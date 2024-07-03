iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

657.65
(-0.76%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

18,628.87

24,717.23

17,042.44

22,093.61

16,465.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18,628.87

24,717.23

17,042.44

22,093.61

16,465.92

Other Operating Income

31,925.51

24,193.93

23,729.44

6,316.45

4,528.09

Other Income

220.25

963.69

1,065.74

1,132.45

835.43

Total Income

50,774.63

49,874.85

41,837.62

29,542.51

21,829.44

Total Expenditure

50,201.11

49,339.14

41,344.99

28,901.67

21,385.74

PBIDT

573.52

535.71

492.63

640.84

443.7

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

573.52

535.71

492.63

640.84

443.7

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

98.19

135.13

42.55

184.03

87.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

475.33

400.58

450.08

456.81

356.68

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

475.33

400.58

450.08

456.81

356.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

475.33

400.58

450.08

456.81

356.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.3

2.78

3.13

3.18

2.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1,444.41

1,440.62

1,439.62

1,438.57

1,438.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.07

2.16

2.89

2.9

2.69

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.55

1.62

2.64

2.06

2.16

QUICKLINKS FOR ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

