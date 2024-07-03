ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
18,628.87
24,717.23
17,042.44
22,093.61
16,465.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18,628.87
24,717.23
17,042.44
22,093.61
16,465.92
Other Operating Income
31,925.51
24,193.93
23,729.44
6,316.45
4,528.09
Other Income
220.25
963.69
1,065.74
1,132.45
835.43
Total Income
50,774.63
49,874.85
41,837.62
29,542.51
21,829.44
Total Expenditure
50,201.11
49,339.14
41,344.99
28,901.67
21,385.74
PBIDT
573.52
535.71
492.63
640.84
443.7
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
573.52
535.71
492.63
640.84
443.7
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
98.19
135.13
42.55
184.03
87.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
475.33
400.58
450.08
456.81
356.68
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
475.33
400.58
450.08
456.81
356.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
475.33
400.58
450.08
456.81
356.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.3
2.78
3.13
3.18
2.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1,444.41
1,440.62
1,439.62
1,438.57
1,438.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.07
2.16
2.89
2.9
2.69
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.55
1.62
2.64
2.06
2.16
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bajaj Finance, Indus Towers, Persistent Systems, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.Read More
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has witnessed a 35% gain since the beginning of the year, and 39% gain since the beginning of the year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.