iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

23 Jan 2026 , 03:41 PM

Cipla Limited shares slipped as much as 4% in Friday’s session after the company posted lower than expected results for the December 2025 quarter. The business said that its net profit for the period slipped 57% on a year-on-year basis to ₹675.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, net profit came in at ₹1,570.50 Crore.

At around 3.27 PM, Cipla was trading 3.90% lower at ₹1,316.90 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,370.40 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,385.90, and ₹1,303, respectively.

The company mentioned that profitability has taken a hit due to the one-time cost on account of new labour code, which was ₹276 Crore during the quarter.

The company’s revenue for the quarter came in flat at ₹7,075 Crore as compared to ₹7,073 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA for the period stood at ₹1,255 Crore versus ₹1,989 Crore in the previous comparable period. This is a decline of 36.70% on a year-on-year basis.

Cipla’s US business revenue declined from the previous quarter to $167 Million as compared to $233 Million.

Earnings before Interest and Tax for the Pharmaceuticals vertical reduced to ₹1,122 Crore against ₹1,888 Crore during the same quarter last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Cipla Limited
  • Cipla Limited News
  • Cipla Limited Updates
  • Cipla Q3
  • Cipla Q3 Results
  • Cipla results
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

Cipla Q3 Results: Net Profit slips ~57% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|03:41 PM
Bharat Electronics secures orders worth ₹610 Crore

Bharat Electronics secures orders worth ₹610 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|03:21 PM
Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹308 Crore contract to build signature bridge

Ashoka Buildcon secures ₹308 Crore contract to build signature bridge

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|01:38 PM
IndiGo shares slip ~4% after dismaying Q3 results

IndiGo shares slip ~4% after dismaying Q3 results

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|01:36 PM
HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

HUDCO board to consider ₹80,000 Crore borrowing plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jan 2026|11:24 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.