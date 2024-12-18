AGM 26/06/2024 Submission of Annual Report for FY24 including Notice convening 28th AGM on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) As informed earlier, Mr. A. M. Naik (DIN: 00001514), Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will relinquish his office upon conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting which is scheduled today i.e. on June 26, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved appointment of Mr. S.N Subrahmanyan (DIN: 00225382), Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from June 27, 2024. The Board of Directors and the LTIMindtree family places on record, a deep sense of appreciation for Mr. Naiks remarkable efforts in founding this Company and his unwavering dedication towards building this Information Technology giant within the L&T group and the outstanding leadership and contribution towards the growth and success of the Company. A press release in connection with the above is enclosed. Summary Proceedings Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)