iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cipla Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,501.8
(0.70%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cipla Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

13,091.79

11,302.71

12,659.15

11,389.9

yoy growth (%)

15.82

-10.71

11.14

5.77

Raw materials

-5,090.24

-4,103.61

-4,319.21

-4,155.49

As % of sales

38.88

36.3

34.11

36.48

Employee costs

-1,729.16

-1,703.58

-1,911.08

-1,785.94

As % of sales

13.2

15.07

15.09

15.68

Other costs

-2,905.92

-2,428.11

-3,721.57

-3,252.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.19

21.48

29.39

28.55

Operating profit

3,366.47

3,067.41

2,707.29

2,195.55

OPM

25.71

27.13

21.38

19.27

Depreciation

-460.01

-468.62

-599.78

-529.61

Interest expense

-26.93

-45.07

-36.05

-11.9

Other income

666.7

230.28

892.85

334.88

Profit before tax

3,546.23

2,784

2,964.31

1,988.92

Taxes

-856.84

-739.35

-646.14

-442.88

Tax rate

-24.16

-26.55

-21.79

-22.26

Minorities and other

268.54

423.63

0

0

Adj. profit

2,957.93

2,468.28

2,318.17

1,546.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-77.52

Net profit

2,957.93

2,468.28

2,318.17

1,468.52

yoy growth (%)

19.83

6.47

57.85

50.62

NPM

22.59

21.83

18.31

12.89

Cipla : related Articles

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Read More
Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Read More
Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More
Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Read More
Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|10:35 AM

On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Cipla Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.