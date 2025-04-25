iifl-logo
LTIMindtree Reports 2.6% Profit Growth in Q4 Result

25 Apr 2025 , 11:29 PM

LTIMindtree registered a 2.6% YoY growth in fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25) consolidated net profit at ₹1,128.5 crore compared to ₹1,099.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 10% YoY on the back of strong deal wins and strong growth in key geographies and verticals amid continued macroeconomic headwinds. The firm continues to demonstrate financial strength, aided by excellent execution skills and robust deal pipeline in technology-oriented businesses.

The Board has proposed a final dividend of ₹45 per equity share of face value ₹1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

LTIMindtree announced that the record date and date of AGM will be communicated shortly, and the dividend will be paid within 30 days after the AGM date, as per usual compliance practices.

CEO and MD Debashis Chatterjee pointed out the seamless succession of Venu Lambu, highlighting his alignment with the long-term strategic vision of the company and his capability to drive large deal acquisitions.

Chatterjee explained that sustained performance in core verticals and high geographical footprint were the major growth drivers of the annual growth in FY25, reflecting the firm’s resilience in a challenging market environment.

At March 31, 2025, the employee base of LTIMindtree was at 84,307 professionals, reflecting its continued talent and scale investments. The firm had a trailing 12-month attrition rate of 14.4%, reflecting strong workforce retention and enhanced employee engagement metrics.

