LTIMindtree Ltd Peer Comparison

LTIMindtree Ltd Peer Comparison

5,880.05
(-1.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

LTIMINDTREE LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,124.3

31.515,22,527.4111,8321.7453,883230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,815.45

28.977,99,810.096,3582.3934,915199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,788.9

40.574,86,207.383,5262.913,274134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

281.95

31.553,01,583.642,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,890.3

38.891,77,144.681,041.51.099,286.4684.3

LTIMindtree: RELATED NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

17 Jan 2025|07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, etc.

Read More
LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Read More
Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024|11:02 AM

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More
LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024|02:11 PM

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.

Read More
LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

18 Jul 2024|02:52 PM

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More

