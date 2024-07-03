iifl-logo-icon 1
GAIL (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

190.58
(2.43%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,00,666.3

1,12,610.97

65,546.11

41,671.1

54,629.62

Excise Duty

194.16

149.29

71.52

37.07

43.99

Net Sales

1,00,472.14

1,12,461.68

65,474.59

41,634.03

54,585.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,039.02

1,965.6

2,147.05

1,894.75

2,180.75

Total Income

1,02,511.16

1,14,427.28

67,621.64

43,528.78

56,766.38

Total Expenditure

90,023.05

1,05,529.44

54,586.67

37,272.67

48,402.55

PBIDT

12,488.11

8,897.84

13,034.97

6,256.11

8,363.83

Interest

561.14

259.65

145.48

121.62

93.32

PBDT

11,926.97

8,638.19

12,889.49

6,134.49

8,270.51

Depreciation

2,431.23

2,070.71

1,801.41

1,627.89

1,440.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1,976.62

1,350.29

2,352.34

868.5

1,895.57

Deferred Tax

90.62

264.04

-94.12

29.92

233.91

Reported Profit After Tax

7,428.5

4,953.15

8,829.86

3,608.18

4,700.76

Minority Interest After NP

-2.01

-28.67

28.03

-41.55

7.08

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7,430.51

4,981.82

8,801.83

3,649.73

4,693.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7,430.51

4,981.82

8,801.83

3,649.73

4,693.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.3

7.55

19.82

8.09

10.41

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

55

0

40

25

64

Equity

6,575.1

6,575.1

4,440.39

4,510.14

4,510.14

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.42

7.91

19.9

15.02

15.32

PBDTM(%)

11.87

7.68

19.68

14.73

15.15

PATM(%)

7.39

4.4

13.48

8.66

8.61

GAIL (India): Related NEWS

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

