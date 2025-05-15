LTIMindtree Secures $450 Million Deal with Global Agribusiness Giant

LTIMindtree announced about winning a $450 million multi-year contract with a top global agribusiness player. The seven-year deal is the biggest contract ever won by LTIMindtree, representing a major milestone in the growth journey of the company.

According to the terms of the agreement, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-driven operating model to deliver end-to-end application management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to the client.

The digital transformation initiative shall be founded on strong platforms like SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, and LTIMindtree’s own AI frameworks with the objective of enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and international growth for the client.

LTIMindtree CEO-designate and Whole-time Director Venu Lambha characterized the transaction as a milestone one, calling it an example of the company’s shift towards being an AI-driven services company, enabling customers to achieve productivity and performance in a globalized competitive economy.

LTIMindtree Limited is an Indian multinational information technology service and consulting company headquartered in Mumbai. The company was incorporated in December 1996 as L&T Information Technology Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.

LTIMindtree, the leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company that helps global corporations reimagine, design and deliver the technology of the future. As a trusted digital transformation partner, LTIMindtree applies technology to drive high performance and exponential value for businesses.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com