. Observations/ Guidelines/2024 dated 01.02.2024 has been issued from the Works department where a consolidated list of Deliberation & Action on Vigilance observations suggested in various preventive checks have been compiled.

In the circular various point raised by Vigilance Department, such as adoption of Online Tendering/ E- tendering, Preference to MSE bidders, Confirmation of Issuance of documents such as Solvency Certificate, CPBG, EMD, BG etc., proper signing of Integrity Pact, Proper Justification in case of delay in providing Statutory/ Site Clearances, Consideration of Free issue material (FIM) in PQC evaluation, maintaining/ availability of Statutory and other important documents at execution site, Pre-Qualification Criteria (PQC) with respect to Similar nature of work, Deviations from tender terms and conditions in LAC/Agreement, Delay in tender finalization, Negotiation with L-1 bidder, Approval of Corrigenda/ Addenda, Price variation/ Escalation due to variation in price indices etc. have been deliberated.

xv. In view of suggestion recommended during inspection of unreleased EMD for the period of Mar21 to June23, an office order was issued from NSL vide order no. ED(Sectt)./OO/2024/02 dated 15.02.2024 to ensure compliance towards refund of unsuccessful bidders.

VIGILANCE AWARENESS WEEK:

In line with the directives of the CVC vide circular No. 08/09/23 dtd: 11.09.2023, the Campaign Period & Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 has been observed in NMDC Ltd with great enthusiasm and active participations of employees & all related stake holders from 16.08.2023 to 15.11.2023 (3 months campaign) & 30.10.2023 to 05.11.2023 (Vigilance Awareness Week) respectively on the theme "Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation" across all the Projects/ regional Offices.

On the Inaugural day of VAW-2023, Integrity Pledge was administered to the employees of NMDC at HO by CVO and Director (Technical) and by respective Project Heads/Regional Managers at Projects and ROS. Hyperlink for taking e-pledge was also provided at NMDCs website.

Various activities including awareness programmes and prescribed individual/inter-departmental competitions like Slogan writing, Essay writing, Elocution, Quiz competition, poster drawing competition on the VAW theme were arranged for the employees during the Vigilance Awareness Week-2023.

At Corporate office, A Run for Vigilance awareness was organized on 31.10.2023 for employees, and school/ college children with huge participation making the theme, a grand success. Apart from HO, the Run was also organized in various Project locations witnessing huge participation.

Apart from the above day-wise activities at Corporate office, Production Projects and Regional offices have also celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week by organizing various knowledge-sharing sessions, workshops on PIDPI and Preventive Vigilance and other outreach activities like skits, PIDPI awareness sessions etc. Large number of participations covering wider groups of employees, their spouses, wards, school/ college students, security staff, contractors, contract labour etc. were involved for creating awareness about vigilance.

As per the CVC guidelines, many employees have undergone training sessions conducted by CVC under "Training of trainers, (TOT)" program on various vigilance related topics like Ethics & Governance, Preventive Vigilance, Procurement, IO & PO training, Cyber hygiene.

During the campaign period, a total of 08 workshops/ lectures by eminent speakers expertise in their subject were invited and employees from HO as well as Projects/ROs were nominated to take benefit of such capacity building sessions. Each session witnessed around more than 70 employees covering a huge spectrum of knowledge sharing and awareness session.

For propagation of VAW-2023 theme, wide display of banners & posters, newspaper release/teasers and extensive use of social media was under taken. All the winners/participants of various activities/competitions were given away the prizes during the Valedictory Function held on the concluding day of VAW-2023 at HO and all Projects.

23.0 Impact of the Honble Supreme Court of India Judgement with reference to the Writ Petition (Civil) No.114/2014 dated 02.08.2017

i) The Company has been legally advised that there is no impact of the Honble Supreme Court of India Judgement with reference to the Writ Petition (Civil) No.114/2014 dated 02.08.2017 on NMDC. However, in case it is found applicable to NMDC at a later date, it may impact the profits of the Company. Meanwhile, the Bailadila Projects of NMDC have received the Show Cause Notices dated 31.07.2018 from District Collector Dantewada as to why NMDC should not be asked to deposit an amount of ?7,241.35 crores as compensation as calculated by Collector based on the above judgement. NMDC has been asked to submit its response by 31.08.2018. As per the legal opinion received, the above compensation is not applicable to NMDC and hence NMDC will seek legal recourse and contest before the Collector, Dantewada and other appropriate authorities. The company has contested the Show Cause Notice with District collector, South Bastar, Dantewada.

ii) On 26.09.2019, State Government issued revised show cause notices mentioning reassessed penalties for an amount of ? 1623.44 Crores. In this regard, once again, NMDC Ltd. did not accept the penalties imposed by the revised show cause notices.

iii) Collector - Dantewada issued final demand notices on 15.11.2019 for an amount of ? 1390.03 Crores and ? 233.41 Crores towards EC Capacity violation and proposed production violation as per approved Mining Plan / Scheme respectively, i.e. total ? 1623.44 Crores.

(a) NMDC deposited an amount of ? 600 Crores on 10.12.2019 under protest to the Chhattisgarh State Govt.,

(b) NMDC filed two Writ Petitions (Civil), being No. WPC/612/2020 and WPC/616/2020 challenging validity of demand notices dated 15/11/2019 on the allegation of extraction of iron ore in excess to the environmental clearance capacity during 2000-2017, have been filed at Bilaspur High Court, C.G. on 22.01.2020. The following reliefs have been sought from the Honble High Court-

• to issue a writ of certiorari or any other appropriate writ order or direction, declaring the levy of penalty and compensation vide impugned demand notice dated 15-11-2019 as illegal, without jurisdiction and voilative of Article 19(1)(g) and Article 246 of the Constitution of India.

• to allow the present writ petition by setting aside the impugned notice dated 15/11/2019 for demand of penalty and compensation towards excess production over the Environment Clearance Capacities.

• any other relief as deem fit and proper by Honble High Court in the facts and circumstances of the petition may kindly be passed.

(c) When the matter was listed for hearing on 19.02.2020, the Honble Court after hearing both counsels directed as under:-

• As prayed, list both the cases on 12th March, 2020.

• Considering the fact that the petitioner has already deposited more than 600 crore rupees pursuant to the demand notice made, no coercive step further shall be taken against the petitioner till 12th March, 2020.

• The respondents are directed to produce the statistics as regards the production of the petitioner exceeding the capacity on 12th March, 2020.

iv) A revision application No. 12/(01)/2020/RC-II challenging validity of demand notices dated 15/11/2019 on the allegation of extraction of iron ore in excess to the proposed production quantity as per approved Mining Plan / Scheme during 2000-2017, has been filed before Honble Mines Tribunal, Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India, New Delhi on 24.01.2020. The following prayers have been made in the revision application -

• to set aside the demand of penalties, towards the alleged excess production above the proposed production in the approved Mining Plan / Scheme, since the same is without jurisdiction, illegal, arbitrary, violative of principles of natural justice and ultravires the provisions of MMDR Act - 1957;

• pass such other orders as Honble Tribunal deems fit under the facts and circumstances of the case, in the interest of justice and in the public interest.

NMDC is pursuing the matter.

24.0 DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

i) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

ii) they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

iii) they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and

for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively;

vi) they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, the work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultants, including the audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting by the statutory auditors and the reviews performed by management and the relevant board committees, including the audit committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Companys internal financial controls were adequate and effective during FY 2023-24.

25.0 DECLARATION ON MEETING THE CRITERIA OF INDEPENDENCE AS PER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 AND SEBI (LISTING OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015.

The Independent Directors have given a declaration on meeting the criteria of independence as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 in the FY 202324.

26.0 COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERAITON

Being a Government company, all Directors on the Board of the company are appointed by the Administrative Ministry, i.e. Ministry of Steel, Government of India and their terms of appointment including remuneration are determined as per extant policies / guidelines of Government of India.

27.0 NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD

During the year under review, 8 (eight) meetings of the Board were held. For further details, reference may kindly be made to Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

28.0 NMDC STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT PLAN (NMDC VISION 2025).

A long-term strategic management plan (SMP), Vision 2025 has been formulated which envisages an iron ore production capacity of 67 MTPA. This expansion plan includes brownfield expansion of existing mines and developing greenfield mines in partnership with Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation. A joint venture of NMDC & CMDC (NCL) is in process of starting operations from Dep-13 Iron Ore Mine in the Bailadila Region. The Government of Chhattisgarh has notified the allocation of Dep-4 to NMDC in Sep19 for prospecting and mining operations. Various clearances are in process for development of the Mine.

India is presently the worlds second-largest producer of crude steel. In FY24, the production of crude steel stood at 140 MT with a growth of 14% over the previous year. The growth in the Indian steel sector has been driven by the domestic availability of raw materials such as iron ore and cost-effective labour. Consequently, the steel sector has been a major contributor to Indias manufacturing output.

The Government of India announced a production- linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel. The scheme is expected to attract investment worth ~? 400 billion (US$ 5.37 billion) and expand speciality steel capacity by 25 million tonnes (MT) to 42 MT by FY27. NMDC is also reviewing its long-term plan based on the increase in demand & growth in the iron & steel industry after the pandemic. As per National Steel Policy, the country has envisaged increasing its steel production capacity to 300 MTPA by FY31. The wide range of continuing infrastructure projects could support growth in steel demand to reach our envisaged target of per capita steel consumption of 158 Kg by FY31 in the long term. NMDC is actively pursuing an Iron Ore Production ramp-up plan to further increase its iron ore production capacity to 100 MTPA by FY30.

In FY24, the Company has progressed significantly on various activities to enhance its production capacity completion of various projects and significant progress in other ongoing projects.

Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS-I) at Kirandul Complex has been completed and Screening Plant (SP-III) at BIOM Kirandul Complex has progressed well in construction activities. Further, NMDC is planning to enhance the EC capacities of mines in the mining complexes of Bailadila and Donimalai. Further to the demerger of NMDC Steel Limited, NSL plant has been commissioned and started production during this Financial Year.

To augment the evacuation capacity from the Bailadila sector, many projects & schemes are being taken up like doubling of KK line, Rowghat- Jagdalpur line, Slurry Pipeline, etc. Doubling of KK line is being executed by Railways as deposit work is in full swing and few completed sections have been opened for traffic. Out of 150 km of planned doubling of railway line, 86% of work has already been completed & the project is likely to be completed by FY25. The completion of this project will augment the evacuation capacity of the Bailadila sector through the Railway line from 28 MTPA to 40 MTPA.

Activities for Phase-1 of Slurry Pipe Line including 2 MTPA capacity Ore Processing Plant (OPP) at Bacheli, 15 MTPA capacity Slurry Pipeline System (130 km) from Bacheli to Nagarnar and 2 MTPA capacity Pellet Plant at Nagarnar, are under progress. The first phase of project is likely to be completed in FY26.

Ministry of Coal has allocated two Coal Blocks namely Tokisud North Coal block & Rohne Coal Block on 17th March 2020 for commercial sale & captive purposes. NMDC has appointed MDO for Tokisud North Coal Block and plans to start its operations in FY26. Various activities like land acquisition etc. are under progress.

Besides the expansion plan, the SMP also envisaged the introduction of systemic interventions in six strategic transformation areas - Business, Operations, Sustainability, Capital Projects, Human Resource and IT. NMDC has implemented an ERP system across all projects in FY21, License-to-Operate (the computer-based model in which all the statutory approvals will be brought under one umbrella). Implementation of Mines Transport Surveillance System (MTSS)- Weighbridge automation/ Virtual Fencing/ Geo- Fencing/ GPS/ Proximity Warning Device for dumpers/ CCTV Surveillance/ Wireless Networking has been completed at Donimalai. NMDC has further taken initiative to venture into the fleet management system and it is under final stage of implementation in Bailadila Sector. Efforts are being made to install an automatic (robotic) sampling & analysis system, vision enhancement system, conveyor monitoring system and 3D Volumetric and Laser Scanner System to enhance its digital strength. As a part of its Digital Strategy, NMDC has envisioned to implement the Integrated Command and Control center for its mines by FY 2030.

NMDC is publishing Business Responsibility and Responsibility Report (BRSR) and ESG Report as per the Global standards and is planning to achieve the lobal standards in a time bound manner. As the world is now traversing more uncertainty than ever, NMDC is focusing on building sustainable and resilient businesses to survive in the long run and to make a meaningful contribution to the battle against climate change through an increasing investing environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives. All Mines of NMDC has been Awarded 5 Star Rating by the Ministry of Mines.

29.0 CHANGE IN DIRECTORS / KMP.

The following changes occurred during the financial year 2023-24:-

i) Shri Vinay Kumar was appointed as Director (Technical) on the Board of the Company w.e.f. 19th May 2023.

ii) Subsequent to the end of Financial Year 2023-24, Shri Sanjay Tandon, Part-time Non-official Independent Director tendered his resignation w.e.f. 15th April 2024 due to personal commitments. The Board placed on record its deep appreciation for the invaluable contribution of Shri Sanjay Tandon during the meetings of the Board and Board level Committees.

30.0 AUDIT

a. Statutory Auditors

As per communication received from Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi, your Company appointed the following firms of Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for the year 2023-2024:

Sl. No. Unit Statutory Auditors 1 Head Office R & D Center SIU & Consolidation M/s VARMA & VARMA Chartered Accountants # 789, 3rd Floor, Road No. 36, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad Telangana: 500 033 2 Kiradul Complex Bacheli Complex SPL, Jagdalpur Vizag Office M/s M Bhaskara Rao & Co., Chartered Accountants 5- D, 5th Floor, Kautilya 6- 3-652, Somajiguda, Hyderabad, Telangana: 500 082 3 Donimalai Complex M/s R Bupathy & Co., Chartered Accountants No. 31, 4th Floor, West Anjaneya Street, Opp. Karanju Anjaneya Temple, Near BMS College, Basavangudi, Bengaluru, Karnataka : 560 004 4 Panna Project M/s S Kakkar & Co., Chartered Accountants MG Marg, Civil Lines, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh : 211 001

b. Cost Auditors

M/s B Mukhopadhyay & Co,

Cost Accountants B 20, Amarabati,

Sodepur

Kolkata - 700 110.

c. Secretarial Auditors

M/s B.R. Agrawal & Associates

Company Secretaries

C/o Goyal Enterprises, Opp Hotel Simran,

Civil Station Road, Raipur, Chhattisgarh-492009

31.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF RIGHT TO INFORMATION ACT, 2005

All the provisions of the RTI Act 2005 are being complied with by the Company. In order to ensure timely disposal of RTI applications, PIOs have been appointed in each of NMDCs Units. A close monitoring of the RTI applications received is done to ensure that the replies are sent in time. Transparency Audit /Third party Audit towards proactive disclosure under RTI Act, 2005 has been conducted.

The details of RTI applications received in Head Office and all the Units of the Company during the period 01.04.2023 to 31.03.2024 are as follows:

Opening balance as on 01.04.2023 Applications received during the year Information Provided/denied/ forwarded Balance as on 31.03.2024 Online applications 16 324 324 16 Offline applications 11 86 94 03 TOTAL 27 410 418 19

32.0 DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE - NIL

33.0 AWARDS RECEIVED BY THE COMPANY

The details of awards received by the Company are as follows:-

• NMDC received Ispat Rajbhasha Samman (Second) from Ministry of Steel for the year 2021-22 from Hon Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste during Hindi Salahakar Samiti meeting at Srinagar on 25th Apr23.

• NMDC won the Mineral Development Award and the Employer Brand of the Year Award at ASSOCHAM Business Excellence Awards 2023 in Kolkata on 03 Jul23.

• Donimalai complex has received the prestigious Greentech HR Award 2023 under "the Transformative HR Practices Category" at New Delhi on 21st August 2023.

• KIOM has bagged platinum award "14th Exceed Green Future Environment" organized by Sustainable Development Foundation, New Delhi. The award ceremony was held on 25th August, 2023 at Lucknow.

• Donimalai Iron Ore Mine has received "PLATINUM AWARD" Under Apex India Best Fire & Safety Measures Award 2023 and Kumarswamy Iron Ore Mine has received "GOLD AWARD" Under Apex India Occupational Health & Safety Award 2023 on 28th Aug23.

• Donimalai Iron ore mine and Kumaraswamy Iron ore mines of NMDC received Utthama Suraksha Puraskara award from National Safety Council, Karnataka at Bengaluru on 9th Sep23.

• NMDC received the award of Best Organisation with Innovative HR Practices at the 22nd Asia Pacific HRM Congress in Bangalore on 14th Sep23.

• NMDC bagged the Champion of Champions Award, sweeping the 17th PRCI Global Communication Conclave 2023, to bring home seventeen Corporate Communication Excellence Awards organised by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in New Delhi on 23rd sep23.

• NMDC received the Best Organisation Award at the 37th Annual Chapter Convention on Quality Concepts 2023 in Hyderabad on 25th Sep23.

• NMDC won Navratna Award and Mining Minerals Award at the D&B PSU Summit 2023 in New Delhi on 6th Oct23.

• NMDC, Bacheli complex bestowed with Greentech CSR Award, 2023 in 2 categories i.e. 1. outstanding achievements in Rural Development & 2. outstanding achievements in Promotion of Education award function held at Sonmarg on 22nd Nov23.

• NMDC, Kirandul complex bestowed with Greentech CSR Award, 2023 outstanding achievement in Rural Development award function held at Sonmarg on 22nd Nov23.

• NMDC, Head office Hyderabad, Kirandul Complex, Bacheli Complex, Donimalai Iron Ore mine and Kumaraswamy Iron Ore mine are bestowed with Greentech Environment Excellence Awards, 2023 for outstanding achievements in Environment Excellence during award function held at Sonmarg on 24th Nov23.

• NMDC received Excellence Awards 2023 for House Journal (Hindi), CSR Project for Women Development, Sustainable Development Report and Annual Report at the National PRSI Awards held at New Delhi on 26th Nov23.

• Donimalai Iron Ore Mine at NMDC secured the GOLD AWARD in Occupational Health & Safety within the Mining and Metallurgy Sector, recognized by Sustainable Development Foundation, a unit of Har Ek Kaam Desh Ke Naam on 15.12.2023.

• KIOM, NMDC Ltd bagged a total of 6 prizes and DIOM, NMDC Ltd bagged a total of 4 Prizes in Group A1 and KIOM was declared Overall Winner in the group in Safety Week Zone IV held at Chitapur, Orient Cement.

• NMDC has won the "Plaque Award" for excellence in Financial Reporting for the year 2022-23 from ICAI under the Public Sector Entities category held on 13-01-2024.

• NMDC is conferred with SCOPE Eminence Award in the category of Corporate Social Responsibility & Responsiveness by Honble Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on 18-01-2024.

• Bacheli complex has bagged overall FIRST PRIZE in Annual Mines safety week celebrations -Bhilaspur Region held on 17-01-2024.

• Kirandul complex has bagged the overall 3rd prize in B1 Category in Annual Mines safety week celebrations -Bhilaspur Region held on 17-01-2024 with first prize in Welfare Amenities & HEMM and Workshop categories and second prize in Publicity and Propaganda, Occupational health centre & General working categories.

• NMDC Ltd., Donimalai Complex has won 12 prizes in different categories in the final day function of Mines Environment & Mineral Conservation Week 2023-24 held at Davangere on 20.01.2024.

• NMDC won the "Most Sustainable & Innovative Manufacturing Practices" award at the World HRD Congress & Awards 2024 on 15-02-2024.

• NMDC is awarded for "Best PSU for CSR in Mining and Mineral at the Global CSR excellence and leadership award" on world CSR Day.

• NMDC has won CSR Commitment, Innovation in Mining and HR Excellence awards at the Governance Now 10th PSU Awards held on 22nd March 24 at New Delhi.

• NMDC BIOM, Bacheli has won the Strong Commitment to HR Excellence award at the 14th CII National HR Excellence Awards 2023-24 held on 22nd March24 at Mumbai.

34.0 VIGIL MECHANISM

NMDC being a PSU, the guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) are applicable which provides adequate safeguard against victimization of the employees. The Board of Directors at its 451st meeting held on 20.09.2012 approved the internal Whistle Blower Policy of NMDC. NMDC has effectively implemented its internal Whistle Blower Policy under CvO NMDC, the designated Nodal Officer for the purpose, which has been uploaded in the website of the company under the link _ https://www.nmdc.co.in/investors/policies-and- documents

35.0 DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SECTION 143(12) OTHER THAN WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO CENTRAL GOVT - NIL

36.0 FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS.

NMDC Ltd., being a Government Company, the terms and conditions of appointment and remuneration of Functional Directors are determined by the Government of India through its Administrative Ministry, Ministry of Steel.

In terms of notification dated 5th June, 2015 and 13th June, 2017 issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Govt. of India, Government Companies have been exempted from applicability of some of the provisions /sections of the Companies Act, 2013 inter alia Sub-sections (2),(3) & (4) of Section 178 regarding appointment, performance evaluation and remuneration.

37.0 IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board at its 442nd meeting held on 19.01.2012 has approved the Risk Assessment and Risk Mitigation Policy / Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) of the Company. Accordingly, the Company has constituted a Board level Risk Management Committee comprising of Functional Directors (excluding CMD) and one Independent Director. The constitution of the Committee is as under:-

Risk Management Committee

1) Shri Vishal Babber, Independent Director

2) Director (Finance)

3) Director (Commercial)

4) Director (Production)

5) Director (Personnel)

6) Director (Technical)

The Company as a part of its current Risk

Management Policy has identified top Risks That Matters (RTMs) and documented Mitigation Plan / Strategy for the same.

During the year under review, two meetings of the Board level Risk Management Committee were held. For details, please refer to the Corporate Governance Report annexed to this report.

38.0 DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY

The Board of Directors has approved Dividend Distribution Policy which has been uploaded in the website of the company under the link https://www.nmdc.co.in/cms-admin/Upload/Policies-Document/ae4bb5f07e7e4654a3f881ccec7b9163_20210920060806207.pdf

39.0 ERP Implementation, Digitalization and IT Infrastructure

In the process of continuous improvement in Digitalisation and Innovative activities, your company has rolled out Dash Boards for the functionalities like Material Module, Quality Management, Human Resource Management & Environment, Health and Safety etc. The company has also launched Ex-employee Portal & Vigilance Complaint Portal.

As a part of automated data capturing on real time basis, Belt Scales weightometers of Plants in Donimalai Mines, Kumaraswamy Mines, Dep- 10&11A of Bacheli Mines are integrated with SAP. Integration of Automated Data Capture for other mines is under progress and will be done shortly.

Facial Biometric Recognition System for attendance has been launched also in Kirandul, Bacheli & Donimalai and integrated with SAP.

Towards Revamping of IT Infrastructure & Technology refresh for providing seamless back up and support to ERP and other Future Digital Initiatives, an MOU entered with RailTel for Implementation of IT Network Infrastructure.

Further, automations for digitalisation environment like implementation of Vendor Invoice Management System, development of E-Measurement Book, Integration of SAP with Fleet Management System, Hospital Management System are in process and will be completed shortly.

40.0 COMPUTER & INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES

1. Structured Digital Database has been created and software implemented for Prohibition of Insider Trading by M/s.MSTC. Necessary training was also imparted to all employees virtually.

2. Implementation of Hospital Management System (HMS) is in progress at all project hospitals of NMDC. It is likely to be completed by 31.05.2024.

3. Forti Client, Forti Authenticator and Forti Sandbox has been implemented to improve the security posture of the company.

4. Barracuda Email Security Gateway has been upgraded to a higher version.

5. Virtual Data Room hosted on the cloud by M/s.DCirrus has been extended for a period of one more year.

6. 200 critical mailboxes of top management and common departmental ids has been moved to Microsoft O365 and renewed for a period of two years.

7. Migration of SAP Data Centre from M/s.CtrlS, Hyderabad to M/s.Webwerks was carried out successfully with minimum downtime.

8. Network modifications were carried out at 1st Floor Central Wing and R&D Centre at Patancheru.

9. Video Conferencing set up implemented at NMDC RO, New Delhi and NMDC HO, 1st Floor. This includes Wireless Ceiling Mics, Retractable Monitors, Video Cameras and Large Displays.

10. Technical support and assistance is being extended to M/s.RailTel for the upgradation of network infrastructure in progress at all the units of NMDC.

11. Technical support is being extended to the team for implementation of Fleet Management System (FMS) at Bailadila Complex.

41.0 REPORT ON MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS

A Report on Management discussions and Analysis as required in terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is at Annexure-I.

42.0 REPORT ON CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO UNDER THE COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014 IS AT - Annexure-II.

43.0 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Report on Corporate Governance is at Annexure- III

44.0.EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN UNDER SECTION 92(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013.

As required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return is hosted on the Companys website and can be accessed from the link https://www.nmdc.co.in/investors/financial- details/annual-return

45.0BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

In compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) is at Annexure-IV.

M/s Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt. Ltd. has been engaged for obtaining reasonable assurance on the same and is available on the link : www. nmdc.co.in/important-links/environment-and- sustainability.

46.0 SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Secretarial Audit Report in Form No.MR-3 pursuant to Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is at Annexure-V.

47.0 GLOBAL COMPACT - COMMUNICATION ON PROGRESS

Report on compliance with principles of Global Compact is at Annexure-VI.

48.0 STATEMENT CONTAINING SALIENT FEATURES OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENT / HIGHLIGHTS OF

PERFORMANCE OF SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATE COMPANIES / JOINT VENTURES (FORM AOC-1) IS ENCLOSED TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.

49.0 DISCLOSURE OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS IN FORM AOC-2 IN TERMS OF PROVISIONS OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 IS ENCLOSED AT ANNEXURE-VII.

50.0 REPORT ON CSR ACTIVITIES

Report in terms of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2021 is at Annexure-VIII. The Report on CSR inter alia, outlines details of CSR Policy and various CSR initiatives of the company for the year under review.

51.0 COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has duly complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

52.0 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors gratefully acknowledge the support, cooperation and guidance received from the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Forests & Environment and other Departments of Government of India and the State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana.

Your Directors acknowledge the support extended by the valued and esteemed international and domestic customers, shareholders, stakeholders, MMTC, Chennai Port Trust, Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Railways and other Departments of the Central and State Governments. We believe that our long-term success is dependant on our domestic customer relationship and responsiveness. We will do everything possible to provide our customers better, timely and value added services.

The success of your Company is due to the commitment and dedicated efforts of the management and employees at all levels. Your Directors place on record their appreciation and also acknowledge the support and co-operation of All India NMDC Workers Federation and their members for the smooth functioning of the Companys operations.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors,