To

The Members of Cipla Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Cipla Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters DPCO matters: Our audit of DPCO matters included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: The Company has received various notices of demand from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India, on account of alleged overcharging in respect of certain drugs under the Drugs (Prices Control) Orders (DPCO) in various years. The total demand against the Company as stated in NPPA public disclosure amounts to Rs. 3707 crores, as disclosed in note 38B to the standalone financial statements, of which there are : a) Obtained an understanding of the managements process for updating the status of the matters, assessment of accounting treatment in accordance with Ind AS 37 and for measurement of amounts involved; a) Matters pending at Honourable Bombay High Court, wherein the Holding Company has deposited RS.175.08 crore being 50% of the total demand of RS.350.15 crore as at 1 August 2003 under protest pursuant to direction of Honourable Supreme Court of India; and b) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls around above process; b) Other matters wherein based on facts and legal advice, the Company has recorded a charge of RS.19.90 crores (including interest) during the year ended 31 MarcRs.2024 and carries a total provision of H 80.78 crores (including interest) as at 31 MarcRs.2024. c) Inspected correspondence with the Companys external legal counsel in order to corroborate our understanding of these matters, accompanied by discussions with both internal and external legal counsels. Tested the objectivity and competence of such management experts involved; The amounts involved are material and the application of accounting principles as given under Ind AS 37, Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets (Ind AS 37), in order to determine the amounts to be recognised as liability or to be disclosed as a contingent liability or not, is inherently subjective and needs careful evaluation and significant judgement to be applied by the management d) Obtained direct confirmation from the external legal counsel handling DPCO matters with respect to the legal determination of the liability arising from such matters, conclusion of the matters in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 and disclosures to be made in the financial statements. Evaluated the response received from the external legal counsel to ensure that the conclusions reached are supported by sufficient legal rationale; Considering the materiality and the inherent subjectivity which involves significant management judgment in predicting the outcome of the matter, DPCO matters have been considered to be a key audit matter for the current period audit e) Assessed the appropriateness of methods used and the reliability of underlying data for the calculations made for quantifying the amounts involved. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of such calculations; and f) Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures given in the standalone financial statements, including disclosure of the significant litigations of the Company, in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Based on the audit procedures performed, the judgements made by the management were reasonable and disclosures made in respect of these matters were appropriate in the context of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole.

Recoverability of investments in subsidiaries (Refer note 5): Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: The Company has investments of H 9,264.31 crores in subsidiaries being carried at cost in accordance with Ind AS 27, Separate Financial Statements. The Company assesses the recoverable amounts of each investment when impairment indicators exist by comparing the fair value (less costs of disposal) and carrying amount of that investment as on the reporting date. a) Obtained an understanding of the managements process for identification of impairment indicators and tested the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls over such identification and impairment measurement through fair valuation of identified investments; Managements assessment of whether there are impairment indications and estimate of the recoverable amounts of the identified investments determined through discounted cash flow valuation method requires significant judgment in carrying out the impairment assessment. The key assumptions used in managements assessment of the recoverable amounts include, but are not limited to, projections of future cash flows, growth rates, discount rates, estimated future operating and capital expenditure. b) Involved auditors experts to assess the appropriateness of the valuation methodologies used by the management; Changes to these assumptions could lead to material changes in estimated recoverable amounts, resulting in either impairment or reversals of impairment taken in prior years. c) Reconciled the cash flows to the business plans approved by the respective Board of Directors of the identified investee companies; Considering the materiality and the inherent subjectivity which involves significant management judgment in predicting future cash flow projections, recoverability of investments in subsidiaries has been considered to be a key audit matter for the current period audit d) Evaluated and challenged managements assumptions such as implied growth rates during explicit period, terminal growth rate, targeting savings and discount rate for their appropriateness based on our understanding of the business of the respective investee companies, past results and external factors such as industry trends and forecasts; e) Obtained and evaluated sensitivity analysis performed by the management on key assumptions of implied growth rates during explicit period, terminal growth rates and discount rates; f) Tested the mathematical accuracy of the management computations with regard to cash flows and sensitivity analysis; g) Performed independent sensitivity analysis of aforesaid key assumptions to assess the effect of reasonably possible variations on the current estimated recoverable amount for each of the identified investments to evaluate sufficiency of headroom between recoverable value and carrying amount; and h) Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures given in the standalone financial statements, including disclosure of significant assumptions, judgements and sensitivity analysis performed, in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Based on the audit procedures performed, we determined that the managements assertion on the recoverability of investments in subsidiaries is appropriate in the context of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole.

Revenue from operations: (refer note 1.3.9 and 26 to the Standalone financial statements) Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: The Company recognizes revenue from the sales of pharmaceutical products to resellers or distributors, service fee and out-licensing arrangements. The Company records product sales net of estimated discounts, the right to returns, rebates and other price adjustments. The actual point in time when revenue is recognised varies depending on the specific terms and conditions of the sales contracts entered with customers. a) Obtained an understanding of the managements process for revenue recognition (from sale to customers, out-licensing arrangements and service fee), judgments in estimation and accounting treatment of discount, the right to returns, rebates, other price adjustments and regulatory compliance requirements; Further, the Company has a large number of customers operating in various geographies and sales contracts with customers have different terms relating to the recognition of revenue leading to material deductions from gross sales which includes discounts, the right to return, rebates and other price adjustments. b) Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls, including general IT controls, key IT application controls exercised by the management, over recognition of revenue and measurement of various discount, the right to returns, rebates and other price adjustments; We identified recognition of revenue from operations as a key audit matter because: c) Evaluated the terms of the licensing arrangements to determine satisfaction of performance obligations under the contracts for appropriate revenue recognition and tested allocation of consideration between performance obligations to verify deferral of revenue in respect of unsatisfied performance obligations; a) Accrual towards discounts, the right to returns, rebates and other price adjustments is complex and requires significant judgments and estimates in relation to contractual agreements/ commercial terms across various geographies. Any change in these estimates can have a significant financial impact d) Performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions pertaining to sale of products during the year and during specific periods before and after the year-end. For the samples selected, verified the underlying supporting documents including contracts, agreements, sales invoices and dispatch/ shipping documents to ensure that the correct amount of revenue is recorded in the correct period; b) The nature of out-licensing contracts are often inherently complex and unusual, requiring significant management judgment to be applied in respect of revenue recognition. e) Obtained management workings for amounts recognised towards discount schemes, the right to returns and rebates and other price adjustments during the year and as at year end. On a sample basis, tested the underlying calculations for amounts recorded as accruals and provisions towards the aforementioned obligations, as per the terms of related schemes, contracts and regulations and traced the underlying data to source documents; c) The Company considers revenue as key benchmark for evaluating performances and hence, there is risk of revenue being overstated due to pressure to achieve targets, earning expectations or incentive schemes linked to performance for a reporting period. f) Evaluated historical accuracy of the Companys estimates of year- end accruals pertaining to aforesaid arrangements made in the previous years to identify any management bias; g) Tested unusual non-standard journal entries based on certain criterias which impacts revenue recognized during the year; h) Tested all the manual sales-related adjustments made to revenue comprising of variable consideration under Ind AS 115 to ensure the appropriateness of revenue recognition during the year; and i) Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures given in the standalone financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Based on audit procedures performed, we determined that the revenue recognition and measurement is appropriate in the context of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7 The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)

(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

15. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act

16. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17 Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, including the manner prescribed in Rule 3(1) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except that the audit trail feature was not enabled at the database level as further stated in paragrap Rs. 17(h) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith refer to our comments in paragrap Rs. 17(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragrap Rs. 17(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note 38 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. As detailed in note 52, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in note 44(j) and note 44(k) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 44(f) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

b. As stated in note 47 B(b) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on examination which included test checks, the Company in respect of financial year commencing on 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at the application level of the accounting software and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of such audit trail features being tampered with. The Audit trail feature (edit log) at the database level for the direct changes was not enabled, however, the Company had adequate controls in the accounting software such as strict user rights and access of administrator log in through the application layer.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Gautam Wadhera

Partner

Membership No.: 508835 UDIN: 24508835BKFFCO6403

Place: Mumbai Date: 10 May 2024

Annexure I referred to in Paragrap Rs. 16 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of

Cipla Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets and under which the assets are physically verified in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress, right of use assets and investment property were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (including investment properties) held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 2.1 and 3 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records. In respect of goods-in- transit, these have been confirmed from corresponding receipt and/or dispatch inventory records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has not provided security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. The Company has provided loans and guarantees to subsidiaries during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs in Crs.) Guarantee (Rs in Crs.) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: 1,338.92 423.87 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: 2,163.63 Nil

Further, the Company has made investment in 5 entities amounting to RS.32788 crores (year-end balance H 9,410.17 crores).

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to such companies.

(e) The Company has granted loan which had fallen due during the year and such loan were extended during the year. The details of the same has been given below:

Name of the party Total loan amount granted during the year (Rs.) in crores Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed or extended (Rs.) in crores Nature of extension (i.e., renewed/ extended/fresh loan provided) Percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year Cipla USA Inc. 205.49 784.01 Extended 381.53%

(f) The Company has not granted any loan, which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act only in respect of the products of the Company We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under the aforesaid section and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs.) in crores Amount Paid Under Protest (Rs.) in crores Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 280.23 212.67 AY 2009-10, AY 2013-14, AY 2015-16 and AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 33.19 33.04 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 72.70 3.64 1992-93 to 2000-01 and 2004-05 to 2016-17 CESTAT (West Zonal Beach) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 12.68 1999-00 to 2004-05 Commissioner of Excise, Pune, Raigad, Goa, Mumbai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.02 0.01 2001-02 to 2006-07 Honourable High Court, Mumbai Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 8.00 0.95 2008-09 to 2017 -18 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 74.04 3.85 2008-09 to 2017-18 CESTAT (South Zonal Bench) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 18.42 2.54 2011-12 to 2013-14 and 2016-17 to 2017-18 CESTAT (East Zonal Bench) Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 0.02 - 1999-00 to 2003-04 Honourable Supreme Court Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 13.24 0.65 2016-17 to 2022-23 Commissioner (Appeals) Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 31.10 1.67 2017-18 to 2019-20 Joint / Additional Commissioner Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 0.24 0.01 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 0.10 0.09 2017-18 to 2018-19 Superintendent Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 0.04 0.00 2017-18 Additional Commissioner (Appeals) Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 and State Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 4.51 0.41 2017-18 to 2019-20 Commissioner (Appeal) Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 1.07 0.14 2017-18 to 2020-21 GSTAT and State Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 9.39 4.67 2009-10 to 2014-15 CESTAT (South Zonal Bench) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 29.77 3.09 2016-17 to 2020-21 CESTAT (West Zonal Bench) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.28 0.01 2017-18 Additional Commissioner Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.37 0.27 2017-18 to 2019-20 and 2022-23 Commissioner (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Service Tax 38.85 0.06 1.48 2008-09 to 2012-13 and 2015-16 to 2017-18 2012-13 and 2015-16 CESTAT (West Zonal Bench) Commissioner (Appeals)- Indore Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and service tax 4.05 2.86 2017-18 GSTAT Bihar Value Added Tax Act, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.98 0.49 2014-15 and 2015-16 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, (Appeals), Patna Central Division, Patna Gujarat Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.38 0.13 2013-14 Gujarat Value Added Tax,Tribunal, Ahmedabad, Gujarat Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 Value Added Tax 0.06 - 2002-03 Joint Commissioner of Sales Tax, Nagpur Maharashtra Value Added Tax, 2002 Value Added Tax 0.52 0.07 2007-08 and 2013-14 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax - LTU, Mazgaon, Mumbai Andhra Pradesh VAT, 2005 Value Added Tax 0.13 0.13 2005-06 Telangana VAT Appellate Authority,Hyderabad Rural Division The Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.09 0.04 2011-12 Joint Commissioner of Commercial Tax, Corporate Circle, Lucknow The Central Sales Tax, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.02 2002-03 In the High Court at Calcutta, Constitutional WRIT Jurisdiction, Kolkata. West Bengal Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value Added Tax 0.12 0.02 2001-02 and 2005-06 The West Bengal Taxation Tribunal, Extraordinary Jurisdiction, Kolkata, West Bengal

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including confirmations received from banks, representation received from the management of the Company and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of term loans during the year and did not have any term loans outstanding at the beginning of the current year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has received whistle blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules,

2014 are not applicable to it Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has only one unregistered CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Gautam Wadhera

Partner

Membership No.: 508835 UDIN: 24508835BKFFCO6403

Place: Mumbai Date: 10 May 2024

Annexure II

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of Cipla Limited (the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7 Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013

Gautam Wadhera

Partner

Membership No.: 508835 UDIN: 24508835BKFFCO6403

Place: Mumbai Date: 10 May 2024