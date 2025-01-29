iifl-logo-icon 1
Cipla Q3 Profit Jumps 49%, Revenue Up 7%

29 Jan 2025 , 04:42 PM

Cipla has released its Q3 results and it reported revenue for the three months of the quarter grew by 7% YoY to ₹7,073 crore. EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation also rose 14% YoY to ₹1,989 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 28% from 26% last year, which clearly shows the cost control and the improvement in profitability of the company. For the first nine months of FY25, Cipla’s EBITDA margin stood at 26.9%, already above its full-year guidance of 24.5% to 25.5%.

The biggest highlight of the results was the net profit jump of 49% YoY to ₹1,570 crore, much higher than the estimated ₹1,175 crore. US sales declined 2% on-year to $226 million, though that exceeded analysts’ forecasts of $218 million.

In the National Stock Exchange, shares of Cipla has gained a total of ₹1425 which is a 0.37%gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 6.66% in the last one year, and 8% dip in the last six months.

