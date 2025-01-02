iifl-logo-icon 1
NMDC Ltd AGM

63.36
(5.60%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:23 PM

NMDC CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM24 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
Notice regarding convening of 66th AGM of NMDC Ltd. published in the newspapers. Proceedings of 66th AGM held on 24.09.2024 attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)

NMDC: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

NMDC Boosts Iron Ore Production by 5.1% in December

1 Jan 2025|09:40 PM

Revenue from operations of the company also rose significantly up by 22.5% to ₹4,919 crore in Q2 FY25 against ₹4,014 crore in Q2 FY24.

NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

NMDC approves 2:1 bonus issue

12 Nov 2024|01:22 PM

In the second quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA increased by 16.4% to ₹1,385.7 Crore, up from ₹1,191 Crore in the same period last year.

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 12th November 2024

12 Nov 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ONGC, Hindalco, NMDC, Britannia Industries, etc.

NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

NMDC board to consider bonus proposal on November 11

6 Nov 2024|10:11 AM

The public sector corporation recorded a 19% YoY increase in net profit to ₹1,969 Crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

NMDC Sees 13.8% Surge in September Iron Ore Sales Amid Strong Demand

NMDC Sees 13.8% Surge in September Iron Ore Sales Amid Strong Demand

3 Oct 2024|12:40 PM

The Karnataka sector also contributed positively to the overall sales figures, recording an increase to 1.22 MT in September 2024 from 1.06 MT in the same month of the previous year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd September 2024

3 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Medi Assist, Matrimony.com, Welspun Corp, etc.

NMDC reduces lump ore price to ₹5,350/tonne

NMDC reduces lump ore price to ₹5,350/tonne

7 Aug 2024|03:14 PM

The company recorded an 11% year-on-year decrease in iron ore production in July, with output decreasing to 2.17 million tonnes.

