ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,440.97
1,438.76
1,437.31
1,436.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,567.61
8,653.01
7,725.75
7,682.89
Net Worth
11,008.58
10,091.77
9,163.06
9,119.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12,208.58
11,291.77
10,363.06
10,319.41
Fixed Assets
1,216.32
1,084.85
970.26
932.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,89,237.8
2,47,731.12
2,37,624.74
2,11,736.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-2,79,082.44
-2,38,295.05
-2,28,901.9
-2,02,907.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7,708.74
6,260.37
5,175.25
4,001.64
Sundry Creditors
-11.42
-19.09
-5.52
-16.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,86,779.76
-2,44,536.33
-2,34,071.63
-2,06,892.41
Cash
836.91
770.86
669.95
557.4
Total Assets
12,208.58
11,291.78
10,363.05
10,319.41
