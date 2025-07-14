Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla Limited is planning to enter the weight management segment in India, announced the company’s MD and global CEO Umang Vohra.

The pharma business is also bolstering its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, he informed in his address to shareholders in the company’s Annual Report for 2024-25.

Vohra further informed that the company’s efforts are made in understanding patient needs, reducing stigma, and delivering differentiated therapies for niche indications. As per the company’s research, obesity is emerging as a crucial area for Cipla. With a clear strategic intent it is well paced to enter the weight management segment in India with an aim to address the rising demand for effective obesity solutions.

Additionally, other drug firms are entering the weight management segment by developing drugs for weight loss to leverage from the growing market for obesity and diabetes management.

Recently, US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co has already unveiled its anti-obesity drug Mounjaro.

At around 1.51 PM, Cipla was trading almost flat at ₹1,485.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,485 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,492.50, and ₹1,476, respectively.

Vohra also informed the shareholders that in the CNS segment, Cipla has successfully in-licensed Sanofi’s India CNS product range. This includes a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category called Frisium.

