|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 & declaration of intedividend if any. Meeting outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Meeting outcome attached Intimation Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024 & Final Dividend if any. attached Re-appointment of Mr. Nachiket Deshpande as Whole-Time Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Mar 2024
|7 Mar 2024
|Change in Key Managerial Personnel Resignation of Mr. Vinit Teredesai as CFO Appointment of Mr. Vipul Chandra as CFO
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|2 Jan 2024
|Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for Q3FY24 Results attached Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)
