|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.66
13.7
48.88
12.39
Op profit growth
12.23
34.28
70.9
-3.47
EBIT growth
18.86
27.88
43.11
17.61
Net profit growth
18.63
27.36
36.69
14.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.51
22.03
18.65
16.25
EBIT margin
20.23
21.56
19.17
19.94
Net profit margin
14.65
15.65
13.97
15.21
RoCE
27.77
36.34
40.06
39.85
RoNW
5.31
7.61
8.2
7.93
RoA
5.03
6.59
7.3
7.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
133.45
110.75
87.39
64.67
Dividend per share
55
40
28
21.5
Cash EPS
65.69
91.76
71.62
55.56
Book value per share
483.33
417.93
310.34
224.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
46.13
36.55
16.37
20.73
P/CEPS
93.72
44.11
19.97
24.13
P/B
12.73
9.68
4.6
5.97
EV/EBIDTA
30.16
23.59
10.72
14.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
33.25
Tax payout
-25.79
-25.11
-24.08
-22.83
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.34
64.85
62.21
64.09
Inventory days
0.04
0
0
0
Creditor days
-32.42
-30.04
-22.22
-21.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.54
-33.84
-25.24
-92.81
Net debt / equity
-0.11
0
0.07
-0.09
Net debt / op. profit
-0.51
0.01
0.19
-0.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-61.91
-60.05
-59.9
-59.24
Other costs
-18.56
-17.91
-21.44
-24.5
