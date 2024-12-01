Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
13,091.79
11,302.71
12,659.15
11,389.9
yoy growth (%)
15.82
-10.71
11.14
5.77
Raw materials
-5,090.24
-4,103.61
-4,319.21
-4,155.49
As % of sales
38.88
36.3
34.11
36.48
Employee costs
-1,729.16
-1,703.58
-1,911.08
-1,785.94
As % of sales
13.2
15.07
15.09
15.68
Other costs
-2,905.92
-2,428.11
-3,721.57
-3,252.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.19
21.48
29.39
28.55
Operating profit
3,366.47
3,067.41
2,707.29
2,195.55
OPM
25.71
27.13
21.38
19.27
Depreciation
-460.01
-468.62
-599.78
-529.61
Interest expense
-26.93
-45.07
-36.05
-11.9
Other income
666.7
230.28
892.85
334.88
Profit before tax
3,546.23
2,784
2,964.31
1,988.92
Taxes
-856.84
-739.35
-646.14
-442.88
Tax rate
-24.16
-26.55
-21.79
-22.26
Minorities and other
268.54
423.63
0
0
Adj. profit
2,957.93
2,468.28
2,318.17
1,546.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-77.52
Net profit
2,957.93
2,468.28
2,318.17
1,468.52
yoy growth (%)
19.83
6.47
57.85
50.62
NPM
22.59
21.83
18.31
12.89
Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.Read More
The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.Read More
The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.Read More
Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.Read More
This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.Read More
On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.