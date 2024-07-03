LTIMindtree Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
18,575.5
17,909.5
17,607.5
17,311
15,872
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,575.5
17,909.5
17,607.5
17,311
15,872
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
526
427.1
274.8
218.2
338.7
Total Income
19,101.5
18,336.6
17,882.3
17,529.2
16,210.7
Total Expenditure
15,270.1
14,788.9
14,340.7
14,332.5
12,742.8
PBIDT
3,831.4
3,547.7
3,541.6
3,196.7
3,467.9
Interest
142.7
128.7
93
81.5
68.9
PBDT
3,688.7
3,419
3,448.6
3,115.2
3,399
Depreciation
476.3
426
392.9
360.4
362.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
836.2
697.1
762.9
671.1
768
Deferred Tax
-10.5
25.9
-21.8
-31.1
-26.8
Reported Profit After Tax
2,386.7
2,270
2,314.6
2,114.8
2,295.5
Minority Interest After NP
1.9
1.2
1.3
0.6
1.4
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,384.8
2,268.8
2,313.3
2,114.2
2,294.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,384.8
2,268.8
2,313.3
2,114.2
2,294.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
80.55
76.65
78.19
71.43
74.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
2,000
0
0
0
0
Equity
29.6
29.6
29.6
29.6
17.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.62
19.8
20.11
18.46
21.84
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.84
12.67
13.14
12.21
14.46
The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.Read More
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
