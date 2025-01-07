Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 26 Sep 2024

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with the Companys Code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trades in securities by Designated Persons the trading window to deal in the securities of the Company will remain closed from October 1 2024 to October 24 2024 (both days inclusive) for all Designated Persons of the Company (including Directors) and their immediate relatives. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation to our intimation dated September 26, 2024, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, shall consider, inter-alia, fund raising, in one or more tranches, by way of issuance of nonconvertible debentures in the nature of subordinated debt in terms of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Registration, capital structure, transfer of shares) Regulations, 2024 and other applicable regulations and circulars, on private placement basis. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024) The Board of Directors has at their meeting, which commenced at 15.40 IST and concluded at 18.00 IST on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in accordance with the Companys Code of conduct to regulate monitor and report trades in securities by Designated Persons the trading window to deal in the securities of the Company will remain closed from July 1 2024 to July 25 2024 (both days inclusive) for all Designated Persons of the Company (including Directors) and their immediate relatives. Audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board of Directors of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has at their meeting, which commenced at 15.15 p.m. and concluded at 18.10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, inter alia, approved the audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements and financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We refer to our intimation dated March 27, 2024, of the Board Meeting of the Company to be held on April 23, 2024, for consideration of the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. In continuation thereof, please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at the same meeting, shall also inter-alia consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The above is for your kind information and records. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024) The Board of Directors (Board) of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited has at their meeting, which commenced at 15.03 IST and concluded at 17.55 IST on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, inter alia, approved the following businesses: 1. Audited financial statements and financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Recommendation of final dividend of ? 0.60 per equity share of face value of ? 10 each, to the shareholders of the Company which shall be subject to the shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.04.2024)

Please find attached herewith Re-designation and appointment of Mr. Sandeep Batra, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, with effect from June 30, 2024 or date of regulatory approval, if any, whichever is later.

