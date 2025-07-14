iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

14 Jul 2025 , 02:15 PM

Cipla Limited is planning to enter the weight management segment in India, announced the company’s MD and global CEO Umang Vohra.

The pharma business is also bolstering its presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapeutic area, he informed in his address to shareholders in the company’s Annual Report for 2024-25.

Vohra further informed that the company’s efforts are made in understanding patient needs, reducing stigma, and delivering differentiated therapies for niche indications. As per the company’s research, obesity is emerging as a crucial area for Cipla. With a clear strategic intent it is well paced to enter the weight management segment in India with an aim to address the rising demand for effective obesity solutions.

Additionally, other drug firms are entering the weight management segment by developing drugs for weight loss to leverage from the growing market for obesity and diabetes management.

Recently, US drugmaker Eli Lilly & Co has already unveiled its anti-obesity drug Mounjaro.

At around 1.51 PM, Cipla was trading almost flat at ₹1,485.40 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,485 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,492.50, and ₹1,476, respectively.

Vohra also informed the shareholders that in the CNS segment, Cipla has successfully in-licensed Sanofi’s India CNS product range. This includes a leading brand in the anti-epileptic category called Frisium.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Cipla Limited
  • Cipla Limited News
  • Cipla Limited Share
  • Cipla Limited Share Price
  • Cipla LimitedUpdates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 15th July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|06:24 AM
Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Ajmera Realty Sales Drop 65% in Q1, While Collections See 42% Jump

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:29 PM
Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Avenue Supermarts Q1 Update: Profit jumps 2%; revenue up 16%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:16 PM
Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Cipla forays into weight management segment in India

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:15 PM
Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in red in the mid-market session on July 14, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
14 Jul 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.