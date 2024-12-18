Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
14,406.4
11,566.1
10,184.2
6,906.4
yoy growth (%)
24.55
13.56
47.46
11.7
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8,590
-6,809.8
-5,982.8
-4,134.8
As % of sales
59.62
58.87
58.74
59.86
Other costs
-3,038.9
-2,249.8
-2,335.7
-1,723.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.09
19.45
22.93
24.95
Operating profit
2,777.5
2,506.5
1,865.7
1,048.1
OPM
19.27
21.67
18.31
15.17
Depreciation
-288.1
-267.6
-208.4
-91.3
Interest expense
-68.1
-71.9
-72
-13.8
Other income
589.1
225.4
421.7
525.4
Profit before tax
3,010.4
2,392.4
2,007
1,468.4
Taxes
-749.5
-604
-454.6
-308.3
Tax rate
-24.89
-25.24
-22.65
-20.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2,260.9
1,788.4
1,552.4
1,160.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2,260.9
1,788.4
1,552.4
1,160.1
yoy growth (%)
26.42
15.2
33.81
23.73
NPM
15.69
15.46
15.24
16.79
