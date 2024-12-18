|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jun 2024
|29 May 2024
|AGM 26/06/2024 Submission of Annual Report for FY24 including Notice convening 28th AGM on June 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) As informed earlier, Mr. A. M. Naik (DIN: 00001514), Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will relinquish his office upon conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting which is scheduled today i.e. on June 26, 2024. Further, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has approved appointment of Mr. S.N Subrahmanyan (DIN: 00225382), Non-Executive Vice-Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Company with effect from June 27, 2024. The Board of Directors and the LTIMindtree family places on record, a deep sense of appreciation for Mr. Naiks remarkable efforts in founding this Company and his unwavering dedication towards building this Information Technology giant within the L&T group and the outstanding leadership and contribution towards the growth and success of the Company. A press release in connection with the above is enclosed. Summary Proceedings Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.06.2024)
The tax authorities demanded ₹87.9 Crore, comprising ₹43.9 Crore in tax and ₹44 Crore in penalty, plus interest from April 2018 to January 2023.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ambuja Cements, Aurobindo Pharma, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
In Q2 FY25, LTIMindtree recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹1,251 Crore, up 7.7% from ₹1,161.8 Crore last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.Read More
LTIMindtree has witnessed a 18% gain in the last year, and 2.95% dip since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Under this partnership, LTIMindtree will provide a comprehensive range of IT modernization services to Exyte.Read More
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 2.81% growth in revenue and a 3.08% increase in profit.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.