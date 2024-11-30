Invest wise with Expert advice
This is the first time charter for long-term service between GAIL and "K" LINE, a group that has successfully operated its LNG business for over four decades.
The original deal with INEOS was executed by JBF Petrochemicals (JBF), but it could not be realized due to insolvency proceedings.
GAIL’s petrochemical segment posted a profit before tax of ₹157 Crore in Q2 FY25, recovering from a ₹42 Crore loss in Q1 FY25.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GAIL India, Nexus REIT, MCX India, etc.
Power plants can be large consumers of natural gas. GAIL might discover a steady gas client by investing equity in Rajasthan's power projects.
Coal India will hold 51% shareholding in the joint venture, while GAIL will have 49%.
