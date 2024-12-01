iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cipla Ltd Board Meeting

1,447.2
(-0.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Cipla CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting dated 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on 3rd September 2024 Change in Directors of the Company Corrigendum - Outcome of Board meeting held on 3rd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20245 Apr 2024
CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 if any. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Sunday 12th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of financial results. Outcome of board meeting held on 10th May 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 20243 Jan 2024
CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of listing regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will he held on Thursday 25th January 2024 interalia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 22/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 22/01/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22nd Jan 2024, has approved unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)

Cipla: Related News

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Cipla Promoters Set to Offload ₹2,000 Crore Stake via Block Deals

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Dec 2024|06:56 PM

Cipla reported a net profit of ₹1,303 crore, marking a 15% increase compared to the same period last year.

Read More
Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Cipla zooms ~10% as USFDA classifies Goa facility as VAI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:23 PM

The VAI designation now clears the way for significant specialised launches, such as the Abraxane generic.

Read More
Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Cipla Shares Surge 10% on USFDA News

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|01:20 PM

The company is now able to pursue important speciality medicine launches because to its VAI classification.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Top stocks for today - 31st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:04 PM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Biocon, etc.

Read More
Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Cipla Reports 15.2% PAT Growth in Q2 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Oct 2024|12:02 PM

Cipla's total research and development expenditure for the quarter reached ₹385 Crore, representing 5.5% of total sales and reflecting a 2% increase year-on-year.

Read More
Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Cipla, Alkem Vie for SMT Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Oct 2024|11:29 AM

This comes after competing private equity firms TPG Capital, Apax Partners, and KKR withdrew their original interest.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Read More
Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Cipla receives ₹773 Crore demand notice from IT department

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|10:35 AM

On February 6, 2023, Cipla informed exchanges that I-T department officials had searched some of company offices and manufacturing units.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cipla Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.