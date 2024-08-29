Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|500
|₹0.050%
|12,0000%
|1,5000%
|₹1950%
|550
|₹0.050%
|15,0000%
|-
|-
|560
|₹0.10%
|15,0000%
|-
|-
|570
|₹0.050%
|6,0000%
|-
|-
|580
|₹0.050%
|69,0000%
|3,0000%
|₹118.60%
|590
|₹0.10%
|36,0000%
|7,5000%
|₹1420%
|600
|₹0.050%
|1,17,0000%
|00%
|₹99.30%
|620
|₹0.05-50%
|82,5000%
|12,0000%
|₹115.4524.13%
|630
|₹0.050%
|75,0000%
|31,500-8.69%
|₹101.2510.17%
|640
|₹0.050%
|1,21,5000%
|27,000-5.26%
|₹92.55-2.57%
|650
|₹0.050%
|2,01,0000.75%
|16,5000%
|₹87.19.55%
|660
|₹0.050%
|1,24,5000%
|34,5000%
|₹76-1.42%
|670
|₹0.050%
|1,77,0000%
|27,0000%
|₹65.250.92%
|680
|₹0.05-50%
|1,18,500-3.65%
|22,500-16.66%
|₹53.05-6.51%
|690
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,12,500-16.66%
|82,500-19.11%
|₹43-3.37%
|700
|₹0.05-66.66%
|2,74,5000%
|46,500-6.06%
|₹33.9-3.14%
|710
|₹0.05-80%
|1,56,000-12.60%
|1,54,500-4.62%
|₹24.5-1.2%
|720
|₹0.05-83.33%
|2,19,000-8.75%
|1,66,500-15.90%
|₹14.2-6.88%
|730
|₹0.05-90.9%
|3,43,500-12.92%
|1,95,000-55.93%
|₹1.6-75.57%
|740
|₹0.1-94.59%
|2,05,500-31.5%
|4,20,000-38.99%
|₹0.05-98.3%
|750
|₹7.5-23.85%
|1,44,000-18.64%
|3,22,500-32.38%
|₹0.2-78.94%
|760
|₹17.58.02%
|60,00053.84%
|1,36,500-27.2%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|770
|₹24.3-6.71%
|31,500-4.54%
|3,07,500-14.93%
|₹0.05-75%
|780
|₹35.20%
|10,5000%
|69,000-14.81%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|790
|₹61.20%
|1,5000%
|2,32,500-25.48%
|₹0.05-50%
|800
|₹54.20%
|3,0000%
|81,000-37.20%
|₹0.05-50%
|820
|₹71.850%
|3,0000%
|73,5000%
|₹0.050%
|840
|-
|-
