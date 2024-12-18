iifl-logo-icon 1
LTIMindtree Ltd Shareholding Pattern

6,109
(4.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

LTIMindtree Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

68.59%

68.6%

68.6%

68.64%

68.65%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

22.28%

21.51%

21.44%

21.57%

21.06%

Non-Institutions

9.1%

9.85%

9.95%

9.78%

10.27%

Total Non-Promoter

31.38%

31.36%

31.39%

31.35%

31.33%

Custodian

0.01%

0.03%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.59%

Non-Promoter- 22.28%

Institutions: 22.28%

Non-Institutions: 9.10%

Custodian: 0.01%

LTIMindtree: Related NEWS

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024|11:02 AM

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024|02:11 PM

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

18 Jul 2024|02:52 PM

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR LTIMindtree Ltd

