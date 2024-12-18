iifl-logo-icon 1
LTIMindtree Ltd Balance Sheet

6,124.4
(4.86%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.7

29.6

29.6

17.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19,268.8

15,947.4

13,845.5

6,924.3

Net Worth

19,298.5

15,977

13,875.1

6,941.8

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

2.6

0

0

Total Liabilities

19,298.5

15,979.6

13,875.1

6,941.8

Fixed Assets

4,696.5

3,786.9

3,022.2

1,076.1

Intangible Assets

Investments

9,203.3

5,919.4

6,711

4,382.4

Deferred Tax Asset Net

201.4

361.4

31

47.9

Networking Capital

2,606.6

3,255.8

2,392.9

1,032.9

Inventories

3

3.3

4.1

0

Inventory Days

0.1

0

Sundry Debtors

5,372.1

5,318.5

4,327.6

2,024.3

Debtor Days

109.64

63.88

Other Current Assets

4,390.7

4,391.4

4,002.1

2,055.3

Sundry Creditors

-1,574.2

-1,360.6

-1,345.4

-800.4

Creditor Days

34.08

25.25

Other Current Liabilities

-5,585

-5,096.8

-4,595.5

-2,246.3

Cash

2,590.7

2,656.1

1,718

402.5

Total Assets

19,298.5

15,979.6

13,875.1

6,941.8

LTIMindtree : related Articles

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

18 Jul 2024

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

