Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|4,700
|₹0.40%
|4,2000%
|-
|-
|4,800
|₹3.850%
|3000%
|2,400-15.78%
|₹1,1605.51%
|5,000
|₹0.5150%
|11,400-8.43%
|450200%
|₹1,085-5.65%
|5,050
|₹1.55-48.33%
|450200%
|-
|-
|5,100
|₹0.650%
|3000%
|1,35050%
|₹918.75-18.9%
|5,200
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,250
|₹250%
|00%
|00%
|₹8000%
|5,300
|₹0.15-85%
|3,150-16%
|-
|-
|5,400
|₹0.1-88.88%
|10,050-49.24%
|-
|-
|5,450
|₹0.55-8.33%
|1,3500%
|9,600-1.53%
|₹6459.28%
|5,500
|₹0.4-63.63%
|47,400-9.19%
|-
|-
|5,550
|₹0.05-95.65%
|2,7000%
|4,5000%
|₹548.110.61%
|5,600
|₹0.4-68%
|14,400-14.28%
|1,0500%
|₹753.450%
|5,650
|₹0.25-82.75%
|5,250-14.63%
|10,800-2.70%
|₹44813.48%
|5,700
|₹0.05-97.95%
|36,150-22.00%
|2,85011.76%
|₹395-43.99%
|5,750
|₹0.25-92.75%
|7,050-6%
|17,850-4.03%
|₹3309.39%
|5,800
|₹0.1-98.01%
|31,650-47.77%
|2,4000%
|₹303.717.69%
|5,850
|₹0.25-96.12%
|9,750-1.51%
|16,200-7.69%
|₹252.120.94%
|5,900
|₹0.4-95.65%
|40,500-10.29%
|3,00017.64%
|₹171.38.86%
|5,950
|₹0.2-98.54%
|23,10048.07%
|16,950-5.04%
|₹142.6523.18%
|6,000
|₹0.25-98.76%
|45,000-34.78%
|6,4502.38%
|₹91.826.18%
|6,050
|₹0.15-99.47%
|22,950-2.54%
|14,400-60%
|₹54.7551.87%
|6,100
|₹0.1-99.74%
|37,800-53.84%
|41,400-45.34%
|₹0.05-99.73%
|6,150
|₹0.6-99.16%
|29,250-14.84%
|1,97,550-9.04%
|₹0.05-99.47%
|6,200
|₹45.4-59.76%
|61,050-16.25%
|32,400-39.49%
|₹0.05-99.13%
|6,250
|₹133.95-15.11%
|22,050-11.97%
|47,700-54.17%
|₹0.05-98.66%
|6,300
|₹140-31.9%
|28,350-18.53%
|23,250-60.35%
|₹0.05-98.14%
|6,350
|₹202.3-20.14%
|22,800-2.56%
|43,800-61.47%
|₹0.05-97.61%
|6,400
|₹259.45-12.9%
|31,950-23.92%
|60,600-48.40%
|₹0.05-97.22%
|6,450
|₹316.55-10.76%
|14,400-1.03%
|1,95,900-38.68%
|₹0.05-96%
|6,500
|₹353.45-12.52%
|36,150-3.6%
|24,150-30%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|6,550
|₹415.3580.78%
|10,3500%
|99,450-36.12%
|₹0.05-94.73%
|6,600
|₹438.15-15.16%
|30,60036%
|14,250-34.48%
|₹0.15-84.21%
|6,650
|₹277.1-1.17%
|3,0000%
|33,450-29.65%
|₹0.05-94.11%
|6,700
|₹298.30%
|1,2000%
|15,300-12.06%
|₹0.05-94.44%
|6,750
|-
|-
|27,000-38.56%
|₹0.05-93.33%
|6,800
|₹402.050%
|1,0500%
|8,400-31.70%
|₹0.05-97.77%
|6,850
|-
|-
|15,150-55.11%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|6,900
|-
|-
|30,600-63.17%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|7,000
|-
|-
|6,750-36.61%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|7,100
|-
|-
|3,000-53.48%
|₹0.05-50%
|7,200
|-
|-
The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.Read More
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
