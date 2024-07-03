iifl-logo-icon 1
Cipla Ltd Quarterly Results

1,497.45
(0.41%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6,961.22

6,624.86

6,082.37

6,505.66

6,589.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,961.22

6,624.86

6,082.37

6,505.66

6,589.22

Other Operating Income

89.8

69.08

80.87

98.15

88.93

Other Income

190.61

160.19

249.33

184.63

176.32

Total Income

7,241.63

6,854.13

6,412.57

6,788.44

6,854.47

Total Expenditure

5,165.43

4,978.14

4,847.38

5,051.1

4,944.4

PBIDT

2,076.2

1,875.99

1,565.19

1,737.34

1,910.07

Interest

15.4

17.95

17.59

30.1

25.8

PBDT

2,060.8

1,858.04

1,547.6

1,707.24

1,884.27

Depreciation

271.74

246.68

288.34

233.43

290.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

459

431.27

511.13

329.73

456.82

Deferred Tax

24.04

3.8

-186.27

75.57

-18.41

Reported Profit After Tax

1,306.02

1,176.29

934.4

1,068.51

1,155.82

Minority Interest After NP

2.48

-2.18

-7.17

12.51

24.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,302.53

1,177.64

939.04

1,055.9

1,130.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-141.24

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,302.53

1,177.64

939.04

1,197.14

1,130.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.13

14.58

11.63

13.08

14.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

650

0

0

Equity

161.51

161.5

161.47

161.47

161.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

29.82

28.31

25.73

26.7

28.98

PBDTM(%)

29.6

28.04

25.44

26.24

28.59

PATM(%)

18.76

17.75

15.36

16.42

17.54

Cipla: Related NEWS

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Read More
Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Read More
Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More
Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Read More
Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

18 Jul 2024|10:35 AM

On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.

Read More

