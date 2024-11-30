|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 29.10.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 05.11.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Closure of Trading Window This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 23.07.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 30.07.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed the following as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in accordance with Regulation 33, 52(1) and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Statement indicating no Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed Non-Convertible Unsecured Debentures in accordance with Regulation 52(7) & 52(7A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Security cover available in accordance with Regulation 54(2) & (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 23.07.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 30.07.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed the following as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in accordance with Regulation 33, 52(1) and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Statement indicating no Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed Non-Convertible Unsecured Debentures in accordance with Regulation 52(7) & 52(7A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Security cover available in accordance with Regulation 54(2) & (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 16th May 2024 to inter-alia consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation of our letter of even no. dated 28th March 2024 specifying the closure of Trading Window for the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives it is notified that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of GAIL (India) Limited which was already closed from 1st April 2024 shall further remain closed till 18th May 2024 for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives as per the Insider Trading Code of the Company. This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 08.05.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 16.05.2024, inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Consideration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 and Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (ii) Record Date for Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 (iii) Trading Window Closure Period This is in continuation to our letter of even no. ND/GAIL/SECTT/2024 dated 18.01.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 29.01.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 and the payment of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 @ 55 % (Rs. 5.50 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the Company. The Interim Dividend will be paid with reference to the Record Date i.e. Tuesday, 06th February, 2024 fixed for the said purpose. Please find enclosed the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 along with Limited Review Report in accordance with Regulation 33, 52(1) and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Statement indicating no Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed non-convertible unsecured debentures in accordance with Regulation 52(7) & 52(7A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Security cover available in accordance with Regulation 54(2) & 54(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)
