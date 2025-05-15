LTIMindtree Secures $450 Million Deal with Global Agribusiness Giant

LTIMindtree announced about winning a $450 million multi-year contract with a top global agribusiness player. The seven-year deal is the biggest contract ever won by LTIMindtree, representing a major milestone in the growth journey of the company.
According to the terms of the agreement, LTIMindtree will implement an AI-driven operating model to deliver end-to-end application management, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services to the client.
The digital transformation initiative shall be founded on strong platforms like SAP S/4HANA, ServiceNow, Microsoft Azure, and LTIMindtree’s own AI frameworks with the objective of enhancing operational efficiency, scalability, and international growth for the client.
LTIMindtree CEO-designate and Whole-time Director Venu Lambha characterized the transaction as a milestone one, calling it an example of the company’s shift towards being an AI-driven services company, enabling customers to achieve productivity and performance in a globalized competitive economy.
LTIMindtree Limited is an Indian multinational information technology service and consulting company headquartered in Mumbai. The company was incorporated in December 1996 as L&T Information Technology Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro.
LTIMindtree, the leading global technology consulting and digital solutions company that helps global corporations reimagine, design and deliver the technology of the future. As a trusted digital transformation partner, LTIMindtree applies technology to drive high performance and exponential value for businesses.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.