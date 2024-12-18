LTIMindtree Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.7
29.6
29.6
17.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19,268.8
15,947.4
13,845.5
6,924.3
Net Worth
19,298.5
15,977
13,875.1
6,941.8
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.6
0
0
Total Liabilities
19,298.5
15,979.6
13,875.1
6,941.8
Fixed Assets
4,696.5
3,786.9
3,022.2
1,076.1
Intangible Assets
Investments
9,203.3
5,919.4
6,711
4,382.4
Deferred Tax Asset Net
201.4
361.4
31
47.9
Networking Capital
2,606.6
3,255.8
2,392.9
1,032.9
Inventories
3
3.3
4.1
0
Inventory Days
0.1
0
Sundry Debtors
5,372.1
5,318.5
4,327.6
2,024.3
Debtor Days
109.64
63.88
Other Current Assets
4,390.7
4,391.4
4,002.1
2,055.3
Sundry Creditors
-1,574.2
-1,360.6
-1,345.4
-800.4
Creditor Days
34.08
25.25
Other Current Liabilities
-5,585
-5,096.8
-4,595.5
-2,246.3
Cash
2,590.7
2,656.1
1,718
402.5
Total Assets
19,298.5
15,979.6
13,875.1
6,941.8
