NMDC August Output Rises 10% to 3.37 MT, Sales Up 8% YoY

NMDC Ltd, the state-run Navratna miner, turned in a stronger operational performance in August as iron ore production touched 3.37 million tonnes, up nearly 10% from 3.07 million tonnes in the same month last year.

Sales moved in line with output, rising 8% year-on-year to 3.39 million tonnes, against 3.14 million tonnes a year earlier, according to provisional numbers filed with the exchanges.

Between April and August of FY26, the company has already produced 18.45 million tonnes and sold 18.37 million tonnes of iron ore. That compares with 14.43 million tonnes of output and 16.27 million tonnes of sales in the corresponding period of the previous year, marking a sharp improvement.

On the bourses, NMDC shares edged higher and closed the day at ₹69.63 on the NSE, up 1.21% after the update. The operational report comes close on the heels of the miner’s first-quarter results declared last month. Revenue for Q1 rose 24.5% to ₹6,739 crore. Net profit stood at ₹1,968 crore, largely unchanged from a year ago, while EBITDA improved 5.9% to ₹2,478 crore. Margins, however, slipped to 36.8% from 43.2%.

