iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cipla Gets USFDA Nod for Cancer Drug Paclitaxel

15 Apr 2025 , 11:38 AM

Cipla Ltd. has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb’s Abraxane.

Paclitaxel is an AB-rated therapeutic alternative of Abraxane, one of the most important oncological medicines in treating metastatic breast cancer, advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The firm stated that it is now set to introduce the product in the United States in H1FY26 (the first half of the financial year 2025–26), earlier than anticipated.

Cipla’s Q3 FY24 performance was ahead of expectations on all financial parameters boosting investor confidence in its growth trajectory. For the quarter, net profit soared 49% on-year to ₹1,570 crore, on the back of higher revenue and better operating efficiency. For the December quarter, revenue was ₹7,073 crore, a 7% increase over the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹1,989 crore, a year-on-year increase of 14%. The EBITDA margin for the quarter increased 200 basis points from the prior year period, coming in at 28% vs. 26%, reflecting better cost management. Cipla’s average EBITDA margin for the first nine months of this financial year was 26.9%, which was above its full-year margin guidance of 24.5% to 25.5%.

Related Tags

  • Cipla
  • Cipla Acquisition
  • Pharma news
  • USFDA
  • USFDA News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Airtel Partners with Blinkit for 10-Minute SIM Card Delivery

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|12:03 PM
Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Zydus Gets USFDA Nod for Jaythari Tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:54 AM
HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

HCLTech Expands Google Cloud Credentials with AI, Migration &amp; Infra Wins

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|10:38 AM
SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

SEBI upholds Gensol Engineering’s stock split

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Aditya Birla Real Estate’s FY25 booking reported at ₹8,000 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2025|09:04 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.