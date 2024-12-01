|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|1 Oct 2024
|CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting dated 29th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on 3rd September 2024 Change in Directors of the Company Corrigendum - Outcome of Board meeting held on 3rd September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommend final dividend for the year ended 31st March 2024 if any. In terms of the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed from Monday 1st April 2024 till Sunday 12th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of financial results. Outcome of board meeting held on 10th May 2024 Appointment of Cost Auditor for FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|3 Jan 2024
|CIPLA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of listing regulations we wish to inform you that the meeting of the board of directors of the company will he held on Thursday 25th January 2024 interalia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st december 2023. The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 22/01/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/01/2024 has been revised to 22/01/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024) The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 22nd Jan 2024, has approved unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)
