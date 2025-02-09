iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Cipla's Bengaluru Plant Gets USFDA VAI Status

9 Feb 2025 , 11:20 PM

Cipla Ltd’s Virgonagar manufacturing facility, Bengaluru, has received VAI status from USFDA. The VAI status indicates that there are no such complying issues with the facility; hence, the USFDA will not take any regulatory or administrative action against the facility.

The USFDA has conducted routine cGMP inspection at the facility in the period between November 7 through November 13, 2024. VAI status is better than OAI status, as it may invite regulatory consequences.

Cipla recently announced robust December quarter results. Revenue for Q3 FY25 grew 7% YoY to ₹7,073 crore, showing steady business growth. Net profit rose 49% YoY to ₹1,570 crore, led by operational efficiencies. EBITDA rose 14% YoY to ₹1,989 crore, showing strong profit performance. EBIDTA margin had improved by 200 basis points at 28% compared with the prior year’s 26%. For nine months FY25, EBITDA margin was 26.9%, well above the company’s guided range of 24.5% and 25.5%. Domestic sales totaled US$226 million and registered a decline of 2% YoY.

Shares of Cipla closed at ₹1470 on Friday which is a 0.11% dip than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 2.10% in the last one year, and a total of 1.22% dip in the last one month.

Related Tags

  • Cipla Ltd
  • USFDA
  • VAI status
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Titagarh Rail Q3 Profit Falls 16% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:34 PM
Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Shilpa Medicare Gets CDSCO Nod for NAFLD Drug

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|11:09 PM
Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Hindalco Q3 Profit Soars 75% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|10:53 PM
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Q3 Profit Rises 14% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:23 PM
ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

ITD Cementation Q3 Profit Rises 11% YoY

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
13 Feb 2025|05:05 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.