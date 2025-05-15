iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

LTIMindtree Secures $450 Million Deal with Global Agribusiness Giant

15 May 2025 , 12:41 AM

LTIMindtree announced about winning a $450 million multi-year contract with a top global agribusiness player. The seven-year deal is the biggest contract ever won by LTIMindtree, representing a major milestone in the growth journey of the company.

According to the terms of the agreement, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-driven operating model to deliver end-to-end application management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to the client.

The digital transformation initiative shall be founded on strong platforms like SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, and LTIMindtree’s own AI frameworks with the objective of enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and international growth for the client.

LTIMindtree CEO-designate and Whole-time Director Venu Lambha characterized the transaction as a milestone one, calling it an example of the company’s shift towards being an AI-driven services company, enabling customers to achieve productivity and performance in a globalized competitive economy.

LTIMindtree Limited is an Indian multinational information technology service and consulting company headquartered in Mumbai.  The company was incorporated in December 1996 as L&T Information Technology Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

LTIMindtree, the leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company that helps global corporations reimagine, design and deliver the technology of the future. As a trusted digital transformation partner, LTIMindtree applies technology to drive high performance and exponential value for businesses.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • global agribusiness player
  • LTIMindtree
  • LTIMindtree news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.