iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Cipla Launches Yurpeak in India, a Weekly Tirzepatide Injection for Obesity and Diabetes

11 Dec 2025 , 10:11 AM

Cipla Limited announced on Wednesday that it has introduced Yurpeak, a once-weekly injectable treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, two rapidly growing health concerns in India. Yurpeak is the second tirzepatide brand from Eli Lilly to be launched in the country after receiving approval from the drug regulator.

Tirzepatide acts on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors and is prescribed along with diet and exercise for adults with obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or higher. It can also be used by individuals with a BMI of 27 or more who have at least one health issue linked to excess weight, in addition to adults managing type 2 diabetes.

Cipla said the therapy will be offered in six dosage strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, delivered through the KwikPen device for accurate and convenient self-administration.

Under the arrangement, Cipla will distribute and market Yurpeak in India. Meanwhile, Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the medicine at the same price as Mounjaro.

Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, Global COO of Cipla, said it represents an important step in improving access for patients dealing with obesity and diabetes. The company also plans to support patients with guidance on dosage, self-injection and safe handling of the therapy to promote responsible use.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Business news
  • Cipla
  • Company news
  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market news today
  • Indian market today
  • Pharma news
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Steel to Acquire 50.01% Stake in Thriveni Pellets for ₹636 Crore

Tata Steel to Acquire 50.01% Stake in Thriveni Pellets for ₹636 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|03:19 PM
Puravankara Subsidiary Wins ₹509.5 Crore Construction Contract for Bengaluru Luxury Project

Puravankara Subsidiary Wins ₹509.5 Crore Construction Contract for Bengaluru Luxury Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|02:41 PM
TCS Acquires Coastal Cloud for USD 700 Million to Strengthen Global Salesforce Capabilities

TCS Acquires Coastal Cloud for USD 700 Million to Strengthen Global Salesforce Capabilities

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|12:22 PM
Lloyds Metals to Acquire Up to 50% Stake in Nexus Holdco; Signs MoU With Tata Steel

Lloyds Metals to Acquire Up to 50% Stake in Nexus Holdco; Signs MoU With Tata Steel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|11:11 AM
Petronet LNG Secures ₹12,000 Crore Loan for Dahej PDH PP Project

Petronet LNG Secures ₹12,000 Crore Loan for Dahej PDH PP Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2025|10:29 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.