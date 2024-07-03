ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
34,973.37
32,878.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41,759.67
38,559.53
36,321.27
34,973.37
32,878.95
Other Operating Income
47,923.37
10,844.54
25,983.87
48,208.49
-11,854.01
Other Income
2,029.43
1,967.88
2,285.48
1,669.33
1,578.36
Total Income
91,712.47
51,371.95
64,590.62
84,851.19
22,603.3
Total Expenditure
90,684.13
50,287.41
63,629.7
83,631.93
21,404.89
PBIDT
1,028.34
1,084.54
960.92
1,219.26
1,198.41
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1,028.34
1,084.54
960.92
1,219.26
1,198.41
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
177.68
271.05
201.72
263.1
131.43
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
850.66
813.49
759.2
956.16
1,066.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
850.66
813.49
759.2
956.16
1,066.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
850.66
813.49
759.2
956.16
1,066.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.91
5.66
5.28
6.66
7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
6
6
5.5
20
8
Equity
1,440.62
1,438.57
1,437.31
1,435.97
1,435.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.46
2.81
2.64
3.48
3.64
PBDTM(%)
2.46
2.81
2.64
3.48
3.64
PATM(%)
2.03
2.1
2.09
2.73
3.24
