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GAIL’s Q4 net profit slumps to ₹2,049 Crore

14 May 2025 , 01:20 PM

GAIL announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The results were a miss on estimates across bottom line and topline metrics. On the other hand, operational parameters were in-line with expectations.

The PSU said that revenue from operations registered a growth of 2.10% against the previous year to ₹35,685 Crore. In the same period of previous year, the business posted a revenue of ₹34,937 Crore. 

The business said that its net profit almost slipped to half to ₹2,049 Crore. The street estimates pegged net profit of ₹2,153 Crore.

The business reported an EBITDA of ₹3,215 Crore for the quarter ended March 2025. It registered a growth of 13.30% on a year-on-year basis. EBITDA margins zoomed 90 basis points against the previous quarter to 9% versus 8.10% in December 2024. GAIL’s standalone EBITDA was below street estimates owing to a weaker-than-expected EBIT of petchem vertical.

For FY 2026, GAIL has set aside a capex of ₹10,000 Crore. The company plans to utilise the stated capex for the petrochem, pipelines, equity investments, and LNG vertical.

The company’s management stated that the profitability for the quarter under review was impacted due to supply cuts. However, operations are improving via a mix of both new and old well gas.

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Related Tags

  • GAIL
  • GAIL (India) Limited
  • GAIL (India) Ltd announcements
  • GAIL (India) Ltd launch
  • GAIL (India) Project
  • GAIL (India) Q4 Results
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