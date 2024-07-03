ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
10,754.21
7,874.66
14,788.46
9,928.77
10,022.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,754.21
7,874.66
14,788.46
9,928.77
10,022.42
Other Operating Income
14,404.1
17,521.41
7,693.15
16,500.78
7,365.89
Other Income
-16.56
236.81
543.51
420.15
569.77
Total Income
25,141.75
25,632.88
23,025.12
26,849.7
17,958.08
Total Expenditure
24,839.25
25,361.86
22,754.71
26,584.41
17,681.73
PBIDT
302.5
271.02
270.41
265.29
276.35
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
302.5
271.02
270.41
265.29
276.35
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
51.51
46.68
96.74
38.37
32.47
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
250.99
224.34
173.67
226.92
243.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
250.99
224.34
173.67
226.92
243.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
250.99
224.34
173.67
226.92
243.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.74
1.56
1.21
1.58
1.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,444.41
1,441.9
1,440.62
1,440.06
1,439.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.81
3.44
1.82
2.67
2.75
PBDTM(%)
2.81
3.44
1.82
2.67
2.75
PATM(%)
2.33
2.84
1.17
2.28
2.43
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.