ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Futures Share Price

636.45
(-1.26%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Here's the list of ICICI Pru Life's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the ICICI Pru Life's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

  • Open641.55
  • Day's High655.85
  • Spot636.45
  • Prev. Close645.95
  • Day's Low637
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot750
  • OI(Chg %)-24,750 (-0.2%)
  • Roll Over%0.03
  • Roll Cost3.35
  • Traded Vol.17,52,750 (7.25%)

ICICI Pru Life: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

