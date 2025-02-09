Cipla's Bengaluru Plant Gets USFDA VAI Status

Cipla Ltd’s Virgonagar manufacturing facility, Bengaluru, has received VAI status from USFDA. The VAI status indicates that there are no such complying issues with the facility; hence, the USFDA will not take any regulatory or administrative action against the facility.

The USFDA has conducted routine cGMP inspection at the facility in the period between November 7 through November 13, 2024. VAI status is better than OAI status, as it may invite regulatory consequences.

Cipla recently announced robust December quarter results. Revenue for Q3 FY25 grew 7% YoY to ₹7,073 crore, showing steady business growth. Net profit rose 49% YoY to ₹1,570 crore, led by operational efficiencies. EBITDA rose 14% YoY to ₹1,989 crore, showing strong profit performance. EBIDTA margin had improved by 200 basis points at 28% compared with the prior year’s 26%. For nine months FY25, EBITDA margin was 26.9%, well above the company’s guided range of 24.5% and 25.5%. Domestic sales totaled US$226 million and registered a decline of 2% YoY.

Shares of Cipla closed at ₹1470 on Friday which is a 0.11% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.10% in the last one year, and a total of 1.22% dip in the last one month.