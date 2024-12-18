iifl-logo-icon 1
LTIMindtree Ltd AGM

5,758
(-4.52%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:29:56 PM

LTIMindtree CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Jun 202429 May 2024
AGM 26/06/2024 Submission of Annual Report for FY24 including Notice convening 28th AGM on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) As informed earlier, Mr. A. M. Naik (DIN: 00001514), Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will relinquish his office upon conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting which is scheduled today i.e. on June 26, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved appointment of Mr. S.N Subrahmanyan (DIN: 00225382), Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from June 27, 2024. The Board of Directors and the LTIMindtree family places on record, a deep sense of appreciation for Mr. Naiks remarkable efforts in founding this Company and his unwavering dedication towards building this Information Technology giant within the L&T group and the outstanding leadership and contribution towards the growth and success of the Company. A press release in connection with the above is enclosed. Summary Proceedings Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)

LTIMindtree: Related News

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

LTIMindtree gets interim order on ₹88 Crore tax order

18 Dec 2024|09:23 AM

The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 18th December 2024

18 Dec 2024|07:02 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

LIC ups stake in LTIMindtree to 7% in 8 months

22 Nov 2024|01:51 PM

In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

Karnataka HC Grants LTIMindtree Interim Stay on ₹378-Crore GST Demand

28 Aug 2024|11:02 AM

LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

LTIMindtree Wins Exyte IT Services Deal

6 Aug 2024|02:11 PM

Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

LTI Mindtree Q1 revenue rises 5.06%

18 Jul 2024|02:52 PM

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR LTIMindtree Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
