Cipla Completes 20% Stake Acquisition in iCaltech Innovations

Cipla Ltd on Tuesday said it has closed the acquisition of a 20% stake in Bengaluru-based iCaltech Innovations Pvt Ltd, marking a strategic step to deepen its presence in respiratory care and diagnostics.
The drugmaker had first announced the deal on July 21, stating it would invest around ₹5 crore through optionally convertible preference shares and one equity share to secure the minority holding. With the transaction now complete, Cipla holds 20% voting rights in the privately held device maker, according to its stock exchange filing. Following the news, Cipla shares are trading at ₹1,578 at 12:29 pm. This is a 0.063% dip on August 28, 2025.
iCaltech, an ISO 13485-certified medical device company, is engaged in the design, development and commercialisation of diagnostic products with a strong focus on respiratory applications. Despite Cipla’s investment, the company will continue to operate independently.
Cipla said the partnership is aimed at developing integrated healthcare solutions, combining its pharmaceutical expertise with iCaltech’s device technologies to deliver stronger offerings in respiratory care. Financially, iCaltech has been scaling up its business steadily, posting ₹6.7 crore in revenue in FY25, compared with ₹4.19 crore in FY24 and ₹1.28 crore in FY23.
For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.