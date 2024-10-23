ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-759.46
751.68
-56.74
142.22
Other operating items
Operating
-759.46
751.68
-56.74
142.22
Capital expenditure
229.69
49.72
255.25
12.14
Free cash flow
-529.77
801.4
198.51
154.36
Equity raised
11,075.47
9,420.34
8,929.71
7,628.32
Investing
16,954.14
18,558.89
3,534.82
19,390.38
Financing
0
1,028.94
1,028.94
0
Dividends paid
961.77
552.16
1,202.99
836.82
Net in cash
28,461.62
30,361.73
14,894.97
28,009.88
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.