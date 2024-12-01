iifl-logo-icon 1
Cipla Ltd Key Ratios

1,442.3
(-0.08%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.58

26.41

5.28

5.88

Op profit growth

7.06

50.45

14.16

-0.15

EBIT growth

9.59

85.4

34.71

-28.55

Net profit growth

4.65

70.49

40.15

-26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.91

22.19

18.64

17.19

EBIT margin

17.37

18.01

12.28

9.59

Net profit margin

11.56

12.55

9.3

6.99

RoCE

16.9

17.21

10.05

7.58

RoNW

3.21

3.69

2.63

2.09

RoA

2.81

3

1.9

1.38

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

31.72

29.78

17.63

12.96

Dividend per share

5

5

3

2

Cash EPS

18.15

16.58

1.08

-3.93

Book value per share

258.32

227.24

176.73

155.91

Valuation ratios

P/E

32.1

27.37

30.81

45.7

P/CEPS

56.09

49.16

498.66

-150.53

P/B

3.94

3.58

3.07

3.79

EV/EBIDTA

16.81

14.68

14.72

18.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

17.12

15.98

Tax payout

-25.4

-27.01

-14.31

-14.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

57.61

62.37

68.22

62.37

Inventory days

84.01

83

90.67

92.46

Creditor days

-49.98

-52.91

-58.34

-49.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-35.55

-21.47

-16.29

-8.66

Net debt / equity

-0.04

0.03

0.22

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

-0.19

0.14

1.1

1.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-39.03

-38.37

-35.88

-36.93

Employee costs

-16.21

-16.97

-17.74

-18.29

Other costs

-23.82

-22.46

-27.71

-27.56

Cipla : related Articles

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

18 Jul 2024|10:35 AM

On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.

