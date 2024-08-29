iifl-logo-icon 1
GAIL (India) Ltd Option Chain

179.58
(-1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
13,7250%₹550%180₹0.050%2,19,6000%
27,4500%₹39.5-15.05%190₹0.050%10,47,6750%
13,7250%₹35.60%195₹0.050%7,45,7250%
1,46,4000%₹29.65-19.31%200₹0.050%16,01,2500%
32,0250%₹24.8-20%205₹0.050%6,45,0750%
1,60,125-12.5%₹21.2-18.14%210₹0.050%20,45,025-1.32%
96,075-8.69%₹17-13.26%215₹0.050%12,35,2500%
2,56,200-38.46%₹10.05-32.32%220₹0.050%25,25,400-3.83%
4,07,175-9.18%₹7.4-25.62%225₹0.050%16,60,725-15.77%
10,84,275-32.47%₹1.8-64%230₹0.05-66.66%6,81,675-72.71%
15,18,900-41.44%₹0.05-96.29%235₹2.246.66%11,07,150-49.37%
49,04,400-36.90%₹0.05-85.71%240₹848.14%14,18,250-33.90%
32,66,550-19.68%₹0.05-50%245₹13.327.27%4,02,600-14.56%
44,65,200-14.75%₹0.05-50%250₹1818.42%9,79,050-8.93%
16,83,600-2.90%₹0.05-50%255₹23.723.75%3,43,125-16.66%
32,25,3751.00%₹0.050%260₹29.0513.92%3,06,525-15.18%
7,09,1250%₹0.050%265₹25.70%59,4750%
28,13,6250%₹0.050%270₹38.7513.97%82,3500%
4,71,2250%₹0.050%275₹44.80%22,8750%
14,22,825-0.95%₹0.050%280₹42.10%41,1750%

GAIL (India): Related NEWS

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

