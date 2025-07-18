iifl-logo

LTIMindtree Q1 Net Profit Rises 11% QoQ to ₹1,254 Crore

18 Jul 2025 , 09:47 AM

LTIMindtree opened FY26 on a strong note, reporting an 11.2% sequential rise in net profit for the April–June quarter. The company posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,254 crore, up from ₹1,128.5 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue for the quarter came in at ₹9,840.6 crore, showing a modest uptick from ₹9,771.7 crore in the preceding quarter.

In dollar terms, revenue reached $1,153.3 million, marking a 2% quarter-on-quarter growth and a 5.2% year-on-year increase. Net profit in USD stood at $147 million, up 12.6% sequentially and 8% over the previous year.

Operating performance showed visible improvement, with EBIT rising to ₹1,406.5 crore, a 4.5% increase from the prior quarter. The EBIT margin rose to 14.3%, up from 13.8%, signalling better cost efficiency.

The company’s order book swelled to $1.63 billion, a 17% jump from the same quarter last year, reflecting strong deal momentum and growing client confidence.

Chief Executive Officer Venu Lambu termed the quarter a “promising start to the year,” highlighting broad-based growth and margin expansion. He credited initiatives like the Fit4Future program, AI-led transformation, and refined sales strategy for enhancing execution and positioning the company to scale efficiently.

LTIMindtree’s active client base rose to 741, with steady growth across large deal accounts. The firm added more clients in the $1 million-plus, $5 million-plus, $10 million-plus, and even $50 million-plus revenue categories indicating healthy expansion in high-value engagements.

On the talent side, the company reported a headcount of 83,889 employees as of June 30, 2025. Attrition stood at 14.4% on a trailing 12-month basis, while utilisation excluding trainees held steady at 88.1%, reflecting a well-managed workforce pipeline. The company also confirmed that the final dividend of ₹45 per share for FY25, as approved in the May AGM, was disbursed during the quarter.

