LTIMindtree Partners with Eurobank for Banking Tech Transformation

18 Feb 2025 , 08:39 AM

LTIMindtree Ltd has signed an agreement with Eurobank S.A., one of Greece’s largest banking services providers, to deploy a multi-year banking technology program that will enhance customer experience while driving operational efficiencies and IT innovation. Eurobank S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., based in Athens, Greece.

The partnership is facilitated by Fairfax Digital Services and includes plans to establish a Global Delivery Center in India to enhance banking technology solutions. As part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree and Eurobank inaugurated their new Global Delivery Center in Pune, Maharashtra, on February 17, 2025, reinforcing their commitment to technological advancements in banking.

As a part of this, LTIMindtree and Eurobank opened their new Global Delivery Center in Pune, Maharashtra on 17th February 2025, strengthening the technological revolution in the banking industry.

As per the deal, LTIMindtree will take on the role of Services Partner for the Temenos programme with Eurobank Luxembourg. Will maintain, migrate data, ensure quality and continue to support Eurobank’s digital transformation initiatives.

LTIMindtree is also responsible for technology modernization for Eurobank Group’s operations in Cyprus, Luxembourg, and Greece, providing a unified banking experience across geographies.

Bolstering its presence in Europe, LTIMindtree recently inaugurated an office in Greece, cementing its position in the region’s banking tech ecosystem.

Commenting on the partnership, Srini Rao, EVP & Chief Business Officer, Europe, LTIMindtree said, “LTIMindtree is looking forward to its partnership with Eurobank, as we are pioneers in IT services along with our deep expertise in Temenos implementation, which we believe, will enable us to support Eurobank in the design and delivery of bespoke and innovative banking solutions going forward.”

LTIMindtree Partners with Eurobank for Banking Tech Transformation

