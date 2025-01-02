2:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that NMDC LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE NMDC LTD (526371) RECORD DATE 27.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 27/12/2024 DR- 786/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 5861211700 equity shares would be allotted as on December 30,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 18,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.12.2024)