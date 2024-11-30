iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GAIL (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

187.39
(1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GAIL (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

91,626.48

56,730.15

71,870.96

53,661.58

yoy growth (%)

61.51

-21.06

33.93

11.44

Raw materials

-70,782.18

-44,348.56

-57,360.54

-40,436.88

As % of sales

77.25

78.17

79.81

75.35

Employee costs

-1,711.17

-1,537.7

-1,519.25

-1,301.46

As % of sales

1.86

2.71

2.11

2.42

Other costs

-5,304.1

-4,398.76

-4,621.79

-4,289.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.78

7.75

6.43

7.99

Operating profit

13,829.03

6,445.13

8,369.38

7,633.93

OPM

15.09

11.36

11.64

14.22

Depreciation

-2,111.17

-1,907.88

-1,835.99

-1,415.14

Interest expense

-174.43

-155.9

-108.5

-275.11

Other income

2,046.86

2,004.46

1,416.84

987

Profit before tax

13,590.29

6,385.81

7,841.73

6,930.68

Taxes

-3,226.32

-1,495.63

-1,322.73

-2,339.96

Tax rate

-23.73

-23.42

-16.86

-33.76

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10,363.97

4,890.18

6,519

4,590.72

Exceptional items

0

0

101.63

27.69

Net profit

10,363.97

4,890.18

6,620.63

4,618.4

yoy growth (%)

111.93

-26.13

43.35

31.84

NPM

11.31

8.62

9.21

8.6

GAIL (India) : related Articles

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

Read More
GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

Read More
GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

Read More
GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

Read More
GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR GAIL (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.