iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Annually Results

647.15
(-0.89%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:24:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

34,973.37

32,878.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41,759.67

38,559.53

36,321.27

34,973.37

32,878.95

Other Operating Income

47,923.37

10,844.54

25,983.87

48,208.49

-11,854.01

Other Income

2,029.43

1,967.88

2,285.48

1,669.33

1,578.36

Total Income

91,712.47

51,371.95

64,590.62

84,851.19

22,603.3

Total Expenditure

90,684.13

50,287.41

63,629.7

83,631.93

21,404.89

PBIDT

1,028.34

1,084.54

960.92

1,219.26

1,198.41

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1,028.34

1,084.54

960.92

1,219.26

1,198.41

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

177.68

271.05

201.72

263.1

131.43

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

850.66

813.49

759.2

956.16

1,066.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

850.66

813.49

759.2

956.16

1,066.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

850.66

813.49

759.2

956.16

1,066.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.91

5.66

5.28

6.66

7.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

6

6

5.5

20

8

Equity

1,440.62

1,438.57

1,437.31

1,435.97

1,435.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.46

2.81

2.64

3.48

3.64

PBDTM(%)

2.46

2.81

2.64

3.48

3.64

PATM(%)

2.03

2.1

2.09

2.73

3.24

ICICI Pru Life: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.