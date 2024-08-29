iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Option Chain

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Option Chain

642.3
(-0.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--500₹0.050%12,0000%
1,5000%₹1950%550₹0.050%15,0000%
--560₹0.10%15,0000%
--570₹0.050%6,0000%
--580₹0.050%69,0000%
3,0000%₹118.60%590₹0.10%36,0000%
7,5000%₹1420%600₹0.050%1,17,0000%
00%₹99.30%620₹0.05-50%82,5000%
12,0000%₹115.4524.13%630₹0.050%75,0000%
31,500-8.69%₹101.2510.17%640₹0.050%1,21,5000%
27,000-5.26%₹92.55-2.57%650₹0.050%2,01,0000.75%
16,5000%₹87.19.55%660₹0.050%1,24,5000%
34,5000%₹76-1.42%670₹0.050%1,77,0000%
27,0000%₹65.250.92%680₹0.05-50%1,18,500-3.65%
22,500-16.66%₹53.05-6.51%690₹0.05-66.66%1,12,500-16.66%
82,500-19.11%₹43-3.37%700₹0.05-66.66%2,74,5000%
46,500-6.06%₹33.9-3.14%710₹0.05-80%1,56,000-12.60%
1,54,500-4.62%₹24.5-1.2%720₹0.05-83.33%2,19,000-8.75%
1,66,500-15.90%₹14.2-6.88%730₹0.05-90.9%3,43,500-12.92%
1,95,000-55.93%₹1.6-75.57%740₹0.1-94.59%2,05,500-31.5%
4,20,000-38.99%₹0.05-98.3%750₹7.5-23.85%1,44,000-18.64%
3,22,500-32.38%₹0.2-78.94%760₹17.58.02%60,00053.84%
1,36,500-27.2%₹0.05-88.88%770₹24.3-6.71%31,500-4.54%
3,07,500-14.93%₹0.05-75%780₹35.20%10,5000%
69,000-14.81%₹0.05-66.66%790₹61.20%1,5000%
2,32,500-25.48%₹0.05-50%800₹54.20%3,0000%
81,000-37.20%₹0.05-50%820₹71.850%3,0000%
73,5000%₹0.050%840--

ICICI Pru Life: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

Top stocks for today - 23rd October 2024

23 Oct 2024|09:06 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, etc.

Read More
ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

ICICI Prudential Faces ₹429 Crore GST Demand, Plans Appeal

28 Aug 2024|02:56 PM

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

Read More

