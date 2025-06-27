GAIL Launches RISE with SAP S/4HANA Under ‘Navodaya’ Project

GAIL (India) Ltd has become the first Maharatna PSU to go live with RISE with SAP – S/4HANA on Cloud, marking a significant digital milestone. The launch event, held on June 25 in New Delhi, was led by GAIL’s Chairman and Managing Director, Sandeep Kumar Gupta, alongside board members and senior SAP India officials.

The project was known as “Navodaya”, and it wrapped up in just under a year a surprisingly quick turnaround considering the scale of GAIL’s operations.

For Mr. Gupta, this wasn’t just a tech upgrade. “This is a strategic leap forward,” he said at the launch. According to him, the new system isn’t just about numbers on a dashboard it’s meant to drive real value for employees, customers, and stakeholders alike. He pointed to tools like AI, automation, and machine learning that are now woven into GAIL’s operational core.

Finance Director R.K. Jain sais “It’s about becoming more agile. More responsive,” he noted. “If the system isn’t driving better decisions, it’s not doing its job.” From SAP’s side, Manish Prasad, the firm’s India head, said the transformation would open the door to deeper efficiencies and innovation. He described GAIL’s move as one that goes beyond ERP a foundation for AI-powered growth in the energy space.

The collaboration between GAIL and SAP is part of a larger trend among Indian public sector companies, many of which are increasingly adopting modern cloud-based ERP systems to remain relevant, future-ready, and competitive in a global economy where digital capabilities are no longer optional.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com