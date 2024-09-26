iifl-logo-icon 1
LTIMindtree Ltd Option Chain

6,109
(4.59%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--4,700₹0.40%4,2000%
--4,800₹3.850%3000%
2,400-15.78%₹1,1605.51%5,000₹0.5150%11,400-8.43%
450200%₹1,085-5.65%5,050₹1.55-48.33%450200%
--5,100₹0.650%3000%
1,35050%₹918.75-18.9%5,200--
--5,250₹250%00%
00%₹8000%5,300₹0.15-85%3,150-16%
--5,400₹0.1-88.88%10,050-49.24%
--5,450₹0.55-8.33%1,3500%
9,600-1.53%₹6459.28%5,500₹0.4-63.63%47,400-9.19%
--5,550₹0.05-95.65%2,7000%
4,5000%₹548.110.61%5,600₹0.4-68%14,400-14.28%
1,0500%₹753.450%5,650₹0.25-82.75%5,250-14.63%
10,800-2.70%₹44813.48%5,700₹0.05-97.95%36,150-22.00%
2,85011.76%₹395-43.99%5,750₹0.25-92.75%7,050-6%
17,850-4.03%₹3309.39%5,800₹0.1-98.01%31,650-47.77%
2,4000%₹303.717.69%5,850₹0.25-96.12%9,750-1.51%
16,200-7.69%₹252.120.94%5,900₹0.4-95.65%40,500-10.29%
3,00017.64%₹171.38.86%5,950₹0.2-98.54%23,10048.07%
16,950-5.04%₹142.6523.18%6,000₹0.25-98.76%45,000-34.78%
6,4502.38%₹91.826.18%6,050₹0.15-99.47%22,950-2.54%
14,400-60%₹54.7551.87%6,100₹0.1-99.74%37,800-53.84%
41,400-45.34%₹0.05-99.73%6,150₹0.6-99.16%29,250-14.84%
1,97,550-9.04%₹0.05-99.47%6,200₹45.4-59.76%61,050-16.25%
32,400-39.49%₹0.05-99.13%6,250₹133.95-15.11%22,050-11.97%
47,700-54.17%₹0.05-98.66%6,300₹140-31.9%28,350-18.53%
23,250-60.35%₹0.05-98.14%6,350₹202.3-20.14%22,800-2.56%
43,800-61.47%₹0.05-97.61%6,400₹259.45-12.9%31,950-23.92%
60,600-48.40%₹0.05-97.22%6,450₹316.55-10.76%14,400-1.03%
1,95,900-38.68%₹0.05-96%6,500₹353.45-12.52%36,150-3.6%
24,150-30%₹0.05-95.45%6,550₹415.3580.78%10,3500%
99,450-36.12%₹0.05-94.73%6,600₹438.15-15.16%30,60036%
14,250-34.48%₹0.15-84.21%6,650₹277.1-1.17%3,0000%
33,450-29.65%₹0.05-94.11%6,700₹298.30%1,2000%
15,300-12.06%₹0.05-94.44%6,750--
27,000-38.56%₹0.05-93.33%6,800₹402.050%1,0500%
8,400-31.70%₹0.05-97.77%6,850--
15,150-55.11%₹0.05-92.85%6,900--
30,600-63.17%₹0.05-92.3%7,000--
6,750-36.61%₹0.05-87.5%7,100--
3,000-53.48%₹0.05-50%7,200--

LTIMindtree: Related NEWS

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024|11:02 AM

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024|02:11 PM

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

18 Jul 2024|02:52 PM

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

