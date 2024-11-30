This is in continuation to our letter of even no. ND/GAIL/SECTT/2024 dated 18.01.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 29.01.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 and the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 55 % (Rs. 5.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend will be paid with reference to the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 fixed for the said purpose.