ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

642.3
(-0.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,440.97

1,438.76

1,437.31

1,436.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,567.61

8,653.01

7,725.75

7,682.89

Net Worth

11,008.58

10,091.77

9,163.06

9,119.41

Minority Interest

Debt

1,200

1,200

1,200

1,200

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12,208.58

11,291.77

10,363.06

10,319.41

Fixed Assets

1,216.32

1,084.85

970.26

932.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

2,89,237.8

2,47,731.12

2,37,624.74

2,11,736.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-2,79,082.44

-2,38,295.05

-2,28,901.9

-2,02,907.04

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7,708.74

6,260.37

5,175.25

4,001.64

Sundry Creditors

-11.42

-19.09

-5.52

-16.27

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2,86,779.76

-2,44,536.33

-2,34,071.63

-2,06,892.41

Cash

836.91

770.86

669.95

557.4

Total Assets

12,208.58

11,291.78

10,363.05

10,319.41

