LTIMindtree wins ₹3,000 Crore order from CBDT

LTIMindtree Ltd. shares jumped about 5% after the company announced that it has secured the Insight 2.0 project worth ₹3,000 Crore from the Central Board of Direct Taxes.

At around 2.17 PM, LTIMindtree was trading 4.56% higher at ₹6,305.50 per piece, against the previous close of ₹6,030.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹6,370, and ₹6,030.50, respectively.

The project is to develop an AI-powered program for the modernisation of India’s national tax analytics platform, informed the company.

LTIMindtree said this seven-year contract establishes the company’s leadership position in driving digital transformation. Hence, leveraging advanced digital architecture and data analytics to deliver real-time insights for policymakers.

In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted better-than-expected earnings. The business registered a 10.10% y-o-y growth in its net profit at ₹1,381.20 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business registered net profit of ₹1,254.60 Crore.

It logged a 5.60% y-o-y growth in its revenue from operations at ₹10,394.30 Crore. The company posted an operating profit growth of 17% on a year-on-year basis to ₹1,648 Crore. In the previous comparable quarter, operating profit came in at ₹1,406.50 Crore.

