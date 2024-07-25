iifl-logo-icon 1
Cipla Ltd Option Chain

Cipla Ltd Option Chain

1,468.8
(-1.30%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
2,6000%₹2050%1,300₹0.05-50%48,7500%
--1,320₹0.150%6,5000%
--1,340₹0.050%56,5500%
6500%₹135.650%1,360₹0.05-83.33%26,000-18.36%
00%₹101.50%1,380₹0.05-50%28,600-8.33%
17,5503.84%₹104.45-0.52%1,400₹0.10%81,250-20.38%
4,5500%₹66.10%1,420₹0.05-80%80,600-6.06%
11,7000%₹62.5-4.79%1,440₹0.05-80%1,63,800-25.66%
17,550-3.57%₹41.75-5.11%1,460₹0.05-87.5%1,44,300-32.31%
1,10,500-8.60%₹3029.87%1,480₹0.1-80%3,02,250-32.51%
6,31,150-21.31%₹0.05-98.96%1,500₹0.05-97.87%2,43,750-40.85%
4,70,600-26.42%₹0.05-95.45%1,520₹23.8533.24%66,950-33.54%
6,76,650-10.64%₹0.05-83.33%1,540₹36.3-2.94%26,650-4.65%
2,82,750-22.45%₹0.05-83.33%1,560₹58.655.67%39,650-11.59%
1,83,300-20.33%₹0.1-50%1,580₹73.55-12.44%7,800-25%
2,39,850-21.82%₹0.05-66.66%1,600₹96-8.48%20,800-3.03%
60,450-34.96%₹0.05-66.66%1,620₹114.85-4.68%2,6000%
35,100-25%₹0.05-75%1,640₹158.450%4,5500%
50,700-26.41%₹0.05-50%1,660₹156.70%6500%
24,700-36.66%₹0.05-50%1,680--
74,100-5.78%₹0.05-50%1,700₹210.5-0.23%2,6000%
1,78,7500%₹0.050%1,720--
3,900-68.42%₹0.050%1,760--
74,1000%₹0.10%1,800₹2980%1,3000%

Cipla: Related NEWS

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

18 Jul 2024|10:35 AM

On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.

