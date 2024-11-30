Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 29.10.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 05.11.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Closure of Trading Window This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 23.07.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 30.07.2024, inter-alia, approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed the following as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report in accordance with Regulation 33, 52(1) and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Statement indicating no Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed Non-Convertible Unsecured Debentures in accordance with Regulation 52(7) & 52(7A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 3. Security cover available in accordance with Regulation 54(2) & (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)

GAIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Thursday 16th May 2024 to inter-alia consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation of our letter of even no. dated 28th March 2024 specifying the closure of Trading Window for the Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives it is notified that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of GAIL (India) Limited which was already closed from 1st April 2024 shall further remain closed till 18th May 2024 for Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives as per the Insider Trading Code of the Company. This is in reference to our letter of even no. dated 08.05.2024. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 16.05.2024, inter-alia, approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.05.2024)

