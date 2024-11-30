iifl-logo-icon 1
179.58
(-1.88%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

GAIL Strengthens Global LNG Fleet with Long-Term Charter for New Vessel

This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.

30 Nov 2024|07:26 PM
GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

GAIL re-engages process licensor for Mangalore PTA plant

The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.

28 Nov 2024|04:06 PM
GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL Achieves 9% Profit Rise in Q2

GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.

6 Nov 2024|01:54 PM
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 9th August 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.

9 Aug 2024|08:55 AM
GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

GAIL to Invest in Rajasthan Power Projects

Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.

9 Aug 2024|08:38 AM
GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

GAIL and Coal India Form JV for Coal-to-Gas Project in West Bengal

Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.

6 Aug 2024|10:29 AM

