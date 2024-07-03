GAIL (India) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,00,666.3
1,12,610.97
65,546.11
41,671.1
54,629.62
Excise Duty
194.16
149.29
71.52
37.07
43.99
Net Sales
1,00,472.14
1,12,461.68
65,474.59
41,634.03
54,585.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,039.02
1,965.6
2,147.05
1,894.75
2,180.75
Total Income
1,02,511.16
1,14,427.28
67,621.64
43,528.78
56,766.38
Total Expenditure
90,023.05
1,05,529.44
54,586.67
37,272.67
48,402.55
PBIDT
12,488.11
8,897.84
13,034.97
6,256.11
8,363.83
Interest
561.14
259.65
145.48
121.62
93.32
PBDT
11,926.97
8,638.19
12,889.49
6,134.49
8,270.51
Depreciation
2,431.23
2,070.71
1,801.41
1,627.89
1,440.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,976.62
1,350.29
2,352.34
868.5
1,895.57
Deferred Tax
90.62
264.04
-94.12
29.92
233.91
Reported Profit After Tax
7,428.5
4,953.15
8,829.86
3,608.18
4,700.76
Minority Interest After NP
-2.01
-28.67
28.03
-41.55
7.08
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7,430.51
4,981.82
8,801.83
3,649.73
4,693.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7,430.51
4,981.82
8,801.83
3,649.73
4,693.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.3
7.55
19.82
8.09
10.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
55
0
40
25
64
Equity
6,575.1
6,575.1
4,440.39
4,510.14
4,510.14
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.42
7.91
19.9
15.02
15.32
PBDTM(%)
11.87
7.68
19.68
14.73
15.15
PATM(%)
7.39
4.4
13.48
8.66
8.61
This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.Read More
The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.Read More
GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.Read More
Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.Read More
Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.