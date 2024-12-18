Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 31 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 & declaration of intedividend if any. Meeting outcome attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Meeting outcome attached Intimation Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Ltimindtree Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31 March 2024 & Final Dividend if any. attached Re-appointment of Mr. Nachiket Deshpande as Whole-Time Director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

Change in Key Managerial Personnel Resignation of Mr. Vinit Teredesai as CFO Appointment of Mr. Vipul Chandra as CFO

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024