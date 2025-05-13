Cipla Q4 Profit Surges 30% to ₹1,214 Crore

Indian pharma giant Cipla released its Q4 FY 25 result, wherein it posted a healthy year-on-year growth of 30% in net profit at ₹1,214 crore in March quarter. Its quarterly revenue was at ₹6,729.69 crore, up 9% from the same quarter last year.

Operating performance was strong with Cipla’s EBITDA increasing 16.8% YoY at ₹1,537 crore. The EBITDA margin saw a considerable improvement, moving up 184 basis points to 22.84%, from 21% in Q4 FY23.

The US business of Cipla, accounting for a significant portion of its international revenues, came in lower, with revenues declining to $221 million, compared to $226 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Company Board has declared a final dividend of ₹13 per equity share for FY24. Besides, Cipla also declared a special dividend of ₹3 per equity share as one-time celebration of 90th anniversary, in addition to total dividend pay-out of ₹16 per equity share for the financial year. Final record date for dividend has been fixed on June 27, 2025, and payment will be made within 30 days of shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Cipla Limited is an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mumbai, India. Cipla has developed medicines for respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, diabetes, depression and many other health conditions. Cipla has 47 manufacturing facilities globally and its products are sold in 86 countries. And is India’s third-largest drugmaker.

