|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
91,626.48
56,730.15
71,870.96
53,661.58
yoy growth (%)
61.51
-21.06
33.93
11.44
Raw materials
-70,782.18
-44,348.56
-57,360.54
-40,436.88
As % of sales
77.25
78.17
79.81
75.35
Employee costs
-1,711.17
-1,537.7
-1,519.25
-1,301.46
As % of sales
1.86
2.71
2.11
2.42
Other costs
-5,304.1
-4,398.76
-4,621.79
-4,289.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.78
7.75
6.43
7.99
Operating profit
13,829.03
6,445.13
8,369.38
7,633.93
OPM
15.09
11.36
11.64
14.22
Depreciation
-2,111.17
-1,907.88
-1,835.99
-1,415.14
Interest expense
-174.43
-155.9
-108.5
-275.11
Other income
2,046.86
2,004.46
1,416.84
987
Profit before tax
13,590.29
6,385.81
7,841.73
6,930.68
Taxes
-3,226.32
-1,495.63
-1,322.73
-2,339.96
Tax rate
-23.73
-23.42
-16.86
-33.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10,363.97
4,890.18
6,519
4,590.72
Exceptional items
0
0
101.63
27.69
Net profit
10,363.97
4,890.18
6,620.63
4,618.4
yoy growth (%)
111.93
-26.13
43.35
31.84
NPM
11.31
8.62
9.21
8.6
This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.Read More
The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.Read More
GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.Read More
Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.Read More
