ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

661.9
(-1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

ICICI Pru Life FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-759.46

751.68

-56.74

142.22

Other operating items

Operating

-759.46

751.68

-56.74

142.22

Capital expenditure

229.69

49.72

255.25

12.14

Free cash flow

-529.77

801.4

198.51

154.36

Equity raised

11,075.47

9,420.34

8,929.71

7,628.32

Investing

16,954.14

18,558.89

3,534.82

19,390.38

Financing

0

1,028.94

1,028.94

0

Dividends paid

961.77

552.16

1,202.99

836.82

Net in cash

28,461.62

30,361.73

14,894.97

28,009.88

ICICI Pru Life : related Articles

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

Read More
ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

