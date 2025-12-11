Cipla Launches Yurpeak in India, a Weekly Tirzepatide Injection for Obesity and Diabetes

Cipla Limited announced on Wednesday that it has introduced Yurpeak, a once-weekly injectable treatment for obesity and type 2 diabetes, two rapidly growing health concerns in India. Yurpeak is the second tirzepatide brand from Eli Lilly to be launched in the country after receiving approval from the drug regulator.

Tirzepatide acts on both GIP and GLP-1 receptors and is prescribed along with diet and exercise for adults with obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or higher. It can also be used by individuals with a BMI of 27 or more who have at least one health issue linked to excess weight, in addition to adults managing type 2 diabetes.

Cipla said the therapy will be offered in six dosage strengths ranging from 2.5 mg to 15 mg, delivered through the KwikPen device for accurate and convenient self-administration.

Under the arrangement, Cipla will distribute and market Yurpeak in India. Meanwhile, Lilly will continue to manufacture and supply the medicine at the same price as Mounjaro.

Commenting on the launch, Achin Gupta, Global COO of Cipla, said it represents an important step in improving access for patients dealing with obesity and diabetes. The company also plans to support patients with guidance on dosage, self-injection and safe handling of the therapy to promote responsible use.

