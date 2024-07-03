iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

10,754.21

7,874.66

14,788.46

9,928.77

10,022.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10,754.21

7,874.66

14,788.46

9,928.77

10,022.42

Other Operating Income

14,404.1

17,521.41

7,693.15

16,500.78

7,365.89

Other Income

-16.56

236.81

543.51

420.15

569.77

Total Income

25,141.75

25,632.88

23,025.12

26,849.7

17,958.08

Total Expenditure

24,839.25

25,361.86

22,754.71

26,584.41

17,681.73

PBIDT

302.5

271.02

270.41

265.29

276.35

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

302.5

271.02

270.41

265.29

276.35

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

51.51

46.68

96.74

38.37

32.47

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

250.99

224.34

173.67

226.92

243.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

250.99

224.34

173.67

226.92

243.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

250.99

224.34

173.67

226.92

243.88

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.74

1.56

1.21

1.58

1.69

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,444.41

1,441.9

1,440.62

1,440.06

1,439.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.81

3.44

1.82

2.67

2.75

PBDTM(%)

2.81

3.44

1.82

2.67

2.75

PATM(%)

2.33

2.84

1.17

2.28

2.43

ICICI Pru Life: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

