LTIMindtree Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3,010.4
2,392.4
2,007
1,468.4
Depreciation
-288.1
-267.6
-208.4
-91.3
Tax paid
-749.5
-604
-454.6
-308.3
Working capital
2,590
-52
245.5
511.3
Other operating items
Operating
4,562.8
1,468.8
1,589.5
1,580.1
Capital expenditure
2,962.2
-1.2
1,054.1
65
Free cash flow
7,525
1,467.6
2,643.6
1,645.1
Equity raised
18,521
10,347.4
7,360.6
5,870.99
Investing
2,328.6
1,508.9
1,313.1
329.3
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
369.79
Net in cash
28,374.6
13,323.9
11,317.3
8,215.19
The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.Read More
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
