Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

Cipla Limited shares slipped as much as 4% in Friday’s session after the company posted lower than expected results for the December 2025 quarter. The business said that its net profit for the period slipped 57% on a year-on-year basis to ₹675.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, net profit came in at ₹1,570.50 Crore.

At around 3.27 PM, Cipla was trading 3.90% lower at ₹1,316.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,370.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,385.90, and ₹1,303, respectively.

The company mentioned that profitability has taken a hit due to the one-time cost on account of new labour code, which was ₹276 Crore during the quarter.

The company’s revenue for the quarter came in flat at ₹7,075 Crore as compared to ₹7,073 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA for the period stood at ₹1,255 Crore versus ₹1,989 Crore in the previous comparable period. This is a decline of 36.70% on a year-on-year basis.

Cipla’s US business revenue declined from the previous quarter to $167 Million as compared to $233 Million.

Earnings before Interest and Tax for the Pharmaceuticals vertical reduced to ₹1,122 Crore against ₹1,888 Crore during the same quarter last year.

